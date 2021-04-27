Turkey Puts 108 Kurdish Politicians On Trial Over Deadly 2014 Protests

In what is being deemed as “revenge” for the 2014 Kobani protests, Turkish authorities have put 108 Kurdish politicians on trial. The trial involves the members of HDP, 28 of whom are already serving prison terms. People’s Democracy Party, colloquially known as HalklarÄ±n Demokratik Partisi (HDP) is a Kurdish political party that has repeatedly slammed the Erdogan administration. The lawmakers, including Former HDP co-chair Selahattin DemirtaÅŸ are charged with felonies on including homicide and “attacking the integrity of the state”. Prosecutors are seeking multiple life sentences and thousands of years in prison.

However, in the virtual trial, defendants asserted that their right to defend themselves was being violated in the absence of their lawyers. Eventually, their lawyers were allowed, The Guardian reported. Later, the HDP party asserted that they represent nothing but the “people’s will.”

In 2014, ISIS launched a violent assault on the Kurdish town of Kobani. Despite the clash being visible from the Turkish side, the country's defence forces did not step in, ultimately leading to a brutal massacre. As a spillover, hundreds of Kurdish resident coalesced to demonstrate against the Turkish defence forces, whom they accused of encouraging the slaughter. Turkish police finally stepped in to quell the protests resulting in massive clash and death of at least 37 people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has constantly tried to ban the HDP. Last month, the issue caught momentum after the United States warned Ankara that any efforts to ban the country's main pro-Kurdish political party would not undermine democracy but also deny representation to millions of Turkish residents. In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price later emphasised that Washington was monitoring Ankara’s primary efforts to dissolve the People’s Democracy Party (HDK).

Turkish opposition to Kurds

The Turkish administration has been engaged in an armed conflict with various Kurdish insurgent groups who have demanded separation from Turkey to create an independent Kurdistan or to secure autonomy and greater political and cultural rights for Kurds inside the Republic of Turkey. In addendum, the country, which shares its borders with Iran, Iraq and Syria has often been rocked by explosions and attacks. One of the most recent and prominent terrorist attack took place at Ataturk airport in Istanbul. Additionally, the nation is also suffering from deepening human rights issues.

(Image Credits: Associated Press)