Turkey Leaves International Accord On Women's Rights And Gender Equality

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pulled his country out of an international accord meant to protect violence against women. According to The Guardian, a Turkish gazette on Saturday notified that it is no longer part of the Council of Europe accord, also known as the Istanbul convention, a human rights treaty on combatting and preventing violence against women. Turkey has reportedly given no official reason on why it exited the treaty.

Zehra Zumrut, Minister of Family, Labor and Social Services, has said that the guarantee of women’s rights is already present in Turkey’s constitution, adding “our legal system is dynamic and strong enough to implement new regulations according to need.” The minister further said Turkey will continue its fight against violence with the principle of zero tolerance. Turkey signed the convention in 2011 and was the first country to ratify it before 33 other nations followed suit.

Domestice violence on rise in Turkey

Domestic violence against women in Turkey is on a rise as the country registered a sharp surge in femicides last year. According to WHO, violence against women in Turkey is well above the average mark in Europe. Turkey’s decision to quit the accord may have an affect on its efforts to join the European Union. Many in Turkey believe that the pact tends to impose a certain lifestyle and promotes homosexuality as it requires signatories to follow non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation.

Turkey is not the first country to exit the convention as in July 2020, Poland had announced it will begin the process to formally exit the convention. The far-right government in Poland believes that the accord justifies “gay ideology” and is a creation of feminists. In May 2020, Hungary’s National Assembly had adopted a resolution, calling on the government to not any further in accepting the convention. The resolution was passed by a majority.

(Image Credit: AP)