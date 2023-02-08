Last Updated:

Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Deaths Surpass 22,700; Erdogan Visits Quake-hit Malatya

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night. More than 22,700 have been confirmed dead in both countries. The number of deaths has surpassed the toll in a 2011 earthquake off Japan that triggered a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

Written By
Anmol Singla
Turkey quake

Image: AP

22:31 IST, February 10th 2023
Rescue operations turn tougher as sub-zero temperatures cause hindrance in Syria

Hundreds of volunteers who are working in Syria are trying to keep themselves warm in sub-zero temperatures. "Attempting to stay of warm in sub-zero temperatures, volunteers continue their work in searching for those trapped under the rubble at dawn on the fifth day of the #earthquake. Jenderes - #Aleppo countryside, February 10 #Syria," The White Helmets wrote on Twitter. 

22:23 IST, February 10th 2023
The US search and rescue team in Turkey is hopeful to find more survivors

The members of the US search and rescue team deployed to Turkey through the United States Agency for International Development are still hoping to find survivors in the rubble. One of the rescue members of the US Fairfax County Fire Department deployed in the quake-hit Middle Eastern country told CNN, that his team is still hopeful to find survivors as they search the entire city of Adiyaman, Turkey. 

"We still have a lot of hope that there are victims out here that are viable, and we are working diligently to find them," he told CNN.

21:09 IST, February 10th 2023
5.3 million people left homeless in Syria after quake: UN

The UN refugee agency estimated as many as 5.3 million people may have been left homeless in Syria because of the earthquake.

Sivanka Dhanapala, the country representative in Syria for UNHCR, told reporters Friday that the agency is focusing on shelter and relief items such as tents, plastic sheeting, thermal blankets, sleeping mats and winter clothing for people in need.

Even before the Febraury 6 temblor, some 6.8 million people had been displaced within Syria because of the war that erupted in 2011 — some of those driven from their homes multiple times.

Dhanapala said some supplies had been delivered from government-controlled areas to the rebel-held northwest of Syria prior to the quake, and those “pre-positioned” supplies have already been distributed from warehouses.

UNHCR hoped an agreement with the Damascus government will pave the way for faster, more regular access to the northwest.

21:06 IST, February 10th 2023
Antakya’s Jewish community leader and wife's bodies recovered: Israeli military

The Israeli military said its aid mission to Turkey has recovered the body of Antakya’s Jewish community leader and that of his wife.

It took members of “The Olive Branches” team 48 hours to locate and recover the bodies of Saul and Fortuna Cenudioğlu, the military said.

The couple were trapped under the rubble of their demolished house. They were buried afterward.

20:59 IST, February 10th 2023
UN has not sent any aid to north-west Syria: White Helmets

The UN has not delivered any aid to rebel-held Syria beyond one shipment planned before the earthquake, the head of the White Helmets has said during an online press conference. Raed Al Saleh, who leads the emergency response group, said no relief has arrived in the disaster area since Monday, bar a regular shipment that had been delayed by the quakes.

Saleh said the UN should "apologise to the Syrian people" for its "catastrophic" response.  The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs did not provide an immediate response.

A second UN convoy of aid entered rebel-held territory in northwest Syria from Bab al-Hawa crossing on Friday, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA). 

Friday's convoy included 14 International Organization for Migration (IOM) trucks carrying tents, blankets, mattresses, cleaning materials, baskets and food materials, according to Mazen Alloush, the communications director for the administration that controls Bab al-Hawa crossing.

IOM spokesperson Paul Dillon said, "The issue is that critically needed humanitarian aid that is suitable for people who have been displaced, including tents, blankets and other materials, are being delivered to northwest Syria at this time."

20:45 IST, February 10th 2023
BIG UPDATE: Syrian government approves aid to rebel-held frontlines

The Syrian government has approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to areas outside its control, reported state media. The aid will reportedly arrive in rebel-held regions shortly, with the help of the United Nations, the Syrian Red Crescent and the International Red Cross.

Meanwhile, the government has also declared which areas were worst-hit by Monday's disaster - Lattakia, Hama, Aleppo and Idlib. In these regions, disaster zones will be established, state media said.

20:41 IST, February 10th 2023
BREAKING: Death toll surpasses 22,700

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Malatya confirmed the number of dead in Turkey to 19,388. 

According to Syrian authorities, the latest figures added up to 3,384 as far as the death toll was concerned. 

This brought the total death toll to 22,772.

 

20:35 IST, February 10th 2023
BREAKING: President Erdogan visits quake-hit Malatya
20:32 IST, February 10th 2023
Michelin star Spanish celebrity chef Jose Andres starts food stalls in Iskenderun, Turkey
20:06 IST, February 10th 2023
Second UN aid convoy enters Syria from Turkey

A second UN convoy of aid entered rebel-held territory in northwest Syria from Bab al-Hawa crossing on Friday, said the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA). 

Friday's convoy included 14 International Organization for Migration (IOM) trucks carrying tents, blankets, mattresses, cleaning materials, baskets and food materials, according to Mazen Alloush, the communications director for the administration that controls Bab al-Hawa crossing.

19:26 IST, February 10th 2023
“One of the greatest disasters our nation has faced in its history": Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the powerful earthquake that ravaged parts of southeast Turkey as “one of the greatest disasters our nation has faced in its history.”

Touring the province of Adiyaman on Friday, Erdogan said search-and-rescue efforts would continue until no one is left trapped beneath the rubble.

He renewed a promise to rebuild the area within the year, and also said the government would subsidize rents for one year for people unwilling to stay in tents.

The president, who faces tough elections in May, again acknowledged a slow government response in the initial stages of the quake. He said the fact that many first responders were caught up in the disaster was one of the reasons for the slow start.

Addressing reports of looting in the region, Erdogan said a state of emergency declared in the 10 affected province would allow authorities to prevent such incidents.

(as reported by AP)

19:18 IST, February 10th 2023
From Friday: Scenes of rescue efforts across southern Turkey
Friday Rescue 1

A rescuer takes care of a young girl rescued 4 days after the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, early Friday, February 10, 2023 (Image: AP)

Friday Rescue 2

Rescuers surround Hatice after she was rescued 92 hours after the earthquake in Kahramanmaras; early Friday, February 10, 2023. Hatice waved and smiled until she got into an ambulance. (Image: AP)

Friday Rescue 3

Turkish rescue workers carry Eyup Ak, 60, to an ambulance after pulling him out alive from a collapsed building, 104 hours after the earthquake, in Adiyaman; Friday, February 10, 2023 (Image: AP)

Friday Rescue 4

People with their belongings arrive at the tents, in Kharamanmaras, southeastern Turkey; Friday, February 10, 2023. (Image: AP)

19:03 IST, February 10th 2023
Syrian President accuses western nations of "politicising" Syria's quake crisis

Syrian President Bashar Assad has accused western countries of politicising Syria’s humanitarian crisis following the February 6 earthquake.

Assad spoke briefly to reporters Friday in the demolished Masharqa neighborhood of Aleppo during his first visit to the quake zone following the 7.8-magnitude temblor.

He said: “The West has no humanitarianism, therefore politicising the situation in Syria is something they would naturally do.”

The devastating damage to Aleppo, Syria’s second and largest city, compounds the woes of the war-scarred city that faced years of bombardment in the 12-year conflict, much of it by Assad’s forces and those of his ally, Russia.

During his visit to Aleppo on Friday, Assad visited Aleppo University Hospital and then met with rescuers in Masharqua, where paramedics on Thursday removed the bodies of 44 people and seven others alive from one building.

(as reported by AP)

19:00 IST, February 10th 2023
WHO chief & WHO head of emergencies to visit Aleppo, Syria

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s head of emergencies, were also arriving in Aleppo on Friday to help coordinate and support the delivery of aid.

18:56 IST, February 10th 2023
Turkey declines aid from Cyprus

The Foreign Ministry of ethnically divided Cyprus says Turkey has “kindly declined” its offer for a rescue team to help with the search for people trapped in collapsed buildings following Monday’s devastating earthquake.

The Foreign Ministry said in a tweet Friday that the offer, which had been initially accepted, “still stands” and expressed gratefulness for professional rescuers “ready to save lives everywhere.”

A 15-member Cypriot team of rescuers as well as a doctor and a paramedic had been on standby since Wednesday to travel to Turkey as part of the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism.

Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state and has stationed thousands of troops in the island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriot north since 1974, when it invaded following a coup there aimed at union with Greece.

Non-governmental organizations, private citizens and other groups in the Greek Cypriot south are organizing a food, clothing and medicine collection drive for Turkey’s quake-hit areas.

(as reported by AP)

18:48 IST, February 10th 2023
Watch: Aid flies in to quake-hit Hatay via chopper
18:13 IST, February 10th 2023
BREAKING: Turkey's President Erdogan addresses public in quake-hit Adıyaman
18:10 IST, February 10th 2023
Turkish President Erdogan calls for unity & solidarity
18:04 IST, February 10th 2023
BREAKING: Death Toll rises to more than 22,300

The number of people confirmed to have died in Turkey and Syria has risen to 22,375. Of those, 18,991 were killed in Turkey and 3,384 died in Syria.

17:33 IST, February 10th 2023
WATCH: Satellite imagery shows the shift of tectonic plates in Gaziantep by 3-4 metres
17:13 IST, February 10th 2023
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad meets rescue personnel in quake-hit Aleppo
Bashar Al-assad Aleppo visit 1
Bashar Al-assad Aleppo visit 2
Bashar Al-assad Aleppo visit 3

(Images: Twitter/syria_rd)

Earlier the Syrian President and the first lady had visited the Aleppo University Hospital

16:53 IST, February 10th 2023
Football player Lionel Messi donates aid worth 3.5 million euros to Turkey & Syria

World-famous footballer Lionel Messi has distributed humanitarian aid in Syria and Turkey worth 3.5 million euros, reported Tirana Post. According to Turkish media reports, the World Cup winner asked his foundation to send aid to the earthquake sites.

16:38 IST, February 10th 2023
Turkey's Foreign Minister meets with UN Relief chief to discuss aid in quake-hit zones

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator on Friday. 

"We talked to the Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs & the Emergency Aid Coordinator and discussed the activities of the UN and its affiliates in the earthquake-hit regions," tweeted Çavuşoğlu.

Turkey UN

(Image: Twitter/MevlutCavusoglu)

16:28 IST, February 10th 2023
Death toll in rebel held Northwest Syria crosses 2,000

The White Helmets group which has been spearheading the rescue operations across north-western Syria which is held by opoosition forces, took to Twitter to confirm that more than 2,037 people were confirmed dead in the area with more than 2,950 injured.

"Search and rescue operations continue amid very difficult conditions, working under the rubble of destroyed buildings more than 100 hours after the earthquake," tweeted the group.

NW Syria

Image (Twitter/SyriaCivilDef): In Jenderes, Syria on Friday

The group had tweeted that its teams had documented the recovery of 513 bodies so far in Aleppo.

16:10 IST, February 10th 2023
Total of 80,863 people evacuated in Turkey: AFAD

Turkey's disaster agency AFAD said that a total of 80,863 people had been evacuated from quake-hit regions in southern Turkey.

 

15:51 IST, February 10th 2023
Watch: A video shows the 9.1 magnitude 2011 Japan earthquake that claimed almost 19,000 lives; the Turkey-Syria earthquake has surpassed that death toll
15:25 IST, February 10th 2023
US allows aid-related financial transactions in Syria for 180 days amid sanctions

The United States of America Treasury issued a decision allowing the return of financial transactions related to earthquake relief to Syria for 180 days, except for unilateral coercive measures it imposes on the Syrian people, reported Syrian state media agency SANA.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury stated on Thursday on its website that the ministry issued General License No. 23 for Syria, which allows for a period of 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would have been prohibited by the Syrian sanctions regulations (SYSR).

The Ministry considered that license 23 provides the broad mandate necessary to support immediate relief efforts in cases of disasters in Syria and includes allowing to process or transfer funds on behalf of persons from other countries to or from Syria to support the transactions authorised under this general license.

15:07 IST, February 10th 2023
Turkey for years has not enforced modern construction codes in earthquake-prone areas: Experts

Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing — and in some cases, encouraging — a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say.

The lax enforcement, which experts in geology and engineering have long warned about, is gaining renewed scrutiny in the aftermath of this week’s devastating earthquakes, which flattened thousands of buildings and killed more than 20,000 people across Turkey and Syria.

“This is a disaster caused by shoddy construction, not by an earthquake,” said David Alexander, a professor of emergency planning at University College London.

It is common knowledge that many buildings in the areas pummeled by this week’s two massive earthquakes were built with inferior materials and methods, and often did not comply with government standards, said Eyup Muhcu, president of the Chamber of Architects of Turkey.

Read the rest of the article here.

14:43 IST, February 10th 2023
A look at the deadliest earthquakes in the past 25 years
Aleppo Devastation

People walk past collapsed buildings in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria (Image: AP)

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week has killed more than 21,600 people till now. Here’s a look at the deadliest quakes in the past 25 years:

  • February 6, 2023: In Turkey and Syria, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 21,600 people.
  • April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
  • March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.
  • January 12, 2010: In Haiti, over 100,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake. The government estimated a staggering 316,000 dead, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.
  • May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in over 87,500 deaths.
  • May 27, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits Indonesia’s Java island.
  • October 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills over 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region.
  • December 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing about 230,000 people in a dozen countries.
  • December 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, causing more than 20,000 deaths.
  • January 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.6 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing as many as 20,000 people.
  • August 17, 1999: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Izmit, Turkey, killing about 18,000 people.

Source: AP; US Geological Survey

14:32 IST, February 10th 2023
Six people rescued in Iskenderun, survived in a small pocket within collapsed building

Rescue workers in Iskenderun, Turkey said six people were pulled from a collapsed building Friday morning after spending 101 hours beneath the rubble, reported AP.

The six people, all relatives, were helped to survive by huddling together in a small pocket left within the collapsed structure, said Murat Baygul, a search and rescue worker. 

More than 21,500 deaths have been recorded so far in the world’s deadliest earthquake since 2010.

