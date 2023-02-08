Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Death Toll Surpasses 17,000; Erdogan Visits Gaziantep

Quick links:
Image: AP/Republic
Syria’s Health Minister Hassan Ghabbash has urged the World Heath Organization to supply his country with urgently-needed medical supplies for treating the thousands of people injured by the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey earlier this week.
Ghabbash made his comments on Thursday during a meeting with WHO’s regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed Al-Mandhari, who is in the Syrian capital of Damascus.
State television quoted Al-Mandhari as saying that WHO will give all the support to help Syria overcome the effects of Monday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked southern Turkey and northern Syria, killing more than 17,000 people, with many still trapped under the rubble.
(as reported by AP)
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sent 37 tons of medical aid for the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. “A first cargo plane departed last night transporting 37 tons of medical kits,” Dubai Media Office said on Thursday.
Guided by the directives of @HHShkMohd, the International Humanitarian City (@IHC_UAE) in #Dubai, the world's largest humanitarian hub & @WHO join forces to aid earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria. A first cargo plane departed last night transporting 37 tons of medical kits. pic.twitter.com/nK5Fc210pR— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 9, 2023
Meanwhile, the Emirates Red Crescent called on people to join the "Bridges of Goodness" campaign to support those affected in Syria and Turkey.
United Nations aid shipments to northern Syria from Turkey resumed on Thursday morning following Monday’s earthquake.
Trucks crossed the Bab al-Hawa border point, the only crossing through which the U.N. is authorized to deliver aid from Turkey into northwest Syria.
The crossing had been closed to aid shipments due to road damage from the earthquake. The route in the past three days has been used to transport bodies of Syrians killed in the earthquake in Turkey.
Officials said six aid shipments that had been delayed by the earthquake were the first to cross on Thursday, to be followed by quake-response aid.
U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Thursday the U.N. will be sending aid to northern Syria both by way of Turkey and across battle lines from government-held Damascus.
Millions of Syrians in the northwest live in poverty, mostly relying on aid to survive. The earthquake compounded the woes of the enclave, with many families displaced by the 12-year conflict struggling with dwindling aid programs.
(as reported by AP)
The Czech Foreign Ministry on Thursday confirmed the first Czech citizen killed in the earthquake in Turkey, reprted AP.
The ministry said the victim was a woman who had long-term residency in Turkey. No further details were given.
The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people.#OperationDost https://t.co/D9ATv2rfAV pic.twitter.com/zFFI85t2sG— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 9, 2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke in Gaziantep during a visit to assess damage with officials and meet victims of the devastating earthquake. Death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Turkey has risen to 14,014, he said.
He was due to visit three quake-hit areas on Thursday which included the southern cities of Gaziantep, Osmaniye, and Kilis, located near the border with Syria.
Rescue efforts continue in southern quake-hit regions, theTurkish President said, adding: 'We have been on the ground with all our institutions'. "Goal is full recovery, reconstruction of quake-hit 10 provinces within a year," he added.
Gaziantep | Deprem Bölgesi Basın Açıklamasıhttps://t.co/IDZepK2cG8— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 9, 2023
State of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces to give opportunity to foil moneylenders, seditious groups who abuse process in Turkey, Erdogan said.
The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria is now at least 17,176, according to authorities, reported CNN.
In Turkey, the death toll has risen to at least 14,014, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday while visiting impacted areas in the southern city of Gaziantep.
The total number of deaths in Syria stands as at least 3,162, including 1,900 in rebel-held areas in the northwest according to the ‘White Helmets’ civil defense group, and 1,262 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, according to Syrian state media.
The earthquake that razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria has become one of the deadliest quakes worldwide in more than a decade.
Three prisoners were killed after rioting broke out at a prison in quake-hit Hatay province, officials and news reports said.
There were conflicting reports over the incident.
The Justice Ministry said Thursday some inmates started a fire in an attempt to escape, prompting an “intervention” by prison authorities.
At least 12 prisoners were injured during the attempt to suppress the riot and three of them died in the hospital, the ministry’s directorate for prisons said in a statement.
The independent Bianet news website reported that some prisoners set dormitories on fire, demanding to be transferred to a safe location, and sought information about family members affected by the devastation.
Bianet said the incident occurred on Tuesday — a day after the earthquake hit. All prisoners were transferred to other penitentiaries, it said.
(as reported by AP)
North Korea Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui sent a message of sympathy to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said on Thursday that the foreign minister expressed “deep sympathy and condolences” to victims and their families and wished for a swift recovery.
Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had sent a message to Syrian President Bashar Assad. State media had said on Wednesday that Kim in the message said Syria under Assad’s leadership would “eradicate the aftermath of the earthquake damage as soon as possible.”
The bodies of 85 Syrian people have been recovered from Turkey and brought back to their home country, according to government Bab Alhawa Crossing Border agency. "The crossing staff are still working around the clock to deliver the rest of the bodies of our people to their families," the agency posted on Facebook.
"We ask God to accept the dead among the martyrs, to heal the wounded, and to bring out those trapped under the rubble in safety and health."
(Images: Facebook/Bab Alhawa Crossing Border)
Following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that shook Turkey after the first major one on Monday in Kahramanmaraş, a total of 1,117 earthquakes have occurred as of now, tweeted Turkey's disaster agency AFAD.
▪️ Kahramanmaraş'ta gerçekleşen 7,7 büyüklüğündeki depremin ardından an itibarıyla toplam 1.117 deprem meydana gelmiştir.— AFAD (@AFADBaskanlik) February 9, 2023
68 saat sonra kurtarılan Helen Bebek pic.twitter.com/HEow4XMqqT— Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) February 9, 2023
Babies found alone in the city of Kahramanmaras have been flown to Turkey's capital, Ankara. Pictures show 16 of the children on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's plane, according to government Twitter accounts. Turkey's Minister of Family and Social Services, Derya Yanik, said they are in "very good" health.
"We picked up 16 beautiful babies, aged 0-1, who were unaccompanied, from Kahramanmaraş and transported them to Ankara. The general health of our children is very good. After the first controls, they will be taken under care in our institutions," tweeted Yanik.
(Images: Twitter/deryayanikashb)
Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, on Twitter, said that as work continued for the distribution of aid to Hatay, a problem that was being faced was that phones were not working in the area. "This is very important for the healthy progress of the rescue work, and for the information of tent set up and aid distribution points to be delivered to the earthquake victims, " he tweeted.
Yardımların Hatay'a sağlıklı dağıtımı için özenli olarak çalışıyoruz. Bölgedeki en önemli sorun Antakya'da telefonların çekmemesi. Kurtarma çalışmalarının sağlıklı ilerlemesi, çadır kurulum ve yardım dağıtım noktalarının bilgisinin depremzedelere ulaştırılması için bu çok önemli.— Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) February 9, 2023
7.8 earthquake— Turkish Paramedic (@TRparamedic) February 8, 2023
📍Malatya#PrayForTurkey #TurkeyEarthquake #earthquakeinturkey #turkey #TurkeyQuake #earthquaketurkey #HelpTurkey #Turcja #Turquie #Turquia #Turchia #earthquakeinsyria #Syria #Syrie #deprem pic.twitter.com/UIdjp8mdqd
(Images: Twitter/maitelsadany)
Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu shared a video early Wednesday of a child stuck underneath the rubble of a collapsed building as rescuers feed water to him with a bottle cap. The child, who was rescued from Atankya, in Hatay province, in Turkey was indentified as Syrian Muhammed Ahmed.
Aferin Muhammed.— Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) February 7, 2023
Suriye vatandaşı Muhammed Ahmed’i de arama kurtarma ekibimiz Antakya’da enkaz altıdan sağ bir şekilde kurtardı. pic.twitter.com/lSxwSqyex0
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit three more quake-hit areas on Thursday, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported. Erdogan will visit the southern cities of Gaziantep, Osmaniye, and Kilis, located near the border with Syria, TRT Haber said.
President Erdogan, during his visit to Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, announced that new residences would be built within one year in the 10 provinces affected by earthquakes. Quake victims can stay at hotels in Antalya, Alanya, or Mersin, said the Turkish president, adding: 'We can never let our citizens stay on the street'
Turkey has taken action with all its institutions since Monday's deadly quakes, Erdogan said, adding all resources have been mobilized.
He went on to say that Turkey was dealing with a 'great disaster,' while inspecting quake-hit areas in Kahramanmaras province
The death toll from the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday is now at least 15,865, according to authorities, reported CNN.
In Turkey, the toll has risen to at least 12,873, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said on Thursday.
In Syria, the total number of fatalities is at least 2,992, including 1,730 in rebel-held areas in the northwest, according to the "White Helmets" civil defense group. Some 1,262 deaths have been recorded in government-controlled parts of the country, according to Syrian state media.
"Join Hands to Save The #Earthquake Victims" ! My sand art at Puri beach in India," Pattnaik tweeted.
(Image: Twitter/sudarsansand)
Mercy Relief, Singapore’s leading independent disaster relief agency, announced that it will aid victims of the earthquake in Turkey.
The Mercy Relief team made arrangements to mobilise resources to be on the ground in Turkey to distribute emergency relief assistance by providing hot meals, ready and instant food, drinking water, hygiene kits, blankets and shelter tents to the worst affected and most vulnerable families.
“Our priority is to provide immediate relief and aid to the victims to meet their survival needs of food, warm clothing, shelter, hygiene kits and ensure that sleeping conditions are adequate. We will continue to work closely with our ground partner, Hayrat Humanitarian Aid Association to address the community’s urgent needs” said Satwant Singh, Chairman of the Board, Mercy Relief.
"UN and partners are preparing the first cross-border aid convoy to north-west Syria since a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southern Türkiye on 6 February," said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in an update on Wednesday.
The cross-border operation was temporarily disrupted as the road connecting Gaziantep to the UN Transshipment Hub in Hatay was impaired.
As of 8 February, two alternative routes were identified to reach the Hub following feasibility assessments, from Gaziantep via Kilis-Kirikhan and from Mersin via Adana-Kirikhan.
The Bab Al-Hawa at the Turkey-Syria border is the single remaining border-crossing authorized by the Security Council for UN aid delivery.
“We have a glimmer of hope that we can reach people,” said Muhannad Hadi, Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis in a press briefing on Wednesday. “We are hoping that tomorrow we will be able to deliver something across the border,” he added.
The situation remains grim in north-west Syria where only five per cent of reported sites are being covered by search and rescue operations, claimed UN.
The lack of heavy machines to remove rubble and winter weather conditions have significantly complicated these efforts. Major power outages have resulted in fuel shortages in hospitals.
As many as 11,000 families are now homeless, according to local authorities. Over 5,000 injuries and 2,000 deaths have been reported.
In a joint statement released on February 7, Hadi appealed “to all donor partners to provide the assistance necessary to alleviate suffering,” following the release of a $25 million grant by the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) on the same day.
The Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF), which allocated $138 million in 2022, is currently limited and requires donors to further support 2023 activities with a focus on the earthquake response.
The UN said it was helping mobilise emergency teams and relief operations
Syria and Türkiye: @unocha is coordinating the deployment of 1,800+ Urban Search & Rescue experts to assist in the aftermath of Monday's devastating earthquakes.— United Nations (@UN) February 9, 2023
Latest updates: https://t.co/Gl3mCwXWYV
pic.twitter.com/gyrMHgnxH0
More than 40 Urban Search and Rescue teams from Turkey and 19 other countries are deployed, with some 2,800 urban search and rescue specialists and 160 search dogs. The majority of these teams are UN International Search and Rescue Advisory Group classified teams and are coordinated by the Turkish Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) and a UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team of 45 staff located in hubs throughout affected areas of Gaziantep, Hatay, Adimayan and Kahramanmaras.
A separate UNDAC team is on its way to Syria to support the response there.
In north-west Syria, community-based rescue teams are fully engaged in the ongoing search for people trapped under the debris of collapsed houses. The lack of heavy machines to remove rubble, as well as poor weather conditions, are complicating these efforts. In other parts of Syria, humanitarian actors report there's an urgent need for assistance, logistics, skilled rescue teams, and temporary shelters.
Death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Turkey has risen 12,391, said the country's disaster agency AFAD less than four hours ago.
Up to a week or more, experts say, but it depends on their injuries, how they are trapped and weather conditions.
Search teams from around the world have joined local emergency personnel in Turkey and Syria to look for victims from this week’s devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Most rescues occur in the first 24 hours after a disaster. After that, survival chances drop as each day passes, experts say. Many victims are badly injured or buried by falling stones or other debris.
Access to water and air to breathe are crucial factors, along with weather. Wintry conditions in Syria and Turkey have hampered rescue efforts and temperatures have dipped well below freezing.
Emergency workers and medics rescue a woman out of the debris of a collapsed building in Elbistan, Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey (Image: AP)
“Typically, it is rare to find survivors after the fifth to seventh days, and most search and rescue teams will consider stopping by then,″ said Dr. Jarone Lee, an emergency and disaster medicine expert at Massachusetts General Hospital. ”But, there are many stories of people surviving well past the seven-day mark. Unfortunately, these are usually rare and extraordinary cases.″
People with traumatic injuries, including crush injuries and limb amputations, face the most critical survival window, said Dr. George Chiampas, an emergency medicine specialist at Northwestern University’s Feinberg medical school.
People and rescue teams search for people in destroyed buildings in Elbistan, southern Turkey (Image: AP)
“If you don’t pull them out in one hour, in that golden hour, there’s really a very low chance of survival,” he said.
Those with other illnesses, whose health depends on medications, also face grim chances, Chiampas said.
“You see a lot of different scenarios where we’ve had some some really miraculous saves and people have survived under horrible conditions.,” said Dr. Christopher Colwell, an emergency medicine specialists at the University of California, San Francisco. “They tend to be younger people and and have been fortunate enough to find either a pocket in the rubble or some way to access needed elements like air and water.″
After the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, a teenager and his 80-year-old grandmother were found alive after nine days trapped in their flattened home. The year before, a 16-year-old Haitian girl was rescued from earthquake rubble in Port-Au-Prince after 15 days.
Mental state can also affect survival. People trapped next to bodies, who have no contact with other survivors or rescuers, may give up hope, Chiampas noted.
“If you have someone who is alive, you’re leaning on each other to keep fighting,” he said.
(as reported by AP)
The White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited the Turkish embassy on Wednesday to offer his support to the earthquake-hit country. Sullivan signed the book of condolences on behalf on the government.
(Image: Twitter/JakeSullivan46)
"In the wake of the tragic earthquakes in Türkiye, I visited the Turkish Embassy and signed the book of condolences on behalf of the U.S. government. The U.S. offers its heartfelt condolences and our steadfast support. We will continue to stand by our NATO Ally as it recovers," Sullivan tweeted.
US President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin on Wednesday. During the event, Biden said, ""On behalf of the American people, our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Turkey and Syria." He said that the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week was "one of the worst" in the region.
"The death toll is rising. It's one of the worst earthquakes in that region in over 100 years. And we mourn the loss of so many lives, and we offer our deepest condolences," he added. Biden also hailed the efforts of rescue teams in pulling out people from under the rubble.
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at LIUNA Training Center on Wednesday in DeForest, Wisconsin, USA (Image: AP)
"The earthquake was incredibly powerful, significant aftershocks, and a second quake. But you see dads and moms pulling little babies out from underneath the rubble. So many people dying. And our thoughts are also with the survivors who've been torn apart by this tragedy," he said.
The building of the Government of Kosovo lit up with the flag of Turkey, in honor of the victims of the devastating earthquake on Monday.
(Image: Kosovo government)
ℹ️ Update: Metrics confirm access to Twitter is being restored in #Turkey following hours of filtering. The restoration comes after authorities held a meeting with Twitter to "remind Twitter of its obligations" on content takedowns and disinformation.— NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 9, 2023
📰 https://t.co/CEbfgeBpvz pic.twitter.com/EOI9jFyztS