Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Vows To Punish Journalist Who Allegedly Insulted Him

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to ensure that the prominent television journalist would not go "unpunished" after she has been arrested for allegedly disrespecting him, The Guardian reported. Sedef Kabas has been accused of using an insulting proverb against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was aired on TV channel. She was detained at her home at 2 am on Saturday and has been formally arrested after appearing in court.

Speaking to NTV, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the offence will not go "unpunished" and insisted that it is their duty to protect the respect of his "function" and the presidency, reported The Guardian. Erdogan highlighted that the issue does not relate to the freedom of expression. He criticised the suggestion given by the opposition Republican People's party about scrapping the crime of disrespecting the president. The crime of insulting the president in Turkey carries a sentence of one to four years in prison. As per the Guardian report, the proverb used by Sedef Kabas when translated reads, “When the ox comes to the palace, he does not become a king. But the palace becomes a barn." Apart from this, she had later shared the proverb on Twitter.

Court rejects objection to detention of Sedef Kabas

The objection to the detention of journalist Sedef Kabas has been rejected by the court in Istanbul. Her lawyer Ugur Poyraz had objected to the detention of the journalist for "insulting the President", NTV reported. Lawyer Poyraz had pleaded for the release of Kabas, stating that the arrest warrant was against the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) jurisprudence, the Constitution, and laws. The court has stated that the objection to the arrest of Sedef Kabas is not appropriate.

The Turkish journalists union has termed the arrest of Sedef Kabas a “serious attack" on freedom of expression. The statement of Sedef Kabas prompted criticism from the government while opposition leaders have defended her and insisted that she has right to free speech. Since 2014, over 35,500 cases have been filed against people for disrespecting Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which has led to nearly 13,000 convictions, AP cited figures from the Justice Ministry.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)