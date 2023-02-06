Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Combined Death Toll Soars Above 6,200

Quick links:
The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose above 6,200, reported AP.
An IAF plane carrying 6 tons of Emergency Relief Assistance has taken off for Syria, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed. "Consignment consists of life saving medicines and emergency medical items. Indian stands in solidarity with those most affected by this tragedy", he tweeted with visuals of the departing plane.
An @IAF_MCC flight carrying 6 tons of Emergency Relief Assistance has taken off for Syria.
Consignment consists of life saving medicines and emergency medical items.
Indian stands in solidarity with those most affected by this tragedy.
India on Tuesday sent to Turkiye relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to support the country's rescue efforts following the massive earthquake that has killed over 5000 people in the region.
India is also expected to send by Wednesday morning relief materials onboard a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Syria which was also hit by the earthquake on Monday, people familiar with the matter said. Several countries around the world have extended help to both countries in their rescue and recovery efforts.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared pictures of the fourth IAF aircraft which has left for Turkey. The plane is carrying remaining component of the field hospital, along with "54 members of the Indian Army medical team as well as medical and other equipment to establish the facility", Bagchi tweeted.
The fourth @IAF_MCC aircraft leaves for Türkiye with the remaining component of the field hospital. This includes 54 members of the Indian Army medical team as well as medical and other equipments to establish the facility.
A little Turkish girl is saved. pic.twitter.com/k0IHgRCwoK— Mike (@Doranimated) February 7, 2023
Taiwan has announced that it is increasing its donation to the Turkey to $2 million for disaster relief. On Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the nation has dispatched two rescue teams to the country.
Earlier, it was announced that it would donate $200,000 to Turkey following a strong magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
Over 130 rescue workers have already been sent to Turkey to assist in rescue efforts, Taiwan's National Fire Agency said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a video message stated that some hotels in Antalya, Turkey, will house earthquake survivors.
"Starting from places close to the disaster area, the necessary plans are being made to put the hotels that have already suspended their activities due to the winter season to serve the disaster victims," Erdogan said in a speech on Tuesday. "Only in the Antalya region, 50,000 beds have been prepared for this purpose."
At least 8,000 people were rescued so far, Erdogan said.
In a press release UK for UNHCR said that in Syria the organisation has started distributing emergency supplies, such as high-thermal blankets, mattresses and other lifesaving items.
Emma Cherniavsky, chief executive of UK for UNHCR, said: “Thousands of people’s lives were devastated in one night when the first of these terrible earthquakes struck. Many families who had previously fled from conflict in Syria were already struggling to cope with the cold winter, and now are facing this new crisis.
“UNHCR is already working to help people affected by these earthquakes and assessing what more needs to be done. Every donation will help us to deliver essential aid to the people affected.”
India has sent an field hospital to Türkiye to establish a 30 bedded medical facility.
India dispatches an @adgpi field hospital to Türkiye to establish a 30 bedded medical facility.
Its first component has left on @IAF_MCC C17 with a 45 member medical team, including critical care specialists & surgeons. Also has X-ray machine, ventilators, OT & other equipment.
The government of India has directed for deployment of 2 Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) Teams consisting of 101 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ghaziabad & Kolkata bases to conduct rescue & relief Ops in affected areas of Turkey, said the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF).
India is also sending medical supplies to Damascus, Syria today in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft today, defence officials informed ANI.
The Indian aviation regulator has also held a meeting with Indian carriers over operating flights to Turkey for cargo movements in commercial scheduled flights. IndiGo has offered free cargo movement on its scheduled commercial flights using Boeing 777 aircraft to Istanbul, reported ANi.
Till now, India has sent two planes with NDRF teams, rescuers, medical teams and relief material to Turkey.
"It was only a question of some hours and MEA told me that they are ready, have plan to help Syria and to send the relief and equipments fast," said Bassam Al-Khatib, Syrian Ambassador to India.
"It was only a question of some hours and MEA told me that they are ready, have plan to help Syria and to send the relief and equipments fast," said Bassam Al-Khatib, Syrian Ambassador to India.
Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan visited the Syrian embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday and met with the Syrian ambassador. He conveyed his condolences to the ambassador and ensured assistance and support to the affected country.
"More than 850 deaths&thousands of injuries due to earthquake. Pres Assad has met relevant agencies to handle this situation.With help of many friendly countries,situation improving.India from the moment the disaster stuck expressed the wish to be with Syria," said Syrian envoy to India.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday said he was saddened by reports of the devastating earthquakes.
"I offer my condolences to those families who have lost loved ones and pray for all those affected by this tragedy," he wrote to the Executive Director of the World Food Programme.
"At the same time, it is heartening to know that in addition to the UN coordinated health teams, NGOs and many countries from around the world are sending support to help the rescue and relief efforts in the quake zones."
"As a token of my solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria affected by this tragedy, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts," he added.
The Turkish flag flies at half-mast at the Embassy of Turkey in Delhi to mourn the death of over 5000 people in the devastating earthquake that hit the country on February 6
The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to 812 people, with some 1,450 injured, according to the Health Ministry. In the country’s rebel-held northwest, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets, the paramedic group leading rescue operations, said that at least 790 were killed and more than 2,200 injured.
The "White Helmets" group, which is officially known as the Syria Civil Defense and operates in rebel-held territories in Syria, said hundreds of families are still trapped in the aftermath of the earthquake in the northwest of the country.
For the 2nd day in a row, our teams continue search & rescue operations after destruction by the violent earthquake that hit NW #Syria.
The video is from the recovery of a family from under their destroyed house in Sarmada, north of Idlib, yesterday evening, Monday, February 6.
More than 210 buildings have totally collapsed in northwest Syria, the White Helmets added in a tweet.
Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a live video, addressed the latest developments in Turkey's efforts to look for survivors after the devastating earthquake early Monday Morning. Erdogan declared a State of Emergency for three months in ten-affected provinces.
Death toll from the powerful earthquakes in southern Turkey has risen to 3,549, President Erdogan stated. More than 8,000 people have been rescued.
53,317 search and rescue staff and support personnel currently working in earthquake zone, Erdogan said in the address. 54,000 tents, 102,000 beds have also been sent to affected regions.
5,000 health workers have been dispatched to southern Turkish provinces, rescue operations are underway, he said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the latest developments after #TurkiyeQuakes
Erdogan said that Turkey was facing "one of the biggest disasters" not only in its history but also in world.
The UN’s cultural agency UNESCO said on Tuesday it was ready to provide assistance after two sites listed on its World Heritage list in Syria and Turkey sustained damage in the devastating earthquake, reported The Guardian.
As well as the damage to the old city of Syria’s Aleppo and the fortress in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, Unesco said at least three other world heritage sites could be affected.
A statement from UNESCO said it was “particularly concerned” about the old city of Aleppo, which has been on its list of World Heritage in Danger since 2013 due to the Syrian civil war. “Significant damage has been noted in the citadel. The western tower of the old city wall has collapsed and several buildings in the souks have been weakened,” it said.
In Turkey, Unesco said it was saddened by the “collapse of several buildings” at the world heritage site of the Diyarbakir fortress and the adjacent Hevsel gardens. It emphasised that the entire area was an important centre of the Roman, Sassanid, Byzantine, Islamic and Ottoman periods.
The flow of critical United Nations (UN) aid from Turkey to northwest Syria has temporarily stopped due to damaged roads and logistical issues, reported Sky News. UN spokesperson Madevi Sun-Suona said some roads that would be used to transport the much-needed assistance are "broken" or "inaccessible".
"There are logistical issues that need to be worked through," Ms Sun-Suona added. "We don't have a clear picture of when it will resume."
Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan visited the Syrian embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday and met with Syrian ambassador Bassam Al-Khatib. He conveyed his condolences to the ambassador and ensured assistance and support to the affected country.
MoS @MOS_MEA visited Embassy of Syria and extended condolences to Ambassador Bassam Al-Khatib for the devastation caused by the earthquake yesterday.
Conveyed PM @narendramodi's message of sympathy and commitment to providing expeditious assistance & support.
"More than 14 million people affected in southeastern Turkey, it's big disaster. 21,103 injured, almost 6000 buildings collapsed, 3 airports damaged," said Fırat Sunel, Turkish Ambassador to India.
Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 24,400 emergency personnel were now on the ground.
Attempts to reach survivors have also been impeded by temperatures below freezing and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.
The quake, which was centered in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, sent residents of Damascus and Beirut rushing into the street and was felt as far away as Cairo.
Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said the total number of deaths in Turkey had risen to 3,419, with another 20,534 people injured.
That brought the overall total to 5,021.
India to send medical supplies to Damascus, Syria today in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft today, defence officials informed ANI.
The Indian aviation regulator has also held a meeting with Indian carriers over operating flights to Turkey for cargo movements in commercial scheduled flights. IndiGo has offered free cargo movement on its scheduled commercial flights using Boeing 777 aircraft to Istanbul, reported ANi.
Two more C-17s are planned for Turkey in the late evening with 60 Para Field Hospital and personnel.
Till now, India has sent two planes with NDRF teams, rescuers, medical teams and relief material to Turkey.
Adelheid Marschang, World Health Organization (WHO) Senior Emergency Officer, has said some 23 million people, including 1.4 million children, were likely to be exposed in both countries following the earthquake and its aftershocks that reduced thousands of buildings to rubble, reported The Guardian
Marschang said Turkey had a strong capacity to respond to the crisis but that the main unmet needs in the immediate and midterm would be across the border in Syria, already grappling with a years-long humanitarian crisis due to the civil war and a cholera outbreak.
“This is a crisis on top of multiple crises in the affected region she said at the organization’s board meeting in Geneva,” she said. “All over Syria, the needs are the highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline.”
WHO said it was dispatching emergency supplies, including trauma and emergency surgical kits, and activating a network of emergency medical teams.
“It’s now a race against time,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes. He said the WHO was especially concerned about areas of Turkey and Syria where no information had emerged since Monday’s earthquake.
“Damage mapping is one way to understand where we need to focus our attention,” he said.
Former Chelsea and Newcastle forward Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building following the deadly earthquake that struck Turkey, the Ghana Football Association said in a Twitter post Tuesday. Atsu was receiving treatment but the GFA didn’t give details of any injuries.
Update: We've received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment.
Let’s continue to pray for Christian🙏🏽
Atsu was missing and believed to be trapped under rubble on Monday. The Ghana international, who plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, is thought to be in a building that was destroyed, Hatayspor spokesman Mustafa Özat had said, according to Turkish media.
An earthquake measuring 4.1 occured 30 km south-east of Malatya in Turkey at 11:31 am local time Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
An earthquake measuring 4.1 occured 30 km south-east of Malatya in Turkey at 11:31 am local time Tuesday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
📱https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
🌐https://t.co/Yrj2TuMhAm
🖥https://t.co/00jUBv0tSm pic.twitter.com/z4Fd8AvT17
Six minutes before the earthquake, another quake measuring 4.3 had hit 24 km north of Golbasi in Turkey.
An earthquake measuring 4.3 had hit 24 km north of Golbasi in Turkey.
📱https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
🌐https://t.co/PUxJPEgdTZ
🖥https://t.co/VdXJxKWPyC pic.twitter.com/RsHkV5Q646
Rescuers in Tuesday and Syria are still looking for survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000.
More than 200 aftershocks have been felt in the last 30 hours.
In Syria, the death toll has risen to at 1,602 across government-controlled areas and opposition-controlled areas, officials said.
Search and rescue efforts continue for 29+ hours in earthquake northwestern #Syria amidst harsh conditions with 790+ fatalities and 2,200+ injuries reported. The death toll is expected to dramatically rise as hundreds remain trapped under rubble.
Countries around the world dispatched teams to assist in the rescue efforts, and Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 24,400 emergency personnel were now on the ground. But with such a wide swath of territory hit by Monday’s earthquake and nearly 6,000 buildings confirmed to have collapsed in Turkey alone, their efforts were spread thin.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Ankara on Wednesday to offer his support following the devastating earthquake. In a statement on Tuesday, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sharif would "express condolences and solidarity with President Erdogan and the people of Turkey over the loss of precious lives and destruction caused by yesterday's deadly earthquake."
Pakistan has sent one flight of relief supplies and another carrying a 50-member search and rescue team. The government says daily aid flights to Syria and Turkey will start Wednesday.
Turkey’s vice-president Fuat Oktay, in a press conference stated that the death toll in the country now stood at 3,419. That takes the combined official death tolls from Turkey, Syria and the rebel-held areas of Syria to 5,021, reported The Guardian.
The WHO has warned the number of dead could rise to around 20,000 in the coming days.
Basın açıklaması
Basın açıklaması
📍AFADhttps://t.co/4KrLnzZWc9
According to EMSC, an earthquake measuring 5.4 struck 23 km of North-east of Sincik, Turkey at 10:11:17 local time.
According to EMSC, an earthquake measuring 5.4 struck 23 km of North-east of Sincik, Turkey at 10:11:17 local time.
📱https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
🌐https://t.co/Vld0WfXNxi
🖥https://t.co/IpltFU2xAn pic.twitter.com/G99EVlDhdd
This was followed, fifteen minutes later by another quake measuring 4.2: EMSC. The quake occurred 13 km NW of Dogansehir, Turkey.
This was followed, fifteen minutes later by another quake measuring 4.2: EMSC. The quake occurred 13 km NW of Dogansehir, Turkey.
📱https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
🌐https://t.co/VUYzzvvzA4
🖥https://t.co/GmMcNgUTyV pic.twitter.com/589gPCG7HR
28 minutes later, another 4.0 earthquake hit Turkey, 21 km south-east of Dörtyol at 10:54:23 local time
28 minutes later, another 4.0 earthquake hit Turkey, 21 km south-east of Dörtyol at 10:54:23 local time
📱https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
🌐https://t.co/AuIQjlyY9m
🖥https://t.co/qJKT2cfqEV pic.twitter.com/LXgpzEgXRu
A frantic race is underway on Tuesday to find more survivors and help the injured as the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria the previous day reached 4,800. The toll is likely to climb as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks are hurting the rescue efforts — despite international assistance.
Turkey has deployed more than 24,400 search and rescue personnel to the quake area. The number was expected to rise with the arrival of additional personnel though the wintry conditions were hampering their deployment, disaster management agency official Orhan Tatar said.
“The adverse weather conditions continue in the region. Therefore, from time to time it may be difficult to transport these search and rescue teams to the region,” he said. Temperatures overnight in the quake-hit city of Gaziantep sank to -5 C (23 F).
Tatar said 10 ships were helping the rescue efforts, by transporting the wounded to hospitals, mainly from the Mediterranean port of Iskenderun. About 55 helicopters had conducted 154 sorties to transport emergency aid and around 85 trucks were distributing food, he said.
Tatar said his agency had received 11,342 reports of collapsed buildings, but only 5,775 of those reports have been confirmed.