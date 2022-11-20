Turkey Launches Multiple Airstrikes Over Northern Syria After Istanbul Bombing

In a major development, Turkey, on Saturday, launched airstrikes over several towns in northern Syria, multiple local media reported. According to reports, the airstrikes targeted Kobani, resulting in the "death of many people". The Turkish Defence Ministry, on its Twitter account, posted a photo of a fighter plane with the phrase, “The treacherous attacks of the scoundrels are being held to account.” The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, claimed at least 25 air strikes were carried out by Turkish warplanes and added the bomb hit Syrian army positions. Although, neither Syria nor Turkey published any death toll the observatory claimed at least 12 had been killed, including both SDF and Syrian army soldiers.

Meanwhile, taking to the microblogging site, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesperson, Farhad Shami, said that the attacks were carried out on a strategic town near the Turkish border that Ankara had previously attempted to overtake in its plans to establish a “safe zone” along northern Syria. "The Turkish occupation aircraft are shelling the al-Beilonya village which is heavily populated with Afrin IDPs who were forcibly displaced from Afrin in 2018. In addition to the Dahir al-Arab village, which is populated with Ras al-Ain IDPs who were also forcibly displaced by the Turkish occupation in 2019," said the spokesperson. Further, in a subsequent post, he claimed that the Turkish airstrike targeted military posts belonging to the Damascus Government forces in Qazali (the eastern countryside of Tal Abyad), Tal Rif'at, and Zarkan, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Last week, at least six were killed in Istanbul

Notably, Saturday's attack came nearly a week after a bomb attack in the heart of Istanbul killed six people and injured more than 100. Meanwhile, Turkish authorities blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it. The Kurdish militant groups have, however, denied involvement. It is worth mentioning both Turkey and the United States consider the PKK a well-established terror group but do not share the same opinion when it comes to Syrian Kurdish groups. In fact, the Kurdish group has been allied with the US in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

