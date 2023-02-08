Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Deaths Surpass 21,000 As Rescue Operations Turn Tougher

Quick links:
Daniel Craig of James Bond fame has starred in an advertisement of Disasters and Emergencies Committee (DEC), urging people to donate money to earthquake victimes, as per a report from ITV.
“Millions of the Syrian families affected now had already been forced to flee their homes due to years of brutal conflict there. And even for those miraculously saved, what do their futures hold? They are in desperate need of life-saving support from around the world," he said.
“The Disasters Emergency Committee charities and local partners are on the ground, but urgently need more resources to respond to a disaster of this incredible scale," he added.
As the death toll keeps mounting, so does the amount of criticism that Erdogan faces. Back in 1999, when another devastating earthquake struck Turkey, the government imposed an earthquake tax. The goal? To collect money so that the nation is better prepared to deal with such natural disasters.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the political opposition, is of the view that the money wasn't used properly. "They grease their cronies' palms with earthquake taxes. Where is that money? It's gone," he says, as per a report from NPR.
Turkey heads for election in June.
Almost 20,000 people have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of the Turkey-Syria earthquake. Take a look as a child is pulled from the rubble alive, thanks to his father's sacrifice:pic.twitter.com/CnJsqJibNn— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 9, 2023
A CNN report, citing Turkish government, the White Helmets and Syrian state media, is claiming that around 78,124 people have been injured as a result of the earthquakes. The actual figure might be higher.
The death toll in Turkey alone has crossed 17,674. According to the New York Times, this is the deadliest earthquake in Turkey since 1939. The fear is that the toll in Syria will keep going up as well. It is also difficult to ascertain the exact death toll in Syria, considering the fact that many places are hard to reach.
In the aftermath of the earthquake, many noteworthy cases are emerging. Consider this one - According to a report from CNN which cites a statement from Antalya Metropolitan Fire Department, a 10 year old Turkish girl was found alive after being under rubble for 90 hours.
Wow. 90 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, a girl was pulled out from the rubble. pic.twitter.com/sLmti3KC9h— Mike (@Doranimated) February 9, 2023
Ukraine, a nation which is facing invasion, has decided to do what it can to help the people of Turkey, who are suffering the aftermath of a natural disaster.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service has posted on Facebook that Ukrainian rescuers have started their search and rescue operation.
Back on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers had announced that Ukraine will send 87 personnel to Turkey. Meanwhile, in Kyiv, Ukrainians have been gathering near the Turkish embassy, to light up candles in honour of people who have lost their life as a result of the earthquake, according to a CNN report.
Syria recently complained and stated that the US is politicising the earthquake. Yet, the US, instead changing its policy, is doubling down.
Syria has stated that American sanctions are hindering the flow of aid to Syria. State Department spokesman Ned Price apparently does not agree. “There are many hurdles to overcome when providing humanitarian assistance in Syria, and especially after devastating earthquakes this week, but our Syria sanctions policy is not among them,” he said, whilst speaking to reporters.
US Agency for International Development has announced $85 million aid for rescue and relief efforts.
NEWS: The United States, through USAID, will provide $85 million for escalating humanitarian needs for the Türkiye and Syria Earthquakes Response. https://t.co/nbRYx1v8hG— USAID (@USAID) February 9, 2023
The scale of the destruction and suffering in Türkiye and Syria is unimaginable. Today, the United States announced $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to provide shelter to the displaced, food, medicine and other desperately needed aid to those in need. pic.twitter.com/Q6OXLAk1C9— Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) February 9, 2023
In Kahramanmaras, a sports hall has been turned into a morgue. People are examining the faces of dead bodies, to check if it is their loved one, as per a report from NYTimes.
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has visited the Turkish embassy to offer his condolences. Yoon assured the Turkish ambassador that South Korea will send more personnel to Turkey, to help in the relief effort. South Korea has already sent a rescue team to Turkey.
“South Korea will do its best to help the people of Turkey to overcome the frustration and sorrow,” Yoon said, as per a CNN report.
Fatima is volunteering with the White Helmets. Like many relief workers, who belong to different parts of the world, she is doing all she can to find survivors, and to rescue them.
“It's a huge catastrophe. I felt helpless, we got the woman from under the rubble only to find her dead. The same had been the case for thousands of women and children."— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 9, 2023
Volunteer Fatima, during her work on the field in Harem, #Idlib, Harem .#earthquake #Syria pic.twitter.com/olNkTu5aCX
Amongst the relief community, 2-3 days is considered the "golden period". What's that? Well, in essence, its the window of oppurunity within which the chances of finding survivors after an earthquake is the highest.
That time is quickly passing away. As of this very moment, there are people who are under the rubble. Will the rescuers reach them on time? This is the question that will define their fate.
According to a report from CNN, Syrian Civil Defence, a Syrian volunteer organisation (also known as White Helmets), has said that the hope of finding survivors is extinguishing.
As the death toll keeps rising, and the number of people who have lost their loved one keeps rising, an obvious question comes to mind. Why is Turkey so vulnerable to earthquakes?
The nation has faced numerous earthquakes. What gives? Well, Turkey has 2 main faultlines, the East Anatolian and the North Anatolian. The faultlines make it one of the most seismically active country in the world.
The Turkish Health Minister, Dr Fahrettin Koca shares visuals of how injured victims of the earthquake are being rushed to different hospitals in Turkey as hope for survivors is slowly fading away. “After the first aid, the transportation of the injured to hospitals in other cities by air continues for 24 hours without interruption,” Koca wrote on Twitter.
Yaralıların, ilk müdahale ardından, başka şehirlerdeki hastanelere havayoluyla nakli 24 saat aralıksız devam ediyor. pic.twitter.com/wLrTnJLShg— Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) February 9, 2023
The Indian Army shared a picture of a Turkish woman giving hugs to a female Indian Army officer. The Army deployed in the quake-hit region under “Operation Dost”, has been working 24x7 to deal with the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
#OperationDost— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 9, 2023
We Care.#IndianArmy#Türkiye pic.twitter.com/WoV3NhOYap
The death toll in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has climbed to a whopping 21,051, CNN reported. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday, that the death toll in the country has risen to at least 17,647. In Syria at least 3,377 people lost their lives in the devastating earthquakes.
President of the World Bank David Malpass announced that the World Bank will provide $1.7 billion for the recovery efforts in Turkey. “The @WorldBank is announcing $1.78 billion in support for Türkiye following this week's devastating earthquakes. We are preparing a rapid assessment of the urgent and massive needs on the ground to identify priority areas for recovery and reconstruction,” Malpass wrote on Twitter.
The @WorldBank is announcing $1.78 billion in support for Türkiye following this week's devastating earthquakes.— David Malpass (@DavidMalpassWBG) February 9, 2023
We are preparing a rapid assessment of the urgent and massive needs on the ground to identify priority areas for recovery and reconstruction. https://t.co/lb1FkOvGx8
The Director General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that he is on his way to Syria to see the progress WHO is making in providing essential health care to the earthquake victims. “On my way to #Syria, where @WHO is supporting essential health care in the areas affected by the recent earthquake, building on our long-standing work across the country,” he wrote on Twitter.
On my way to #Syria, where @WHO is supporting essential health care in the areas affected by the recent earthquake, building on our long-standing work across the country. pic.twitter.com/VUA6xg0OZW— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 9, 2023
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared visuals from the Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay. The Indian army is working 24x7 to help the victims. "The Indian Army team of medical specialists is on the job 24x7, providing relief to those injured. Some glimpses from the Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay. #OperationDost," he wrote on Twitter.
The Indian Army team of medical specialists is on the job 24x7, providing relief to those injured.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 9, 2023
🎥 Some glimpses from the Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/3hrVP2ZeaM
Two men can be seen carrying the dead body of an earthquake victim outside a hospital in Antakya, Turkey; February 9, 2023 (Image: AP)
Syrians stand in line as they wait to return to their homeland from the Turkish crossing point of Clivegozu; February 9, 2023 (Image: AP)
Rescuers search for a sign of life in the debris of a destroyed building in Gaziantep; February 9, 2023 (Image: AP)
The United Kingdom government has pledged an additional 3 million pounds in funding the Syrian civil defence group the White Helmets. On Thursday, the British government notified about this initiative through a press release. The funds will be given to the group, to help them with the rescue mission in the Middle Eastern country. “The UK is giving at least an additional £3 million to aid the White Helmets' major search-and-rescue operations. This takes our total funding to the White Helmets this week to £3.8 million following the announcement on 7 February by Lord Ahmad,” the statement reads.
More than 20,00 people have been confirmed dead in the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria, The Guardian reported. The news came after Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency body published its latest update on the number of people who have died. The overall tally now stands at 20,411. In the midst of all the chaos, Thousands of rescue workers are still digging through debris to find any sign of life. “There is always hope..” AFAD wrote in a tweet.
Her zaman bir umut vardır…— AFAD (@AFADBaskanlik) February 9, 2023
❝ Geldik Ramazan abi ❞
Biz birlikte güçlüyüz! 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/gyexcyneHy
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid a visit to a donation centre in central London which is set up by students from Univesity College London’s Turkish Society, The Guardian reported. The Prime Minister helped in packing items which will be sent to Turkey and Syria in the next few days.
The football club, FC Barcelona held a minute of silence before their training session in memory of the victims of the deadly earthquake. The team also mourned the passing of former Barca player Marcos Alonso Peña.
🙏 Before training, there was a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria as well as for the passing of former Barça player Marcos Alonso Peña. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/JFeo5eDlJ5— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 9, 2023
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that the Indian army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Turkey, has started running the surgical and emergency wards for the victims of the earthquake. “The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people. #OperationDost,” he tweeted.
The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people.#OperationDost https://t.co/D9ATv2rfAV pic.twitter.com/zFFI85t2sG— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 9, 2023
Several new born babies who were pulled out of the rubble in Turkey were flown to safety aboard President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's plane. Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan, tweeted the images of 16 babies snuggled in blankets on the plane bound for capital Ankara.
Cumhurbaşkanımızın talimatı ile Kahramanmaraş'tan Ankara'ya Cumhurbaşkanlığı uçağıyla nakledilen 16 depremzede bebeğimizin sağlık durumlarının iyi olması bir nebze de olsa umutlarımızı tazeledi. Devletimizin emin ellerindeler. pic.twitter.com/peaxytPFqh— Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) February 8, 2023
At least 19,738 people lost their lives in the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake, CNN reported. On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed that the death toll has risen to at least 16,546 in Turkey. The total number of deaths in Syria, on the other hand, has climbed to at least 3,192.
"Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city", Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
Proud of our NDRF.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 9, 2023
In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city.
Under the guidance of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to making @NDRFHQ the world’s leading disaster response force. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/NfvGZB24uK
A field hospital set up by the Indian Army in Hatay province of quake-ravaged Turkiye has become operational with surgical and emergency wards to provide succour to the affected people days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and several powerful aftershocks hit that country.
The quake hit Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killed over 19,000 people and flattened several buildings. India has launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to both the countries.
On Tuesday, India had sent to Turkiye relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to support the country's rescue efforts.