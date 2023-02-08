Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Deaths Surpass 21,000 As Rescue Operations Turn Tougher

Daniel Craig of James Bond fame has starred in an advertisement of Disasters and Emergencies Committee (DEC), urging people to donate money to earthquake victimes, as per a report from ITV.

“Millions of the Syrian families affected now had already been forced to flee their homes due to years of brutal conflict there. And even for those miraculously saved, what do their futures hold? They are in desperate need of life-saving support from around the world," he said.

“The Disasters Emergency Committee charities and local partners are on the ground, but urgently need more resources to respond to a disaster of this incredible scale," he added.