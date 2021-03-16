Turkey Protests Mediterranean Undersea Cable Deal Between Israel, Cyprus And Greece

Turkey recently protested an agreement reached between Israel, Cyprus and Greece to speed up the technical work of the 2,000-megawatt undersea electricity cable. The Anadolu Agency on March 15 reported that Ankara formally protested against the deal, arguing that the route of the planned cable, expected to be funded by the EU, transgressed Turkish territorial waters. While presenting diplomatic protest notes to Greek, Israeli and EU diplomates, Turkish officials said that the three countries needed to seek Turkey’s approval before conducting feasibility studies.

Israel, Cyprus and Greece on March 8 signed an agreement advancing plans to build the undersea electricity cable. With the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, the three counties agreed on the need to expedite permits and approvals to conduct feasibility studies and to coordinate with their respective national electricity regulators on how best to proceed. Cypriot Energy Minister Natasa Pilides had said that the deal will boost cooperation in supporting the planning, potential development and implementation of the EuroAsia Interconnector, as an additional element of the emerging Eastern Mediterranean Energy Corridor.

Further, she called the project a “cornerstone” of the countries’ efforts to transition to a green economy that will protect the environment while promoting economic growth. Pilides said that the cable will help the three nations meet their commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, while also helping to diversify the energy supply of fossil fuel-dependent Cyprus. She also informed that the project’s first phase is expected to be operational by 2025.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus’ relations with Turkey

It is worth noting that Israel, Cyprus and Greece have also planned a $6 billion undersea pipeline to carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe. Meanwhile, Greece and Cyprus are embroiled in a dispute with Turkey, which has sent gas prospecting vessels into waters claimed by Greece and drilling ships into an area where Cyprus claims exclusive rights. The tension brought Greece and Turkey close to open conflict last year, but tensions have eased since then. Israel and Turkey, on the other hand, were once close allies but had a major falling-out in 2010, when 10 Turkish citizens were killed by Israeli forces as a Turkish-led flotilla tried to break Israel''s blockade on the Gaza Strip.

