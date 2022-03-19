Turkey Opens 'world's Largest Bridge' On Dardanelles Strait, Linking Whole Europe And Asia

Turkey on Friday inaugurated the world’s largest midspan suspension bridge on the Dardanelles Strait that connects entire Europe and Asia at the western end of the Marmara Sea. The 1915 Canakkale Bridge was opened in Turkey's northwestern province of Canakkale by President Erdogan. The name is symbolic of the Canakkale Naval Victory achieved on March 18, 1915, during WW I, and Ankara prioritized the major infrastructure project in two decades. The bridge stretches 2,023 meters between its towers and marks the centenary of the founding of the Turkish Republic for 2023. It is built by Turkish and South Korean firms under an estimated €2.5 billion ($2.8 billion) investment.

World's longest mid-span suspension bridge

Height: 334M

Length between two legs: 2023M

Number of Strips 2 x 3

Medium Span 2023M

A 'great heroic epic'

The 1915 Canakkale Bridge is Turkish President Erdogan's biggest achievement compared to the massive Istanbul airport, rail and $15 billion canals constructed on Istanbul's Bosphorus strait that the government constructed since Erdogan’s AK Party assumed power back in 2002. "These works will continue to provide profit for the state for many years," Erdogan said during an opening ceremony on the anniversary of a 1915 Ottoman naval victory against French and British forces in the Dardanelles during WWI. "These projects have a large share in putting our country ahead in investment, workforce, and exports," he added.

Erdogan labelled the bridge known as the Gallipoli campaign a great heroic epic at the event as he commemorated the fallen soldiers of Turkey during WWI. “Even though they came with the intention of invasion, I respectfully commemorate the soldiers of other nations, whom we now regard as our guests, from the moment they fell to the ground here,” Erdogan stressed. “The Gallipoli Wars is a great heroic epic in which the high virtues of our nation, such as patriotism, self-sacrifice, and courage, are displayed,” he continued.

Turkey’s opposition CHP party irked at investment

The bridge’s inauguration comes just before the national elections in Turkey are scheduled to take place in 2023. It has, though, attracted flak from Turkey’s opposition CHP party that criticized the massive funding that went into its establishment. An annual payment guarantee of €380 million ($420 million) was given to the operators amounting to a total of €6 billion. Passengers could commute across the bridge in 200 lira ($13.50). The work started for the 2023 meter (1.25 mile) long bridge on the Dardanelles strait in March 2017 with over 5000 construction workers. The towers are approximately 318 meters (347.8 yards) high and the total length of the bridge is 4.6 km (2.9 miles) which will cut short the previously one-hour ferry journey for commuters travelling from Anatolia to Gallipoli. It will now only take 6 minutes to cover that distance.

The Dardanelles Bridge will provide an alternative route for transportation from the provinces of Istanbul and Thrace to the Marmara and Aegean regions and will ease ferry traffic often marred by the storms. The bridge also links key ports and transportation networks between Marmara and Aegean. It is the fifth major crossing that will connect Europe and Asia after the famous 15 July Martyrs Bridge, Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Marmaray Rail Tunnel, and Eurasia Tunnel.