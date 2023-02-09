Turkey Quake: Video Shows Little Boy Trapped Under Rubble Given Water With A Bottle Cap

A hearth-wrenching video has surfaced on social media platforms in which one can see a rescue worker giving drinking water to a little boy with a bottle cap. The video was shared by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on his social media platforms early Wednesday. The little boy was stuck underneath the debris of a collapsed building after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the two countries, Syria and Turkey. The child, who was rescued from Antakya, in Hatay province, Turkey has been identified as Syrian Muhammed Ahmed. Taking to Twitter, Ekrem İmamoğlu wrote, "Well done Muhammed. Our search and rescue team rescued Syrian citizen Muhammed Ahmed from the rubble in Antakya."

The little boy named Ahmed was given water before he was pulled out of the rubble nearly 45 hours after the Turkey-Syria earthquake, reported Sky News.

Aferin Muhammed.



Suriye vatandaşı Muhammed Ahmed’i de arama kurtarma ekibimiz Antakya’da enkaz altıdan sağ bir şekilde kurtardı. pic.twitter.com/lSxwSqyex0 — Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) February 7, 2023

Syria, Turkey quake toll surpasses 16,000

The distressing video has gone viral and has more than 6,000 retweets and over 70,000 likes. In the video once can see that Muhammed Ahmed was unable to use his arms as he was trapped underneath rubble from the neck down.

The video shared by the Mayor of Istanbul on social media platforms has received love and support in the comment. One of the Twitter users wrote, "This is the service we expect from you." While many viewers showered love on the little boy and the rescue worker, who was carefully giving drinking water to the boy. This video has come as a ray of hope for finding more survivors trapped in the rubble as the death toll in the quake-hit Turkey and Syria has crossed 16,000.