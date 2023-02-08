Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Death Toll Approaches 25,000; Erdogan Visits Diyarbakır

Quick links:
Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2023
A total of 99 countries are currently offering assistance to Turkey, reported the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The data also showed that teams from 68 countries are present on the ground and there are 8,326 foreign personnel on the ground as well.
Foreign search, rescue and aid teams in the earthquake regions pic.twitter.com/XWpLIeeFjc— Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) February 11, 2023
The death toll in Turkey and Syria has now climbed to 24,596. It has now been confirmed that 21,043 people have died in Turkey alone, according to Turkey President Erdogan. Another 3,553 have been killed due to the earthquake in Syria.
Turkey President Erdogan expresses gratitude to all 'friendly' countries showing solidarity with Turkish nation by sending search and rescue teams after massive quakes, during a press conference in quake-hit Diyarbakır. The death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Turkey climbed to 21,043, said the Turkish leader.
Monday's earthquakes were three times stronger than the 1999 Marmara earthquake in northwestern Turkey, he said.
Notably, India has sent six air force planes with rescue personnel and aid while also setting up a field hospital.
Diyarbakır | Deprem Bölgesi Basın Açıklamasıhttps://t.co/phlDYGkrPP— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 11, 2023
A 99-member group from the Indian Army’s medical assistance team began treating the injured in a temporary field hospital in the southern city of Iskenderun, where a main hospital was demolished.
#BREAKING | Indian army sets up a field hospital in #Turkey in order to aid the earthquake-hit nation.
Tune in to watch
One man, Sukru Canbulat, was wheeled into the hospital in a wheelchair, his left leg badly injured with deep bruising, contusions and lacerations. Wincing in pain, he said he had been rescued from his collapsed apartment building in the nearby city of Antakya within hours of the quake on Monday. But after receiving basic first aid, he was released without getting proper treatment for his injuries, reported AP.
Hospitals in Antakya, he said, were overburdened, and he had come to the Indian field hospital in Iskenderun to finally address his injuries.
″I buried (everyone that I lost), then I came here,” Canbulat said, counting his dead relatives: “My daughter is dead, my sibling died, my aunt and her daughter died, and the wife of her son” who was 8½ months pregnant.
📍 Adıyaman
Depremin 1️⃣2️⃣8️⃣. saatinde bir mucize daha gerçekleşti.
Bu sefer umudun adı Rümeysa.
Türkiye tek yürek 🇹🇷
"Our additional cleaning teams set out last night to intervene in the cleaning and hygiene problems that emerged in the disaster area," tweeted Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.
"Our additional cleaning teams set out last night to intervene in the cleaning and hygiene problems that emerged in the disaster area," tweeted Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.
Syria President Bashar Assad and his wife visited injured quake victims in a hospital in the coastal city of Latakia, a base of support for the Syrian leader on Saturday morning.
Syrian state TV said Assad and his wife Asma on Saturday morning visited Duha Nurallah, 60, and her son Ibrahim Zakariya, 22, who were pulled out alive the night before from under the rubble of a building in the nearby coastal town of Jableh, five days after the earthquake.
The UK's Centre for the Observation and Modelling of Earthquakes, Volcanoes and Tectonics (COMET) shared a satellite picture showing two cracks that opened near the Turkish-Syrian border after 7.8 magnitude and 7.7 magnitude earthquakes on Monday.
The longer of the two ruptures stretches 300km northeast from the Mediterranean Sea's northeastern tip and was created by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
The longer of the two ruptures stretches 300km northeast from the Mediterranean Sea's northeastern tip and was created by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
Image below is range offsets from pixel tracking. The two ruptures appear not to be connected.
Scale of event is horrific - the image is ~250 km across
Even though experts say trapped people can live for a week or more, the odds of finding more survivors were quickly waning. And the reliance on thermal cameras to identify life amid the rubble was another sign of the weakness of any remaining survivors.
Rescue teams in Turkey on Saturday pulled to safety a family of five who survived inside their collapsed home for five days following a major earthquake in a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. The death toll, however, was approaching 25,000.
They first extricated mother and daughter Havva and Fatmagul Aslan from among a mound of debris in the hard-hit town of Nurdag, in Gaziantep province, HaberTurk reported. The teams later reached the father, Hasan Aslan, but he insisted that his other daughter, Zeynep, and son Saltik Bugra be saved first.
Then, as the father was brought out, rescuers cheered and chanted “God is Great!”
The dramatic rescue after 129 hours brings to nine the number of people rescued Saturday, despite diminishing hopes amid freezing temperatures. They included a disoriented 16-year-old and a 70-year-old woman.
Martin Griffiths, United Nations under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator visited Kahramanmaraş in Turkey on Saturday.
Martin Griffiths, United Nations under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator visited Kahramanmaraş in Turkey on Saturday.
We stand with them during this crisis and will ensure they receive the support they need.
Mourners in Washington DC paid their respects to the lives lost in the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Friday. Residents, who lit candles on the street, were joined by Turkey's ambassador to Washington DC Hakikati Aramak as they stood near the White House.
Mourners in Washington DC paid their respects to the lives lost in the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Friday. Residents, who lit candles on the street, were joined by Turkey's ambassador to Washington DC Hakikati Aramak as they stood near the White House.
While India's disaster preparedness and response has improved, the fragility of the Himalayas and the increase in population and infrastructure are at the root of crises like the Joshimath incident, senior officials at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said.
"We can see there was a good rapid response for Kedarnath. Even now, India is responding fast to Turkiye and Syria. There is an understanding at every level and we are better than the last time," Archana Chatterjee, Programme Manager, IUCN India said.
The once recognizable landmarks are now lost, replaced by the remnants of destruction and despair. The bustling details of daily life are nowhere to be found in cities now reduced to rubble. This is the reality in Salqin, #Syria as seen on Friday, February 10th.
Israel's rescue delegation in 🇹🇷 is using mapping capabilities that are predominantly used for special operations.
The unit produces visual intelligence and decodes satellite images. These allow the teams to pinpoint the locations of the destruction sites and optimize their work
February 11, 2023
110. saatte gelen mucize. 20 yaşındaki Muhammed de enkazdan canlı çıkarıldı.
How long can trapped people survive in the rubble of an earthquake? Up to a week or more, experts say, but it depends on their injuries, how they are trapped and weather conditions.
Search teams from around the world have joined local emergency personnel in Turkey and Syria to look for victims from this week’s devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Most rescues occur in the first 24 hours after a disaster. After that, survival chances drop as each day passes, experts say. Many victims are badly injured or buried by falling stones or other debris.
Access to water and air to breathe are crucial factors, along with weather. Wintry conditions in Syria and Turkey have hampered rescue efforts and temperatures have dipped well below freezing.
“Typically, it is rare to find survivors after the fifth to seventh days, and most search and rescue teams will consider stopping by then,″ said Dr. Jarone Lee, an emergency and disaster medicine expert at Massachusetts General Hospital. ”But, there are many stories of people surviving well past the seven-day mark. Unfortunately, these are usually rare and extraordinary cases.″
People with traumatic injuries, including crush injuries and limb amputations, face the most critical survival window, said Dr. George Chiampas, an emergency medicine specialist at Northwestern University’s Feinberg medical school.
“If you don’t pull them out in one hour, in that golden hour, there’s really a very low chance of survival,” he said.
Those with other illnesses, whose health depends on medications, also face grim chances, Chiampas said.
Age, physical and mental condition are all critical.
“You see a lot of different scenarios where we’ve had some some really miraculous saves and people have survived under horrible conditions.,” said Dr. Christopher Colwell, an emergency medicine specialists at the University of California, San Francisco. “They tend to be younger people and and have been fortunate enough to find either a pocket in the rubble or some way to access needed elements like air and water.″
After the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, a teenager and his 80-year-old grandmother were found alive after nine days trapped in their flattened home. The year before, a 16-year-old Haitian girl was rescued from earthquake rubble in Port-Au-Prince after 15 days.
Mental state can also affect survival. People trapped next to bodies, who have no contact with other survivors or rescuers, may give up hope, Chiampas noted.
“If you have someone who is alive, you’re leaning on each other to keep fighting,” he said.
UEFA gave 200,000 euros ($214,000) on Friday to help relief work after the earthquake in Turkey, the country that will host the Champions League final in June.
The European football body also pledged to organize more fund-raising activities in the days leading up to the final on June 10 in Istanbul. It is also coordinating work among its 55 member associations to contribute to a disaster relief fund.
Initial donations included 150,000 euros ($160,000) from UEFA to the Turkish soccer federation, and a combined 50,000 euros ($54,000) for the UEFA Foundation for Children charity to support two organizations working in the disaster area in southern Turkey and Syria.
Moments of silence will be held before games next week in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, UEFA said. One European competition game will be held in Turkey on Thursday. Trabzonspor will host Basel in the Europa Conference playoff round and players will wear black armbands.
The total number of people killed in Turkey and Syria has reached at least 24,178, according to authorities.
In Turkey, the death toll rose to 20,665 with 80,052 reported injured, reported CNN citing the country's disaster and emergency management presidency SAKOM.
In Syria, the total number of dead stands at 3,513, including 2,166 in rebel-held areas in the northwest of the country, according to the ‘White Helmets’ civil defense – and 1,347 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media.
Turkey's disaster agency AFAD has said that 20,665 people have been confirmed in southern Turkey following Monday's devastating 7.8 earthquake.
Earlier, AFAD had tweeted that following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that took place in Kahramanmaras on Monday, the second of the day, a total of 1,700 earthquakes have occurred till now.
A $25 million grant for people in earthquake-stricken areas of Syria has been pledged by the United Nations. This is in addition to a $25 million grant which was announced earlier this week for emergency operations in both Turkey and Syria.
"The new grant from the UN emergency fund would help meet the urgent needs of hundreds of thousands of Syrians," said Martin Griffiths, UN humanitarian chief.
I’ve released an additional $25 million from @UNCERF for aid efforts to respond to the earthquake.— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) February 10, 2023
This brings the total emergency fund allocation for the earthquake response in #Türkiye & #Syria to $50 million in just a few days. https://t.co/aufXdeG7H4
Further, in the noon UN briefing, he shared that the humanitarian conditions in the country were at their worst since the conflict began in 2011, with dwindling resources, a cholera outbreak, and harsh winter conditions.
Meanwhile, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said around 130 urban search-and-rescue teams from around the world are working in Turkey, and another 57 teams are on their way.
1,15,000 people in Turkey and Syria have been delivered food aid by the UN World Food Program in the first four days since the earthquake struck, read the UN statement.
The combined death toll in the devastating earthquake nears the 24,000 mark as rescuers struggle to find more survivors days after the catastrophic earthquake, AP reported. While the rescue operation still goes on in full swing in both countries, changes to find more survivors are fading away as time passes by.
Volunteers from the Syrian Civil Defence group The White Helmets announced that the end of search and rescue operations in several parts of rebel-controlled areas. According to the press release issued on Friday, the Syrian civil defence group stated that they have stopped the search and rescue operations in many parts of north and northwest Syria. When asked about when they expect the estimated end of the search and rescue operations in the country? The group representative asserted, “We expect that they will end in the next 48 hours. There are some areas where we have stopped search and rescue efforts, such as Darkush, Jisr ash-Shughur, Idlib, Maland, Ramadi, Azmarin, Armanaz, Kafr Takharim, Atareb, Jeeneh, Ad Dana, Batabo, Afrin, Azaz, Horan, Marea, but we still have to work in Jindires and Harem and Salqin."
“Our rescue team has been on the ground, searching and pulling out thousands stuck under the rubble. Although the chances of those trapped under the rubble surviving are scarce after 108 hours, we will continue the search operations and will not stop until we save those who remain, and we will ensure that we hand over the bodies of the martyrs to their families,” the Friday statement reads.
As the Monday earthquakes become the deadliest natural calamity the country has witnessed in 80 years, here is a list of the 5 deadliest earthquakes in Turkish modern history.
Click here to read more about these tragic earthquakes that wreaked havoc in the middle eastern country.
The World Health Organisation has delivered a whopping 72 metric tons of trauma and emergency surgery supplies to both middle eastern countries as the combined death toll rise above the 23,700 mark. "In response to the devastating earthquakes impacting Türkiye & the Syrian Arab Republic, WHO delivered 72 metric tons of trauma and emergency surgery supplies, including treatments, to both countries to support ongoing response efforts," WHO tweeted.
In response to the devastating earthquakes impacting Türkiye & the Syrian Arab Republic, WHO delivered 72 metric tons of trauma and emergency surgery supplies, including treatments, to both countries to support ongoing response efforts.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 10, 2023
🔗https://t.co/0GKo7ecdy8