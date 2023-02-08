Last Updated:

Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Deaths Surpass 21,000 As Rescue Operations Turn Tougher

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night. More than 21,000 have been confirmed dead in both countries. The number of deaths has surpassed the toll in a 2011 earthquake off Japan that triggered a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

Written By
Digital Desk
Turkey quake

Image: AP/Republic

09:19 IST, February 10th 2023
Daniel Craig urges people to donate money to earthquake victims

Daniel Craig of James Bond fame has starred in an advertisement of Disasters and Emergencies Committee (DEC), urging people to donate money to earthquake victimes, as per a report from ITV. 

 “Millions of the Syrian families affected now had already been forced to flee their homes due to years of brutal conflict there. And even for those miraculously saved, what do their futures hold? They are in desperate need of life-saving support from around the world," he said.

“The Disasters Emergency Committee charities and local partners are on the ground, but urgently need more resources to respond to a disaster of this incredible scale," he added. 

08:36 IST, February 10th 2023
Criticism of Erdogan mounts along with the death toll

As the death toll keeps mounting, so does the amount of criticism that Erdogan faces. Back in 1999, when another devastating earthquake struck Turkey, the government imposed an earthquake tax. The goal? To collect money so that the nation is better prepared to deal with such natural disasters. 

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the political opposition, is of the view that the money wasn't used properly. "They grease their cronies' palms with earthquake taxes. Where is that money? It's gone," he says, as per a report from NPR. 

Turkey heads for election in June. 

08:12 IST, February 10th 2023
Father's love saves a child?
08:03 IST, February 10th 2023
Around 78,124 people are injured

A CNN report, citing Turkish government, the White Helmets and Syrian state media, is claiming that around 78,124 people have been injured as a result of the earthquakes. The actual figure might be higher. 

07:50 IST, February 10th 2023
Death toll in Turkey crosses 17,674

The death toll in Turkey alone has crossed 17,674. According to the New York Times, this is the deadliest earthquake in Turkey since 1939. The fear is that the toll in Syria will keep going up as well. It is also difficult to ascertain the exact death toll in Syria, considering the fact that many places are hard to reach. 

In the aftermath of the earthquake, many noteworthy cases are emerging. Consider this one - According to a report from CNN which cites a statement from Antalya Metropolitan Fire Department, a 10 year old Turkish girl was found alive after being under rubble for 90 hours. 

 

07:33 IST, February 10th 2023
Ukrainian rescuers arrive in Turkey

Ukraine, a nation which is facing invasion, has decided to do what it can to help the people of Turkey, who are suffering the aftermath of a natural disaster. 

Ukrainian State Emergency Service has posted on Facebook that Ukrainian rescuers have started their search and rescue operation. 

Back on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers had announced that Ukraine will send 87 personnel to Turkey. Meanwhile, in Kyiv, Ukrainians have been gathering near the Turkish embassy, to light up candles in honour of people who have lost their life as a result of the earthquake, according to a CNN report. 

07:18 IST, February 10th 2023
US refuses to lift sanctions on Syria

Syria recently complained and stated that the US is politicising the earthquake. Yet, the US, instead changing its policy, is doubling down. 

Syria has stated that American sanctions are hindering the flow of aid to Syria. State Department spokesman Ned Price apparently does not agree. “There are many hurdles to overcome when providing humanitarian assistance in Syria, and especially after devastating earthquakes this week, but our Syria sanctions policy is not among them,” he said, whilst speaking to reporters. 

 

07:10 IST, February 10th 2023
US announces $85 million aid for Turkey and Syria

US Agency for International Development has announced $85 million aid for rescue and relief efforts. 

 

07:02 IST, February 10th 2023
A sports hall has been converted to a morgue

In Kahramanmaras, a sports hall has been turned into a morgue. People are examining the faces of dead bodies, to check if it is their loved one, as per a report from NYTimes. 

06:46 IST, February 10th 2023
South Korean president visits Turkish embassy to offer condolences

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has visited the Turkish embassy to offer his condolences. Yoon assured the Turkish ambassador that South Korea will send more personnel to Turkey, to help in the relief effort. South Korea has already sent a rescue team to Turkey. 

“South Korea will do its best to help the people of Turkey to overcome the frustration and sorrow,” Yoon said, as per a CNN report. 

 

06:37 IST, February 10th 2023
Fatima, a volunteer, shares her views

Fatima is volunteering with the White Helmets. Like many relief workers, who belong to different parts of the world, she is doing all she can to find survivors, and to rescue them.

06:33 IST, February 10th 2023
As time passes, hope of finding survivors slips?

Amongst the relief community, 2-3 days is considered the "golden period". What's that? Well, in essence, its the window of oppurunity within which the chances of finding survivors after an earthquake is the highest. 

That time is quickly passing away. As of this very moment, there are people who are under the rubble. Will the rescuers reach them on time? This is the question that will define their fate. 

According to a report from CNN, Syrian Civil Defence, a Syrian volunteer organisation (also known as White Helmets), has said that the hope of finding survivors is extinguishing. 

 

06:23 IST, February 10th 2023
Why is Turkey vulnerable to earthquakes?

As the death toll keeps rising, and the number of people who have lost their loved one keeps rising, an obvious question comes to mind. Why is Turkey so vulnerable to earthquakes?

The nation has faced numerous earthquakes. What gives? Well, Turkey has 2 main faultlines, the East Anatolian and the North Anatolian. The faultlines make it one of the most seismically active country in the world. 

06:23 IST, February 10th 2023
Good Morning!

A note of thanks to our writers here at Republic, Anmol and Bhagyashree, who have been diligently following the story. I (Sagar) will attempt to fill in their shoes now. 

04:50 IST, February 10th 2023
Turkey Health Minister shares a glimpse of medical assistance given to the injured victims

The Turkish Health Minister, Dr Fahrettin Koca shares visuals of how injured victims of the earthquake are being rushed to different hospitals in Turkey as hope for survivors is slowly fading away. “After the first aid, the transportation of the injured to hospitals in other cities by air continues for 24 hours without interruption,” Koca wrote on Twitter.

04:05 IST, February 10th 2023
Turkish Woman shares a heart-touching moment with Indian Army officer

The Indian Army shared a picture of a Turkish woman giving hugs to a female Indian Army officer. The Army deployed in the quake-hit region under “Operation Dost”, has been working 24x7 to deal with the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

03:16 IST, February 10th 2023
Combined death toll surpasses 21,000

The death toll in the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has climbed to a whopping 21,051, CNN reported. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday, that the death toll in the country has risen to at least 17,647. In Syria at least 3,377 people lost their lives in the devastating earthquakes.

03:02 IST, February 10th 2023
World Bank to provide $1.7 billion to quake-hit Turkey

President of the World Bank David Malpass announced that the World Bank will provide $1.7 billion for the recovery efforts in Turkey. “The @WorldBank is announcing $1.78 billion in support for Türkiye following this week's devastating earthquakes. We are preparing a rapid assessment of the urgent and massive needs on the ground to identify priority areas for recovery and reconstruction,” Malpass wrote on Twitter. 

02:12 IST, February 10th 2023
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus heads to Syria

The Director General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that he is on his way to Syria to see the progress WHO is making in providing essential health care to the earthquake victims.  “On my way to #Syria, where @WHO is supporting essential health care in the areas affected by the recent earthquake, building on our long-standing work across the country,” he wrote on Twitter.

01:53 IST, February 10th 2023
Some glimpses from the Indian Field hospital in Iskenderun

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared visuals from the Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay. The Indian army is working 24x7 to help the victims. "The Indian Army team of medical specialists is on the job 24x7, providing relief to those injured. Some glimpses from the Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay. #OperationDost," he wrote on Twitter. 

 

01:36 IST, February 10th 2023
Rescue ops. in Turkey & Syria turn tougher in treacherous conditions

Two men can be seen carrying the dead body of an earthquake victim outside a hospital in Antakya, Turkey; February 9, 2023 (Image: AP)

Syrians stand in line as they wait to return to their homeland from the Turkish crossing point of Clivegozu; February 9, 2023 (Image: AP)

Rescuers search for a sign of life in the debris of a destroyed building in Gaziantep; February 9, 2023 (Image: AP)

00:59 IST, February 10th 2023
UK pledges additional $3.4 million pounds in funding White Helmets

The United Kingdom government has pledged an additional 3 million pounds in funding the Syrian civil defence group the White Helmets. On Thursday, the British government notified about this initiative through a press release. The funds will be given to the group, to help them with the rescue mission in the Middle Eastern country.  “The UK is giving at least an additional £3 million to aid the White Helmets' major search-and-rescue operations. This takes our total funding to the White Helmets this week to £3.8 million following the announcement on 7 February by Lord Ahmad,” the statement reads.

00:04 IST, February 10th 2023
Rescue operations continue as the death toll surpasses the 20,000 mark

More than 20,00 people have been confirmed dead in the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria, The Guardian reported. The news came after Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency body published its latest update on the number of people who have died. The overall tally now stands at 20,411. In the midst of all the chaos, Thousands of rescue workers are still digging through debris to find any sign of life. “There is always hope..” AFAD wrote in a tweet. 

23:47 IST, February 9th 2023
UK PM Rishi Sunak visits a donation centre set up for earthquake victims 

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid a visit to a donation centre in central London which is set up by students from Univesity College London’s Turkish Society, The Guardian reported. The Prime Minister helped in packing items which will be sent to Turkey and Syria in the next few days.

22:59 IST, February 9th 2023
FC Barcelona mourns the victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake

The football club, FC Barcelona held a minute of silence before their training session in memory of the victims of the deadly earthquake. The team also mourned the passing of former Barca player Marcos Alonso Peña.

22:39 IST, February 9th 2023
Indian Army's field hospital in Turkey up and running, to provide help 24x7

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that the Indian army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Turkey, has started running the surgical and emergency wards for the victims of the earthquake. “The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Türkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards;  X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people. #OperationDost,” he tweeted.

22:18 IST, February 9th 2023
Babies rescued from underneath the rubble flown to safety in President's plane

Several new born babies who were pulled out of the rubble in Turkey were flown to safety aboard President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's plane. Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan, tweeted the images of 16 babies snuggled in blankets on the plane bound for capital Ankara.

 

22:08 IST, February 9th 2023
Combined death toll climbs to more than 19,700

At least 19,738 people lost their lives in the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake, CNN reported. On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed that the death toll has risen to at least 16,546 in Turkey. The total number of deaths in Syria, on the other hand, has climbed to at least 3,192.

21:43 IST, February 9th 2023
Amit Shah lauds NDRF teams involved in rescue mission in Turkey

"Proud of our NDRF. In the rescue operations in Türkiye, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in Gaziantep city", Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted. 

 

21:04 IST, February 9th 2023
Field hospital set up by Indian Army now operational

A field hospital set up by the Indian Army in Hatay province of quake-ravaged Turkiye has become operational with surgical and emergency wards to provide succour to the affected people days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and several powerful aftershocks hit that country.

The quake hit Turkiye and Syria on Monday, killed over 19,000 people and flattened several buildings. India has launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to both the countries.

On Tuesday, India had sent to Turkiye relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to support the country's rescue efforts.

