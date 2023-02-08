Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Death Toll Nears 24,000, Amid Struggles In Rescue Ops.

Quick links:
The combined death toll in the devastating earthquake nears the 24,000 mark as rescuers struggle to find more survivors days after the catastrophic earthquake, AP reported. While the rescue operation still goes on in full swing in both countries, changes to find more survivors are fading away as time passes by.
Volunteers from the Syrian Civil Defence group The White Helmets announced that the end of search and rescue operations in several parts of rebel-controlled areas. According to the press release issued on Friday, the Syrian civil defence group stated that they have stopped the search and rescue operations in many parts of north and northwest Syria. When asked about when they expect the estimated end of the search and rescue operations in the country? The group representative asserted, “We expect that they will end in the next 48 hours. There are some areas where we have stopped search and rescue efforts, such as Darkush, Jisr ash-Shughur, Idlib, Maland, Ramadi, Azmarin, Armanaz, Kafr Takharim, Atareb, Jeeneh, Ad Dana, Batabo, Afrin, Azaz, Horan, Marea, but we still have to work in Jindires and Harem and Salqin."
“Our rescue team has been on the ground, searching and pulling out thousands stuck under the rubble. Although the chances of those trapped under the rubble surviving are scarce after 108 hours, we will continue the search operations and will not stop until we save those who remain, and we will ensure that we hand over the bodies of the martyrs to their families,” the Friday statement reads.
As the Monday earthquakes become the deadliest natural calamity the country has witnessed in 80 years, here is a list of the 5 deadliest earthquakes in Turkish modern history.
Click here to read more about these tragic earthquakes that wreaked havoc in the middle eastern country.
The World Health Organisation has delivered a whopping 72 metric tons of trauma and emergency surgery supplies to both middle eastern countries as the combined death toll rise above the 23,700 mark. "In response to the devastating earthquakes impacting Türkiye & the Syrian Arab Republic, WHO delivered 72 metric tons of trauma and emergency surgery supplies, including treatments, to both countries to support ongoing response efforts," WHO tweeted.
Turkish Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koca shares visuals of the construction of more field hospitals as the death toll in the country surpasses the 20,000 mark. “We continue to increase our field hospitals and operation capacity in our earthquake-hit regions. In case of need, we refer our patients to the hospitals in the region as quickly as possible.” Koca tweeted.
UNICEF shared glimpses of the lifesaving emergency supplies arriving in Syria. The supplies include water-purifying tables, blankets, tents, etc. “Great news! Today, lifesaving emergency supplies arrived in Syria. In the coming days, we will, with our partners, be distributing water purifying tables, blankets, tents and more to help children and families impacted by the earthquake on Monday,” UNICEF tweeted.
The United Nations Security Council is all set to discuss whether to allow the UN to provide humanitarian aid to the rebel-held territory in Syria. According to Sky News, the council will determine of opening more than one Turkish border crossing to provide aid to the quake-hit rebel areas in Syria. Earlier it was reported that the government of Syria has expressed its intention to help the rebel-held northwestern part of the country.
Turkey’s Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) revealed that 1,644 personnel and 164 vehicles were sent to different regions across the country to provide psychosocial support services to the quake-hit victims. “1,644 personnel and 164 vehicles were sent to the region for psychosocial support services. Psychosocial support was provided to a total of 64,331 people, 57,316 in the earthquake zone and 7,015 outside the earthquake zone,” AFAD tweeted.
Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London shared heartwarming footage of the moment London firefighter Dom Mabbett reunited a mother and daughter four days after the catastrophic earthquake. “This is the incredible moment London firefighter Dom Mabbett from #Edmonton fire station helps reunite a mother and daughter four days after the earthquake in Turkey. Proud to see @LondonFire’s International Search and Rescue team saving lives,” Khan wrote on Twitter.
Proud to see @LondonFire’s International Search and Rescue team saving lives. 👏🏾❤️pic.twitter.com/iDelwdygfb
The US government said that it is “ramping up” assistance to Turkey and Syria following the devastating Monday earthquakes. The White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby said that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is already providing disaster assistance and response team to Turkey, CNN reported. Kirby also assured that the White House plans to do more in this regard. “Humanitarian partners are urgently scaling up response efforts,” the US diplomat asserted.
The combined death toll in the devastating earthquake shot above the 23,000 mark on Saturday. The increase came after the Trukish Health minister, Fahrettin Koca informed that around 20,213 people lost their lives in the country alone. The death toll in Syria on the other hand now stands at 3,553 as per the reports from Sky News.
The Turkish Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca said that at least 20,213 people were killed and over 80,000 people were left injured in the devastating earthquake, Turkish news outlet, Anadolu reported. The Health Minister also gave an update on the latest situation at the Disaster Coordination Center.
Turkey’s Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) revealed that at least 19,875 people were killed and 79,717 others were injured as the rescue operation hits the fifth day. The Turkish Disaster Management Authority posted the figures on Twitter.
Turkish Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koca posted a video of rescuers digging a woman out of the rubble in the Hatay province in Turkey. “At the 109th HOUR, one more of our people was saved. Our UMKE teams gave the first medical attention to the earthquake victim who was pulled out from under the rubble in Hatay. All of Turkey's hopes are concentrated in the earthquake zone,” Koca wrote on Twitter.
The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi shared visuals of the Indian NDRF search and rescue team working round the clock in Nurdağı, Turkey. “Specialised Search and Rescue teams of @NDRFHQ are working round the clock at Nurdağı. Another team deployed at Antakya to augment the ongoing earthquake relief efforts. #OperationDost” he wrote on Twitter.
The government of Syria has approved sending aid to the rebel-held territory in the northwest of the country, however, they have not given a timeline of when this aid will be sent out, CNN reported. The delivery of aid to the quake-hit rebel areas has been complicated due to the long-running civil war between the rebel groups and the government of Syria
Visuals of rescuers searching for victims in the rubble of the destroyed 12-story building in Antakaya. The collapse of buildings in the massive earthquakes raised questions about the Turkish administration’s struggle to enforce modern construction codes. February 9, 2023 (Image: AP)
People sit and stand around a collapsed building in Golbasi, located in the Adiyaman province of southern Turkey. February 8, 2023 (Image: AP)
An aerial photograph shows the magnanimity of destruction caused in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. February 8, 2023 (Image: AP)
Hundreds of volunteers who are working in Syria are trying to keep themselves warm in sub-zero temperatures. "Attempting to stay of warm in sub-zero temperatures, volunteers continue their work in searching for those trapped under the rubble at dawn on the fifth day of the #earthquake. Jenderes - #Aleppo countryside, February 10 #Syria," The White Helmets wrote on Twitter.
The members of the US search and rescue team deployed to Turkey through the United States Agency for International Development are still hoping to find survivors in the rubble. One of the rescue members of the US Fairfax County Fire Department deployed in the quake-hit Middle Eastern country told CNN, that his team is still hopeful to find survivors as they search the entire city of Adiyaman, Turkey.
"We still have a lot of hope that there are victims out here that are viable, and we are working diligently to find them," he told CNN.
The UN refugee agency estimated as many as 5.3 million people may have been left homeless in Syria because of the earthquake.
Sivanka Dhanapala, the country representative in Syria for UNHCR, told reporters Friday that the agency is focusing on shelter and relief items such as tents, plastic sheeting, thermal blankets, sleeping mats and winter clothing for people in need.
Even before the Febraury 6 temblor, some 6.8 million people had been displaced within Syria because of the war that erupted in 2011 — some of those driven from their homes multiple times.
Dhanapala said some supplies had been delivered from government-controlled areas to the rebel-held northwest of Syria prior to the quake, and those “pre-positioned” supplies have already been distributed from warehouses.
UNHCR hoped an agreement with the Damascus government will pave the way for faster, more regular access to the northwest.
The Israeli military said its aid mission to Turkey has recovered the body of Antakya’s Jewish community leader and that of his wife.
It took members of “The Olive Branches” team 48 hours to locate and recover the bodies of Saul and Fortuna Cenudioğlu, the military said.
The couple were trapped under the rubble of their demolished house. They were buried afterward.
The UN has not delivered any aid to rebel-held Syria beyond one shipment planned before the earthquake, the head of the White Helmets has said during an online press conference. Raed Al Saleh, who leads the emergency response group, said no relief has arrived in the disaster area since Monday, bar a regular shipment that had been delayed by the quakes.
Saleh said the UN should "apologise to the Syrian people" for its "catastrophic" response. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs did not provide an immediate response.
A second UN convoy of aid entered rebel-held territory in northwest Syria from Bab al-Hawa crossing on Friday, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).
Friday's convoy included 14 International Organization for Migration (IOM) trucks carrying tents, blankets, mattresses, cleaning materials, baskets and food materials, according to Mazen Alloush, the communications director for the administration that controls Bab al-Hawa crossing.
IOM spokesperson Paul Dillon said, "The issue is that critically needed humanitarian aid that is suitable for people who have been displaced, including tents, blankets and other materials, are being delivered to northwest Syria at this time."
The Syrian government has approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to areas outside its control, reported state media. The aid will reportedly arrive in rebel-held regions shortly, with the help of the United Nations, the Syrian Red Crescent and the International Red Cross.
Meanwhile, the government has also declared which areas were worst-hit by Monday's disaster - Lattakia, Hama, Aleppo and Idlib. In these regions, disaster zones will be established, state media said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Malatya confirmed the number of dead in Turkey to 19,388.
According to Syrian authorities, the latest figures added up to 3,384 as far as the death toll was concerned.
This brought the total death toll to 22,772.
A second UN convoy of aid entered rebel-held territory in northwest Syria from Bab al-Hawa crossing on Friday, said the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).
Friday's convoy included 14 International Organization for Migration (IOM) trucks carrying tents, blankets, mattresses, cleaning materials, baskets and food materials, according to Mazen Alloush, the communications director for the administration that controls Bab al-Hawa crossing.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the powerful earthquake that ravaged parts of southeast Turkey as “one of the greatest disasters our nation has faced in its history.”
Touring the province of Adiyaman on Friday, Erdogan said search-and-rescue efforts would continue until no one is left trapped beneath the rubble.
He renewed a promise to rebuild the area within the year, and also said the government would subsidize rents for one year for people unwilling to stay in tents.
The president, who faces tough elections in May, again acknowledged a slow government response in the initial stages of the quake. He said the fact that many first responders were caught up in the disaster was one of the reasons for the slow start.
Addressing reports of looting in the region, Erdogan said a state of emergency declared in the 10 affected province would allow authorities to prevent such incidents.
