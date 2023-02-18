Turkey Earthquake: Rescuer Become Knight In Shining Armor, Cat Refuses To Leave His Side

More than a week has passed since the catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks rattled Turkey and Syria. But with each passing day, the number of fatalities is rising. To find survivors, including animals, the government, rescue crews, and residents have resorted to a race against time.

Many videos of cats being rescued from the rubble in Turkey have also gone viral on the internet, in addition to the other rescue stories that can make you emotional. One of the numerous videos that have circulated on social media shows a cat being rescued from the rubble and refusing to leave the rescuer who saved her.

The incident came to light after the Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko posted a brief video clip on Twitter. "A cat was saved from under the rubble in Turkey. It now refuses to leave its rescuer’s side," captioned the official of Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry. It now won't leave the side of its hero.

A cat was saved from under the rubble in Turkey. It now refuses to leave its rescuer's side. pic.twitter.com/Nveaxu3QrG — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 16, 2023

The first scene of the now-viral clip, which is from the Turkish city of Gaziantep, features a rescuer standing among the rubble with a white cat curled up on his shoulders. The rescuer is seen unconcernedly carrying a kitty on his shoulders while fully dressed. The cat can be seen snuggling up next to the man in the video and smelling his face, and the gentleman can be seen grinning in response.

Twitteratis react

The comments section has been swamped with users who are appreciative of the cat's kindness. A user wrote, “I love how cats will just decide someone is going to take care of them now and that person has no choice but to accept it.”

I love how cats will just decide someone is going to take care of them now and that person has no choice but to accept it 😂 — Jessa 🦋 (Taylor’s Version) (@jessami919) February 16, 2023

Another user shared a photo of the cat and its rescuer snuggled in bed. It said, "result:)."

A third user wrote, "Perhaps these 4 can become friends!"

Perhaps these 4 can become friends!😎 pic.twitter.com/pXm6VeIKus — Susan c. Callahan 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@Susiecmd) February 16, 2023

Originally, the video was shared on Reddit by a user captioned, “The cat saved by search and rescue teams in Turkey from the wreckage has not been leaving the rescue workers for days. Wherever they go, he goes with them.”