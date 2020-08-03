Erdogan Openly Calling For Re-establishment Of IS In Turkey: FAI Mission President

Critics have been questioning Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan ever since he reconsecrated the UNESCO world heritage site and museum, the Hagia Sophia as a mosque. They have been arguing that whether this move is an attempt to undo Turkish secularism or whether it is an attempt to bring caliphate back.

Caliphate is an Islamic state under the leadership of an Islamic steward with the title of caliph. As per several media reports, for about 400 years, from 1517 to 1924, the caliph sat in Istanbul, before the position was abolished by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey.

Frontier Alliance International (FAI) mission President Dalton Thomas recently said that Erdogan is openly calling for the re-establishment of the Islamic State. "The President of Turkey is openly calling for the re-establishment of the Islamic State, the restoration of its ancient borders, and the conquest of Jerusalem. When the world wakes up from the corona hangover, we will face the resurrected Caliphate," Thomas tweeted.

In a recent speech, Erdogan had said that the resurrection of Hagia Sophia will represent the footsteps of the will of Muslims across the world to come out of the interregnum. As per media reports, Dalton Thomas had then described the development as crushing and destruction of the secularist Turkey.

"This is an Islamic revival taking place inside Turkey. This is the crushing, destruction, dismantling and the deconstruction of secularist Turkey moving the country back to its original formation as an Islamic state that controls the middle east," Thomas had said, in a video posted on FIA YouTube page.

Thomas has also said the FAI has been very critical of the Obama administration and the Trump administration for empowering Turkish expansionistic ambitions in the Middle East. "There are people in very influential positions in the US state department who are very loyal to Turkish regional ambitions in the middle east for their own personal gain. This is a significant problem," he added.

Turkish President declares Hagia Sophia a mosque after court ruling

Last month, the Turkish leader declared the nearly 1,500-year-old monument open to Muslim worship, following a court order that ruled the iconic building's conversion to a museum as illegal. According to several reports, Erdogan announced Hagia Sophia open for prayer just hours after a Turkish top court restored the mosque status of the monument by overturning modern Turkey’s founding statesman Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's cabinet decree of 1943.

(Image credit: AP) (With inputs from ANI)