Turkey Conducts Strikes On A Zone In North Syria Held By Kurdish Militia: Report

For the first time in 17 months, the Turkish air force, on March 20, conducted an airstrike against a zone in northern Syria held by the Kurdish militia. “A Turkish fighter jet has struck military positions of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Saida village in Ain Issa countryside... which caused loud explosions," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said. This came almost a year and a half since Operation Peace Spring-an Turkish led an offensive that involved airstrikes in Syria’s Aleppo governorate.

The aforementioned air raid, helped Ankara capture a “safe zone” inside Syria around 120 kilometres long and 32 kilometres deep. The village of Ain Issa, however, remained within the stronghold of Kurdish forces. At present, Turkey controls a long stretch of Syrian territory along its southern border that hosts nearly four million people, most of them Sunni Arabs.

Turkey-SDF clash

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is one of the main alliances fighting Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria. The group mainly comprises Kurdish, Arab, and Assyrian/Syriac militias, as well as some smaller Armenian, Turkmen and Chechen forces. Turkey, which is strongly opposed to the formation of Kurdistan, has waged a war against the alliance and designated it as a terrorist organization due to its ties with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The strikes came just a few hours after Turkish backed factions and SDF got into a “violent clash” and exchanged “intensive rocket fire.” The clash has been ongoing for the past 24 hours and has led to the complete annihilation of at least one tank of the Turkish armed forces.

Meanwhile, back home, the Erdogan administration has initiated proceedings to ban the country's third-largest party-People’s Democracy Party (HDP) alleging that it was allied with Kurdish militias. Last week, the party came under scrutiny after a prosecutor asked the Constitutional Court to shut it down, alleging its links with the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group. Erdogan’s party- Justice and Development Party (ADP) had previously demanded HDK’s ban calling it the ‘political front’ of the PKK. However, the party has denied any links to militants and said that the ban was insinuated by their opposition to Erdogan’s regime.

(Representativbe Image/AP)