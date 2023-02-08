Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Deaths Surpass 22,700; Erdogan Visits Quake-hit Malatya

The UN refugee agency estimated as many as 5.3 million people may have been left homeless in Syria because of the earthquake.

Sivanka Dhanapala, the country representative in Syria for UNHCR, told reporters Friday that the agency is focusing on shelter and relief items such as tents, plastic sheeting, thermal blankets, sleeping mats and winter clothing for people in need.

Even before the Febraury 6 temblor, some 6.8 million people had been displaced within Syria because of the war that erupted in 2011 — some of those driven from their homes multiple times.

Dhanapala said some supplies had been delivered from government-controlled areas to the rebel-held northwest of Syria prior to the quake, and those “pre-positioned” supplies have already been distributed from warehouses.

UNHCR hoped an agreement with the Damascus government will pave the way for faster, more regular access to the northwest.