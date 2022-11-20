Turkey Justifies Air Raids On Syria And Iraq; Claims Action Taken As Per The UN Charter

Hours after Turkey launched multiple airstrikes on Syria, its Defense Ministry said that the attacks were carried out in accordance with the UN Charter. According to a report by the news agency Anadolu, the Turkish Defence Ministry said that the operation was carried out as per Article 51 of the UN Charter which provides power to protect one's sovereignty. Earlier today, the Turkish Defence Ministry, on its Twitter account, posted a photo of a fighter plane with the phrase, “The treacherous attacks of the scoundrels are being held to account.” The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, claimed at least 25 airstrikes were carried out by Turkish warplanes and added the bomb hit Syrian army positions and northern Iraq. Although, neither Syria nor Turkey published any death toll the observatory claimed at least 12 had been killed, including both SDF and Syrian army soldiers.

Terör yuvaları tam isabet vuruşlarla yerle bir ediliyor! 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/9jiFRn0hej — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 19, 2022

Meanwhile, taking to the microblogging site, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesperson, Farhad Shami, said that the attacks were carried out on a strategic town near the Turkish border that Ankara had previously attempted to overtake in its plans to establish a “safe zone” along northern Syria. "The Turkish occupation aircraft are shelling the al-Beilonya village which is heavily populated with Afrin IDPs who were forcibly displaced from Afrin in 2018. In addition to the Dahir al-Arab village, which is populated with Ras al-Ain IDPs who were also forcibly displaced by the Turkish occupation in 2019," said the spokesperson. Further, in a subsequent post, he claimed that the Turkish airstrike targeted military posts belonging to the Damascus Government forces in Qazali (the eastern countryside of Tal Abyad), Tal Rif'at, and Zarkan, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Articles 50 and 51 of the UN Charter

According to the UN's Article 50, if preventive or enforcement measures against any state are taken by the Security Council, any other state, whether a Member of the United Nations or not, which finds itself confronted with special economic problems arising from the carrying out of those measures shall have the right to consult the Security Council with regard to a solution of those problems.

Meanwhile, Article 51 states "nothing in the present Charter shall impair the inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs against a Member of the United Nations, until the Security Council has taken measures necessary to maintain international peace and security." Further, it underscored that the measures taken by Members in the exercise of this right of self-defence shall be immediately reported to the Security Council and shall not in any way affect the authority and responsibility of the Security Council under the present Charter to take at any time such action as it deems necessary in order to maintain or restore international peace and security.

Image: AP/Twitter/@tcsavunma