Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Death Toll Nears 24,000, Amid Struggles In Rescue Ops.

Volunteers from the Syrian Civil Defence group The White Helmets announced that the end of search and rescue operations in several parts of rebel-controlled areas. According to the press release issued on Friday, the Syrian civil defence group stated that they have stopped the search and rescue operations in many parts of north and northwest Syria. When asked about when they expect the estimated end of the search and rescue operations in the country? The group representative asserted, “We expect that they will end in the next 48 hours. There are some areas where we have stopped search and rescue efforts, such as Darkush, Jisr ash-Shughur, Idlib, Maland, Ramadi, Azmarin, Armanaz, Kafr Takharim, Atareb, Jeeneh, Ad Dana, Batabo, Afrin, Azaz, Horan, Marea, but we still have to work in Jindires and Harem and Salqin."

“Our rescue team has been on the ground, searching and pulling out thousands stuck under the rubble. Although the chances of those trapped under the rubble surviving are scarce after 108 hours, we will continue the search operations and will not stop until we save those who remain, and we will ensure that we hand over the bodies of the martyrs to their families,” the Friday statement reads.