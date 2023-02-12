Turkey Identifies Over 100 Suspects In Connection With Buildings Ravaged By Earthquake

More than 100 people have been detained on the charges of manslaughter, negligence, and violations in connection with the devastating earthquakes that rattled Turkey and Syria and claimed the lives of some 28,000 people last week, Sputnik reported. With search and rescue operations in full swing, Turkey’s law enforcement has also started carrying out arrests of over a hundred engineers, architects, and contractors who were a part of the construction of several buildings that were reduced to rubble in the earthquake.

On Saturday, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that 131 suspects were identified by the police for being involved in building now-collapsed structures across the country. With detention orders issued for all the suspects, at least a dozen of them have already been imprisoned over various charges, such as building code violations and manslaughter.

Turkey’s Justice Ministry has also directed local prosecutor offices to set up “Earthquake Crimes Investigation Departments” in ten of the heavily-affected provinces where a three-month state of emergency was declared last week by Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, local media reports say.

Turkey holds negligent perpetrators accountable as death toll soars

Furthermore, about 50 people have been apprehended for alleged looting after the earthquakes struck. The crackdown by authorities comes after Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Wednesday that even though rescue efforts and assistance continue to be prioritized, “the judicial process will follow, at which point “all those who had negligence and fault will be held accountable.”

Meanwhile, the death toll of the earthquake continues to soar, with the United Nations claiming that it could rise even further. In a conversation with Sky News, UN Emergency Relief co-ordinator Martin Griffiths said that he is certain that tens of thousands of casualties are yet to be reported. "I think it is difficult to estimate precisely as we need to get under the rubble but I'm sure it will double or more. That's terrifying. This is nature striking back in a really harsh way,” he said during a visit to the Turkish city of Adana.