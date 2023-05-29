Turkey President Erdogan Labels Opposition As 'LGBT' During Victory Speech In Istanbul

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who presents himself as a champion of conventional Islamic principles, has once again labelled the opposition as 'LGBT' and emphasised that his ruling party and its nationalist allies will never allow liberal Western ideology to infiltrate their ranks.

On Sunday evening, Turkey's Supreme Election Council officially confirmed President Erdogan's resounding victory over Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Throughout the election campaign, Erdogan consistently accused Kilicdaroglu and his allies of having pro-LGBTQ stances, and he reiterated these accusations in his triumphant speech delivered to an exultant crowd in Istanbul.

To an enthusiastic crowd, President Erdogan listed the factions comprising his rival's National Alliance bloc, along with a pro-Kurdish political party, questioning his supporters if they believed that CHP, HDP, IYI, and "some smaller groups next to them" were all associated with the "LGBT" movement. The crowd responded with spirited cheers.

“But can LGBT infiltrate the AK Party? Can it infiltrate the MHP? Can it infiltrate other members of the People's Alliance?” Erdogan asked rhetorically – proclaiming that his ruling coalition and its allies will always stand in defence of traditional Turkish values.

“Every election is a rebirth for us. Family is sacred to us. No one can speak out against the family. Violence against women is forbidden, it is haram,” he said.

Kilicdaroglu had promised to reinstate the Istanbul Convention

While Kilicdaroglu is not known for being an outspoken advocate of gay rights, he had pledged to restore the Istanbul Convention if he was elected. The convention, which was signed by 45 countries and the European Union in 2011, aims to enhance legal consequences for acts of violence targeting women.

Turkey withdrew from it in 2021, stating that it had been “hijacked by a group of people attempting to normalise homosexuality.” This was likely a reference to the treaty’s listing of transgender women, who are biologically male, as women.

Numerous officials within Erdogan's conservative government perceive LGBTQ ideology as a foreign "religion" from America and Europe that is inconsistent with Turkish moral values.

“They are trying to… ungender the whole of our society under the name of LGBT,” Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in February. At a rally in April, Erdogan said young people should “not look at these LGBTs” and “not oppose marriage.”