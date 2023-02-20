Turkey Hit By Another Earthquake Measuring 6.4 Magnitude

Turkey on Monday, Feb 20 was hit by yet another powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale. The tremors jolted the Hatay province, close to the border of Syria-Turkey. Shaking was felt as far as Israel.

“A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after a massive quake in the region left more than 40,000 people dead,” the US Geological Survey has said.

According to emerging reports, shaking was also felt in neighbouring Syria as well as Lebanon. While there are no confirmed details about the casualties, additional building collapses are feared, worsening the already ongoing search and rescue operation. Frantic search for the survivors from deadly twin quakes and aftershocks has already been ongoing inside quake devastated Turkey.