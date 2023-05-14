Turkey Elections: Erdogan And Kilicdaroglu Offer Stark Choices For Presidency

Turkey is set to vote for the presidential and parliamentary elections that have been scheduled for May 14 (Sunday), reported CNN. Notably, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been facing unprecedented challenges that could end his two-decade rule, as per AP reports. The polls have shown that Erdogan has been lagging behind the main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. In Turkey's upcoming elections, if both the contenders fail to achieve more than 50% of votes to secure an outright win, there would be a run-off on May 28.

Erdogan V/s Kilicdaroglu: who would Turkey elect?

On Sunday, the voters would be deciding the fate of Turkey's democracy. One must note that these elections have approached less than three months after the deadly earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people and displaced more than 5.9 million across southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Further, the serious economic crisis and what analysts say is democratic erosion under Erdogan's government are some of the important factors on which the people of Turkey would be voting, according to a CNN report. President Recep Tayyip, who has dominated Turkish politics over the past two decades, has never appeared more vulnerable to an opposition challenge, reported AP.

The grip has tightened on power and has been steering the country toward increasingly authoritarian rule. On the other hand, Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy has been supported by the leaders of the five other parties in the alliance, known as the Nation Alliance, who would serve as vice presidents in the event of a Kilicdaroglu victory. The popular mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, who have been campaigning on his behalf, would likely receive vice presidential posts if the people of Turkey defeat Erdogan. Further, Erdogan's opposition has also been supported by Turkey’s second-largest opposition party, the pro-Kurdish party.

Important Facts about Turkey's Election Process