Nine people have been killed after an oxygen ventilator exploded at a coronavirus hospital in Southern Turkey, BBC reported. The blast occurred in an intensive care unit (ICU) of private Sanko University Hospital, Gaziantep where it later caused a fire.

As per a statement by the hospital, no person was harmed by the blazes that set off in the aftermath of the blast, and the fire was put off quickly. However, all the nine people, who were hit by the explosion died, with one of them losing their life even before reaching another hospital. All the fatalities have been identified to be between 56 and 85 years of age.

Several other patients who were being treated in the same ward were shifted to another ward. According to a statement from the Gaziantep governor’s office, the governor paid condolences to the friends and families of victims and said that artiohrites have taken required steps. An investigation into the cause of the bast is ongoing.

Condolences pour in

Since the explosion, condolences have poured in from across the nation and the world. "I wish mercy from Allah to our brothers who lost their lives in the explosion that occurred in a private hospital in Gaziantep, and urgent healing to the wounded. Our relevant units take the necessary measures at the scene of the incident. Get well soon, Gaziantep," wrote Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

