Turkey Is Not Europe's 'refugee Warehouse', Says President Erdogan As Afghans Flee Taliban

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently called on other European countries to take responsibility for Afghans fleeing the Taliban and said Ankara is not obligated to be a “Europe refugee warehouse”. Erdogan’s comments come amid a time when desperate Afghans attempt to leave the war-torn country following the Taliban takeover earlier this week. Thousands have flocked to Kabul airport in a bid to flee the nation; however, they find themselves trapped without any means to escape.

Erdogan said, “Europe, which has become the centre of attraction for millions of people, cannot stay out of this problem by closing its borders just to protect the welfare of its citizens. With this attitude, Europe is turning its back on human values”.

Erdogan said that his government would “if necessary” engage in talks with a government that could be formed by the Taliban ” for the stability and security of this country”. The Turkish leader said that about half of the “irregular” migrants Turkey has registered in the last three years are from Afghanistan. Erdogan noted that Turkey hosts around five million foreign nationals, including 3.6 million Syrians and 300,000 Afghans.

Security threats and refugee crisis

His comments come after French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe must develop a "robust" response to tackle increased migration flows from Afghanistan. Earlier this week, Macron warned that "the destabilisation of Afghanistan also risks leading to irregular migratory flows towards Europe”. He said that Europe must “anticipate and protect” itself against major “irregular migratory flow”.

Several other European nations have also signalled that they will not allow Afghan refugees in their country. Greek immigration minister Notis Mitarachi told a local television station that "It is clear that our country will not be a gateway for a new wave of refugees”. On the other hand, international organisations have urged countries to act quickly to safeguard those at risk in Afghanistan, urging them to expedite visas, provide emergency evacuation, offer resettlement, and cease all deportations to Afghanistan.

Amid the Afghanistan crisis, India and the UK have joined hands to tackle the shared security threats and refugee crisis, UK's Foreign Secretary & First Secretary of State Dominic Raab informed on Thursday. In a statement on Twitter, the senior British official revealed that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, and the two had discussed the situation in Afghanistan. After the interaction, it was decided that the UK and India would work together to ease the humanitarian plight of ordinary Afghans and tackle shared security threats and support refugees.

