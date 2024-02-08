English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Turkey Holds 18 People For 'Praising Terrorism' After Soldiers Killed In Iraq

On Monday, Jan 15 Turkish authorities reported the detention of 18 individuals on charges of "praising terrorism" following the recent killing of soldiers.

Manasvi Asthana
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Monday, Jan 15 Turkish authorities reported the detention of 18 individuals on charges of "praising terrorism" following the recent killing of soldiers. Simultaneously, in northern Iraq, a senior member of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was reported as "neutralized" by Turkish security forces.

On Friday, 9 Turkish soldiers lost their lives in confrontations with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq. In response, Ankara initiated air strikes and military operations in both northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Advertisement

The PKK, classified as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, commenced armed activities in 1984 advocating for the rights of ethnic Kurdish people. Turkish military forces routinely conduct operations against PKK militants who are often situated in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media that the police had apprehended 18 individuals for charges including "praising a terrorist organization," "spreading terrorism propaganda," and "disseminating misleading information" concerning Turkey's operations in Iraq.

Advertisement

Additionally, arrest warrants were issued for 19 individuals within Turkey and 133 abroad. Further details were not provided by Yerlikaya.

A Turkish security source said that National Intelligence Agency (MIT) had "neutralised" Hulya Mercen, a high-level PKK member who led several attacks on Turkish troops in the past, in northern Iraq's Metina region.

Advertisement

Many other PKK militants have also been "neutralised" in operations since Friday, the defence ministry said, using a term typically meaning killed.

There was no immediate reaction from the PKK, which seldom confirms attacks against it.

Advertisement

Schools across Turkey observed a minute's silence on Monday morning to honour the dead soldiers, the government said.

(AP Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement