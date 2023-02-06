Last Updated:

Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Combined Death Toll Soars Above 6,200

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night. More than 5,021 have been confirmed dead in both countries and thousands more injured with the death toll expected to rise. More than 130 quakes have been felt in Central Turkey in the last 27 hours.

Anmol Singla
Anmol Singla
Turkey quake

Image: AP

22:54 IST, February 7th 2023
Death toll soars above 6,200

The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose above 6,200, reported AP.

22:53 IST, February 7th 2023
IAF plane with six tons of relief material takes off for Syria

An IAF plane carrying 6 tons of Emergency Relief Assistance has taken off for Syria, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed. "Consignment consists of life saving medicines and emergency medical items. Indian stands in solidarity with those most affected by this tragedy", he tweeted with visuals of the departing plane. 

22:46 IST, February 7th 2023
India expected to send more relief material to Turkey on Wednesday

India on Tuesday sent to Turkiye relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to support the country's rescue efforts following the massive earthquake that has killed over 5000 people in the region.

India is also expected to send by Wednesday morning relief materials onboard a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Syria which was also hit by the earthquake on Monday, people familiar with the matter said. Several countries around the world have extended help to both countries in their rescue and recovery efforts.

21:57 IST, February 7th 2023
Fourth IAF aircraft leaves for Turkey with humanitarian aid

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared pictures of the fourth IAF aircraft which has left for Turkey. The plane is carrying remaining component of the field hospital, along with "54 members of the Indian Army medical team as well as medical and other equipment to establish the facility", Bagchi tweeted. 

20:17 IST, February 7th 2023
Watch: Rescuers save a little Turkish girl as frantic search operation continues
20:01 IST, February 7th 2023
Taiwan increases donation to quake-hit Turkey to $2mn

Taiwan has announced that it is increasing its donation to the Turkey to $2 million for disaster relief. On Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the nation has dispatched two rescue teams to the country.

Earlier, it was announced that it would donate $200,000 to Turkey following a strong magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

Over 130 rescue workers have already been sent to Turkey to assist in rescue efforts, Taiwan's National Fire Agency said.

19:48 IST, February 7th 2023
Erdogan announces hotels in Antalya will house quake survivors 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a video message stated that some hotels in Antalya, Turkey, will house earthquake survivors.

"Starting from places close to the disaster area, the necessary plans are being made to put the hotels that have already suspended their activities due to the winter season to serve the disaster victims," Erdogan said in a speech on Tuesday. "Only in the Antalya region, 50,000 beds have been prepared for this purpose."

At least 8,000 people were rescued so far, Erdogan said.

19:47 IST, February 7th 2023
UK for UNHCR launches appeal in response to earthquakes in Turkey & Syria

In a press release UK for UNHCR said that in Syria the organisation has started distributing emergency supplies, such as high-thermal blankets, mattresses and other lifesaving items.

Emma Cherniavsky, chief executive of UK for UNHCR, said: “Thousands of people’s lives were devastated in one night when the first of these terrible earthquakes struck. Many families who had previously fled from conflict in Syria were already struggling to cope with the cold winter, and now are facing this new crisis.

“UNHCR is already working to help people affected by these earthquakes and assessing what more needs to be done. Every donation will help us to deliver essential aid to the people affected.”

19:24 IST, February 7th 2023
India dispatches field hospital to quake-hit Turkey

India has sent an field hospital to Türkiye to establish a 30 bedded medical facility. 

 

19:13 IST, February 7th 2023
India deploys two USAR teams comprising 101 NDRF personnel from Ghaziabad & Kolkata

The government of India has directed for deployment of 2 Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) Teams consisting of 101 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ghaziabad & Kolkata bases to conduct rescue & relief Ops in affected areas of Turkey, said the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF).

India is also sending medical supplies to Damascus, Syria today in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft today, defence officials informed ANI.

The Indian aviation regulator has also held a meeting with Indian carriers over operating flights to Turkey for cargo movements in commercial scheduled flights. IndiGo has offered free cargo movement on its scheduled commercial flights using Boeing 777 aircraft to Istanbul, reported ANi.

Till now, India has sent two planes with NDRF teams, rescuers, medical teams and relief material to Turkey.

19:09 IST, February 7th 2023
'...only a question of a few hours & India was ready to help Syria': Syrian Ambassador to India

"It was only a question of some hours and MEA told me that they are ready, have plan to help Syria and to send the relief and equipments fast," said Bassam Al-Khatib, Syrian Ambassador to India.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan visited the Syrian embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday and met with the Syrian ambassador. He conveyed his condolences to the ambassador and ensured assistance and support to the affected country.

18:59 IST, February 7th 2023
Dalai Lama expresses grief at the loss of life in Turkey & Syria

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday said he was saddened by reports of the devastating earthquakes.

"I offer my condolences to those families who have lost loved ones and pray for all those affected by this tragedy," he wrote to the Executive Director of the World Food Programme.

Dalai Lama

(Image: AP)

"At the same time, it is heartening to know that in addition to the UN coordinated health teams, NGOs and many countries from around the world are sending support to help the rescue and relief efforts in the quake zones."

"As a token of my solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria affected by this tragedy, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts," he added. 

18:56 IST, February 7th 2023
Turkish flag at New Delhi embassy flies at half-mast as Turkey announced a 7-day national mourning

 

18:53 IST, February 7th 2023
WATCH: A Family is recovered from under their destroyed home in Sarmada, north of Idlib in Syria

The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to 812 people, with some 1,450 injured, according to the Health Ministry. In the country’s rebel-held northwest, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets, the paramedic group leading rescue operations, said that at least 790 were killed and more than 2,200 injured.

The "White Helmets" group, which is officially known as the Syria Civil Defense and operates in rebel-held territories in Syria, said hundreds of families are still trapped in the aftermath of the earthquake in the northwest of the country.

More than 210 buildings have totally collapsed in northwest Syria, the White Helmets added in a tweet.

18:11 IST, February 7th 2023
Latest pictures of Day 2 (Tuesday) from Turkey & Syria as rescue ops search for survivors
af

A Syrian Red Crescent volunteer rescue worker searches for people beneath the debris; February 7, 2023 (Image: AP)

afge

Smoke rises from burning containers at the port in the earthquake-stricken town of Iskenderun, southern Turkey; February 7, 2023 (Image: AP)

wg

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey; February 7, 2023 (Image: AP)

wfg

Emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey; February 7, 2023 (Image: AP)

17:41 IST, February 7th 2023
BREAKING: Erdogan declares State of Emergency for 3 months in ten-affected provinces

Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a live video, addressed the latest developments in Turkey's efforts to look for survivors after the devastating earthquake early Monday Morning. Erdogan declared a State of Emergency for three months in ten-affected provinces.

Death toll from the powerful earthquakes in southern Turkey has risen to 3,549, President Erdogan stated. More than 8,000 people have been rescued.

53,317 search and rescue staff and support personnel currently working in earthquake zone, Erdogan said in the address. 54,000 tents, 102,000 beds have also been sent to affected regions.

5,000 health workers have been dispatched to southern Turkish provinces, rescue operations are underway, he said. 

Erdogan said that Turkey was facing "one of the biggest disasters" not only in its history but also in world. 

17:30 IST, February 7th 2023
Ready to provide assistance: UNESCO after World Heritage-listed sites heavily damaged

The UN’s cultural agency UNESCO said on Tuesday it was ready to provide assistance after two sites listed on its World Heritage list in Syria and Turkey sustained damage in the devastating earthquake, reported The Guardian.

Gazientep castle 1

The 2,000-year-old Gaziantep Castle in Turkey before the earthquake (Image: Twitter/HalalAtheist)

As well as the damage to the old city of Syria’s Aleppo and the fortress in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, Unesco said at least three other world heritage sites could be affected.

Gaziantep castle 2

Gaziantep Castle in Turkey after the earthquake (Image: Twitter/HalalAtheist)

A statement from UNESCO said it was “particularly concerned” about the old city of Aleppo, which has been on its list of World Heritage in Danger since 2013 due to the Syrian civil war. “Significant damage has been noted in the citadel. The western tower of the old city wall has collapsed and several buildings in the souks have been weakened,” it said.

In Turkey, Unesco said it was saddened by the “collapse of several buildings” at the world heritage site of the Diyarbakir fortress and the adjacent Hevsel gardens. It emphasised that the entire area was an important centre of the Roman, Sassanid, Byzantine, Islamic and Ottoman periods.

17:08 IST, February 7th 2023
United Nations temporarily suspends aid from Turkey to Syria

The flow of critical United Nations (UN) aid from Turkey to northwest Syria has temporarily stopped due to damaged roads and logistical issues, reported Sky News. UN spokesperson Madevi Sun-Suona said some roads that would be used to transport the much-needed assistance are "broken" or "inaccessible". 

"There are logistical issues that need to be worked through," Ms Sun-Suona added. "We don't have a clear picture of when it will resume." 

16:35 IST, February 7th 2023
BREAKING: Minister of State for External Affairs meets Syrian ambassador Bassam Al-Khatib

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan visited the Syrian embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday and met with Syrian ambassador Bassam Al-Khatib. He conveyed his condolences to the ambassador and ensured assistance and support to the affected country.

The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to 812 people, with some 1,450 injured, according to the Health Ministry. In the country’s rebel-held northwest, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets, the paramedic group leading rescue operations, said that at least 790 were killed and more than 2,200 injured.

16:06 IST, February 7th 2023
14 million people affected with 21,103 injured, almost 6000 buildings collapsed: Turkey's Ambassador to India

"More than 14 million people affected in southeastern Turkey, it's big disaster. 21,103 injured, almost 6000 buildings collapsed, 3 airports damaged," said Fırat Sunel, Turkish Ambassador to India.

Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 24,400 emergency personnel were now on the ground.

Attempts to reach survivors have also been impeded by temperatures below freezing and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.

The quake, which was centered in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, sent residents of Damascus and Beirut rushing into the street and was felt as far away as Cairo.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said the total number of deaths in Turkey had risen to 3,419, with another 20,534 people injured.

The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to 812 people, with some 1,450 injured, according to the Health Ministry. In the country’s rebel-held northwest, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets, the paramedic group leading rescue operations, said that at least 790 were killed and more than 2,200 injured.

That brought the overall total to 5,021.

15:59 IST, February 7th 2023
A recap on the devastating earthquake that has wrecked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria
  • The 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep, Turkey in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep. 
  • Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude tremor then hit at around 13:30 local time which officials claimed was "not an aftershock".
  • More than 5,000 people have been confirmed dead as international aid and rescue efforts are being ramped. Rescuers are racing to save people trapped beneath the rubble after thousands of buildings collapsed in both countries
  • The country's disaster agency says more than 3,419 people were killed in Turkey alone after the first quake, and more than 15,000 were injured. More than 1,600 people are reported to have died in Syria
  • There have been more than a 200 smaller aftershocks registered by seismologists.
  • More than 65 countries have pledged their aid and support. 
  • In 1999, when a tremor of similar magnitude hit the heavily populated eastern Marmara Sea region near Istanbul, it killed more than 18,000.
15:47 IST, February 7th 2023
BREAKING: India to send medicine supplies to Syria in IAF aircraft today as Indigo offers free cargo movement to Turkey

India to send medical supplies to Damascus, Syria today in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft today, defence officials informed ANI.

The Indian aviation regulator has also held a meeting with Indian carriers over operating flights to Turkey for cargo movements in commercial scheduled flights. IndiGo has offered free cargo movement on its scheduled commercial flights using Boeing 777 aircraft to Istanbul, reported ANi.

Two more C-17s are planned for Turkey in the late evening with 60 Para Field Hospital and personnel.

Till now, India has sent two planes with NDRF teams, rescuers, medical teams and relief material to Turkey.

15:36 IST, February 7th 2023
23 million people including 1.4 million children likely affected by earthquake: WHO

Adelheid Marschang, World Health Organization (WHO) Senior Emergency Officer, has said some 23 million people, including 1.4 million children, were likely to be exposed in both countries following the earthquake and its aftershocks that reduced thousands of buildings to rubble, reported The Guardian

Marschang said Turkey had a strong capacity to respond to the crisis but that the main unmet needs in the immediate and midterm would be across the border in Syria, already grappling with a years-long humanitarian crisis due to the civil war and a cholera outbreak.

“This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region she said at the organization’s board meeting in Geneva,” she said. “All over Syria, the needs are the highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline.”

WHO said it was dispatching emergency supplies, including trauma and emergency surgical kits, and activating a network of emergency medical teams.

“It’s now a race against time,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes. He said the WHO was especially concerned about areas of Turkey and Syria where no information had emerged since Monday’s earthquake.

“Damage mapping is one way to understand where we need to focus our attention,” he said.

15:16 IST, February 7th 2023
Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu rescued from collapsed building

Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey, the Ghana Football Association said in a Twitter post Tuesday. Atsu was receiving treatment but the GFA didn’t give details of any injuries.

Atsu was missing and believed to be trapped under rubble on Monday. The Ghana international, who plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, is thought to be in a building that was destroyed, Hatayspor spokesman Mustafa Özat had said, according to Turkish media.

15:08 IST, February 7th 2023
BREAKING | Two earthquakes measuring 4.3 & 4.1 hit Turkey 6 minutes apart: EMSC

An earthquake measuring 4.1 occured 30 km south-east of Malatya in Turkey at 11:31 am local time Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Six minutes before the earthquake, another quake measuring 4.3 had hit 24 km north of Golbasi in Turkey.

Rescuers in Tuesday and Syria are still looking for survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000.

More than 200 aftershocks have been felt in the last 30 hours.

14:47 IST, February 7th 2023
Northwestern Syria alone accounts for more than 790 fatalities, says White Helmets as rescue ops enter 31st hour

In Syria, the death toll has risen to at 1,602 across government-controlled areas and opposition-controlled areas, officials said.

Countries around the world dispatched teams to assist in the rescue efforts, and Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 24,400 emergency personnel were now on the ground. But with such a wide swath of territory hit by Monday’s earthquake and nearly 6,000 buildings confirmed to have collapsed in Turkey alone, their efforts were spread thin.

14:32 IST, February 7th 2023
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to travel to Turkey on Wednesday

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Ankara on Wednesday to offer his support following the devastating earthquake. In a statement on Tuesday, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sharif would "express condolences and solidarity with President Erdogan and the people of Turkey over the loss of precious lives and destruction caused by yesterday's deadly earthquake."

sharif

(Image: AP)

Pakistan has sent one flight of relief supplies and another carrying a 50-member search and rescue team. The government says daily aid flights to Syria and Turkey will start Wednesday.

14:21 IST, February 7th 2023
BREAKING: Overall death toll surpasses 5,000 as Turkey confirms 3,419 dead

Turkey’s vice-president Fuat Oktay, in a press conference stated that the death toll in the country now stood at 3,419. That takes the combined official death tolls from Turkey, Syria and the rebel-held areas of Syria to 5,021, reported The Guardian.

The WHO has warned the number of dead could rise to around 20,000 in the coming days.

13:46 IST, February 7th 2023
BREAKING: Yet another earthquake hits Turkey measuring 5.4, followed by two successive 4.2 & 4.0 quakes

According to EMSC, an earthquake measuring 5.4 struck 23 km of North-east of Sincik, Turkey at 10:11:17 local time.

This was followed, fifteen minutes later by another quake measuring 4.2: EMSC. The quake occurred 13 km NW of Dogansehir, Turkey.

28 minutes later, another 4.0 earthquake hit Turkey, 21 km south-east of Dörtyol at 10:54:23 local time

13:34 IST, February 7th 2023
Cold, Snowy conditions shorten the time needed to save lives

A frantic race is underway on Tuesday to find more survivors and help the injured as the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria the previous day reached 4,800. The toll is likely to climb as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks are hurting the rescue efforts — despite international assistance.

Turkey has deployed more than 24,400 search and rescue personnel to the quake area. The number was expected to rise with the arrival of additional personnel though the wintry conditions were hampering their deployment, disaster management agency official Orhan Tatar said.

“The adverse weather conditions continue in the region. Therefore, from time to time it may be difficult to transport these search and rescue teams to the region,” he said. Temperatures overnight in the quake-hit city of Gaziantep sank to -5 C (23 F).

Tatar said 10 ships were helping the rescue efforts, by transporting the wounded to hospitals, mainly from the Mediterranean port of Iskenderun. About 55 helicopters had conducted 154 sorties to transport emergency aid and around 85 trucks were distributing food, he said.

Tatar said his agency had received 11,342 reports of collapsed buildings, but only 5,775 of those reports have been confirmed.

