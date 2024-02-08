Advertisement

On Monday, Jan 15 Turkish authorities reported the detention of 18 individuals on charges of "praising terrorism" following the recent killing of soldiers. Simultaneously, in northern Iraq, a senior member of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was reported as "neutralized" by Turkish security forces.

On Friday, 9 Turkish soldiers lost their lives in confrontations with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq. In response, Ankara initiated air strikes and military operations in both northern Iraq and northern Syria.

The PKK, classified as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, commenced armed activities in 1984 advocating for the rights of ethnic Kurdish people. Turkish military forces routinely conduct operations against PKK militants who are often situated in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that the police had apprehended 18 individuals for charges including "praising a terrorist organization," "spreading terrorism propaganda," and "disseminating misleading information" concerning Turkey's operations in Iraq.

Additionally, arrest warrants were issued for 19 individuals within Turkey and 133 abroad. Further details were not provided by Yerlikaya.

A Turkish security source said that National Intelligence Agency (MIT) had "neutralised" Hulya Mercen, a high-level PKK member who led several attacks on Turkish troops in the past, in northern Iraq's Metina region.

Many other PKK militants have also been "neutralised" in operations since Friday, the defence ministry said, using a term typically meaning killed.

There was no immediate reaction from the PKK, which seldom confirms attacks against it.

Schools across Turkey observed a minute's silence on Monday morning to honour the dead soldiers, the government said.



(AP Inputs)