Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Deaths Surpass 22,700; Erdogan Visits Quake-hit Malatya

Hundreds of volunteers who are working in Syria are trying to keep themselves warm in sub-zero temperatures. "Attempting to stay of warm in sub-zero temperatures, volunteers continue their work in searching for those trapped under the rubble at dawn on the fifth day of the #earthquake. Jenderes - #Aleppo countryside, February 10 #Syria," The White Helmets wrote on Twitter.
Attempting to stay of warm in sub-zero temperatures, volunteers continue their work in searching for those trapped under the rubble at dawn on the fifth day of the #earthquake.— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 10, 2023
The members of the US search and rescue team deployed to Turkey through the United States Agency for International Development are still hoping to find survivors in the rubble. One of the rescue members of the US Fairfax County Fire Department deployed in the quake-hit Middle Eastern country told CNN, that his team is still hopeful to find survivors as they search the entire city of Adiyaman, Turkey.
"We still have a lot of hope that there are victims out here that are viable, and we are working diligently to find them," he told CNN.
The UN refugee agency estimated as many as 5.3 million people may have been left homeless in Syria because of the earthquake.
Sivanka Dhanapala, the country representative in Syria for UNHCR, told reporters Friday that the agency is focusing on shelter and relief items such as tents, plastic sheeting, thermal blankets, sleeping mats and winter clothing for people in need.
Even before the Febraury 6 temblor, some 6.8 million people had been displaced within Syria because of the war that erupted in 2011 — some of those driven from their homes multiple times.
Dhanapala said some supplies had been delivered from government-controlled areas to the rebel-held northwest of Syria prior to the quake, and those “pre-positioned” supplies have already been distributed from warehouses.
UNHCR hoped an agreement with the Damascus government will pave the way for faster, more regular access to the northwest.
The Israeli military said its aid mission to Turkey has recovered the body of Antakya’s Jewish community leader and that of his wife.
It took members of “The Olive Branches” team 48 hours to locate and recover the bodies of Saul and Fortuna Cenudioğlu, the military said.
The couple were trapped under the rubble of their demolished house. They were buried afterward.
The IDF medical staff of the "Olive Branches" humanitarian aid delegation began providing medical care at a local hospital in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 10, 2023

The hospital was restored by Israeli forces after being abandoned during the earthquake.
The UN has not delivered any aid to rebel-held Syria beyond one shipment planned before the earthquake, the head of the White Helmets has said during an online press conference. Raed Al Saleh, who leads the emergency response group, said no relief has arrived in the disaster area since Monday, bar a regular shipment that had been delayed by the quakes.
Saleh said the UN should "apologise to the Syrian people" for its "catastrophic" response. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs did not provide an immediate response.
A second UN convoy of aid entered rebel-held territory in northwest Syria from Bab al-Hawa crossing on Friday, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).
Friday's convoy included 14 International Organization for Migration (IOM) trucks carrying tents, blankets, mattresses, cleaning materials, baskets and food materials, according to Mazen Alloush, the communications director for the administration that controls Bab al-Hawa crossing.
IOM spokesperson Paul Dillon said, "The issue is that critically needed humanitarian aid that is suitable for people who have been displaced, including tents, blankets and other materials, are being delivered to northwest Syria at this time."
The Syrian government has approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to areas outside its control, reported state media. The aid will reportedly arrive in rebel-held regions shortly, with the help of the United Nations, the Syrian Red Crescent and the International Red Cross.
Meanwhile, the government has also declared which areas were worst-hit by Monday's disaster - Lattakia, Hama, Aleppo and Idlib. In these regions, disaster zones will be established, state media said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Malatya confirmed the number of dead in Turkey to 19,388.
According to Syrian authorities, the latest figures added up to 3,384 as far as the death toll was concerned.
This brought the total death toll to 22,772.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Malatya confirmed the number of dead in Turkey to 19,388.
In Iskenderun delivering hot meals, Turkish apples, yogurt, fresh bread and food items to families who sleep in tents or in their cars. Families from around the city gather at night, in the cold, for safety and community. We activated two restaurants! @WCKitchen #ChefsForTuerkiye — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 10, 2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the powerful earthquake that ravaged parts of southeast Turkey as “one of the greatest disasters our nation has faced in its history.”
Touring the province of Adiyaman on Friday, Erdogan said search-and-rescue efforts would continue until no one is left trapped beneath the rubble.
He renewed a promise to rebuild the area within the year, and also said the government would subsidize rents for one year for people unwilling to stay in tents.
The president, who faces tough elections in May, again acknowledged a slow government response in the initial stages of the quake. He said the fact that many first responders were caught up in the disaster was one of the reasons for the slow start.
Addressing reports of looting in the region, Erdogan said a state of emergency declared in the 10 affected province would allow authorities to prevent such incidents.
A rescuer takes care of a young girl rescued 4 days after the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, early Friday, February 10, 2023 (Image: AP)
Rescuers surround Hatice after she was rescued 92 hours after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras; early Friday, February 10, 2023. Hatice waved and smiled until she got into an ambulance. (Image: AP)
Turkish rescue workers carry Eyup Ak, 60, to an ambulance after pulling him out alive from a collapsed building, 104 hours after the earthquake, in Adiyaman; Friday, February 10, 2023 (Image: AP)
People with their belongings arrive at the tents, in Kharamanmaras, southeastern Turkey; Friday, February 10, 2023. (Image: AP)
Syrian President Bashar Assad has accused western countries of politicising Syria’s humanitarian crisis following the February 6 earthquake.
Assad spoke briefly to reporters Friday in the demolished Masharqa neighborhood of Aleppo during his first visit to the quake zone following the 7.8-magnitude temblor.
He said: “The West has no humanitarianism, therefore politicising the situation in Syria is something they would naturally do.”
The devastating damage to Aleppo, Syria’s second and largest city, compounds the woes of the war-scarred city that faced years of bombardment in the 12-year conflict, much of it by Assad’s forces and those of his ally, Russia.
During his visit to Aleppo on Friday, Assad visited Aleppo University Hospital and then met with rescuers in Masharqua, where paramedics on Thursday removed the bodies of 44 people and seven others alive from one building.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s head of emergencies, were also arriving in Aleppo on Friday to help coordinate and support the delivery of aid.
On my way to #Syria, where @WHO is supporting essential health care in the areas affected by the recent earthquake, building on our long-standing work across the country. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 9, 2023
The Foreign Ministry of ethnically divided Cyprus says Turkey has “kindly declined” its offer for a rescue team to help with the search for people trapped in collapsed buildings following Monday’s devastating earthquake.
The Foreign Ministry said in a tweet Friday that the offer, which had been initially accepted, “still stands” and expressed gratefulness for professional rescuers “ready to save lives everywhere.”
A 15-member Cypriot team of rescuers as well as a doctor and a paramedic had been on standby since Wednesday to travel to Turkey as part of the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism.
Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state and has stationed thousands of troops in the island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north since 1974, when it invaded following a coup there aimed at union with Greece.
Non-governmental organizations, private citizens and other groups in the Greek Cypriot south are organizing a food, clothing and medicine collection drive for Turkey’s quake-hit areas.
📍 Hatay— AFAD (@AFADBaskanlik) February 10, 2023
Deprem bölgesindeki tüm vatandaşlarımıza ulaşmak için tüm ekiplerimizle birlikte çalışmaya devam ediyoruz.
Adıyaman | Deprem Bölgesi Basın Açıklamasıhttps://t.co/QwKyVUIJie— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 10, 2023
Millet olarak tarihimizin en büyük felaketlerinden biriyle karşı karşıyayız. Fakat yüreklerimizdeki bu yangını da söndürmekte kararlıyız.— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 10, 2023
The number of people confirmed to have died in Turkey and Syria has risen to 22,375. Of those, 18,991 were killed in Turkey and 3,384 died in Syria.
Before and after satellite images register the shift of tectonic plates in Gaziantep by 3-4 meters.
Earlier the Syrian President and the first lady had visited the Aleppo University Hospital
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and First Lady Asma al-Assad met with victims of the #earthquake in Aleppo University Hospital.
World-famous footballer Lionel Messi has distributed humanitarian aid in Syria and Turkey worth 3.5 million euros, reported Tirana Post. According to Turkish media reports, the World Cup winner asked his foundation to send aid to the earthquake sites.
Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator on Friday.
"We talked to the Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs & the Emergency Aid Coordinator and discussed the activities of the UN and its affiliates in the earthquake-hit regions," tweeted Çavuşoğlu.
The White Helmets group which has been spearheading the rescue operations across north-western Syria which is held by opoosition forces, took to Twitter to confirm that more than 2,037 people were confirmed dead in the area with more than 2,950 injured.
"Search and rescue operations continue amid very difficult conditions, working under the rubble of destroyed buildings more than 100 hours after the earthquake," tweeted the group.
The group had tweeted that its teams had documented the recovery of 513 bodies so far in Aleppo.
Rescuing an 8-year-old child from under the rubble in the city of Jenderes, north of #Aleppo, and taking him to the hospital on February 8th.#Syria #earthquake — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 10, 2023
Turkey's disaster agency AFAD said that a total of 80,863 people had been evacuated from quake-hit regions in southern Turkey.
Afet bölgesinden tahliyelerimiz #AFAD koordinasyonunda devam ediyor.

@jandarma tarafından oluşturulan tahliye noktalarından yürütülen tahliye çalışmalarında şimdiye kadar;
Japan Earthquake 2011 comparison with #TurkeySyriaEarthquake
The United States of America Treasury issued a decision allowing the return of financial transactions related to earthquake relief to Syria for 180 days, except for unilateral coercive measures it imposes on the Syrian people, reported Syrian state media agency SANA.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury stated on Thursday on its website that the ministry issued General License No. 23 for Syria, which allows for a period of 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would have been prohibited by the Syrian sanctions regulations (SYSR).
The Ministry considered that license 23 provides the broad mandate necessary to support immediate relief efforts in cases of disasters in Syria and includes allowing to process or transfer funds on behalf of persons from other countries to or from Syria to support the transactions authorised under this general license.
Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing — and in some cases, encouraging — a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say.
The lax enforcement, which experts in geology and engineering have long warned about, is gaining renewed scrutiny in the aftermath of this week’s devastating earthquakes, which flattened thousands of buildings and killed more than 20,000 people across Turkey and Syria.
“This is a disaster caused by shoddy construction, not by an earthquake,” said David Alexander, a professor of emergency planning at University College London.
It is common knowledge that many buildings in the areas pummeled by this week’s two massive earthquakes were built with inferior materials and methods, and often did not comply with government standards, said Eyup Muhcu, president of the Chamber of Architects of Turkey.
Read the rest of the article here.
People walk past collapsed buildings in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria (Image: AP)
Rescue workers in Iskenderun, Turkey said six people were pulled from a collapsed building Friday morning after spending 101 hours beneath the rubble, reported AP.
The six people, all relatives, were helped to survive by huddling together in a small pocket left within the collapsed structure, said Murat Baygul, a search and rescue worker.
More than 21,500 deaths have been recorded so far in the world’s deadliest earthquake since 2010.