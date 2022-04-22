Turkey Shares Chilling Visuals Of 'Operation Claw-Lock' Against Kurdish Militants; WATCH

Days after Turkey launched a new ground and air cross-border operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, the Defence Ministry on Friday shared chilling visuals wherein fighter jets are seen destroying targets of Kurdistan Workers Party's (PKK) rebels. Sharing the video on its official Twitter account, Turkey's Defence Ministry stated that at least 42 terrorists have been neutralized since 'Operation Claw-Lock' was launched last week. The operation, which is intended for the terrorist organisation PKK, has hit multiple targets in northern Iraq.

The newly launched operation targets the terrorists in the Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan regions. The Zap region is vital because it serves as a crossroads for a number of regions that include PKK headquarters, camps, terrorists, and senior figures. Last week, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Turkish jets and artillery, backed by helicopters and drones, hit targets belonging to the PKK and commando troops. According to him, the PKK's shelters, bunkers, caverns, tunnels, ammunition depots, and headquarters were all hit successfully. Notably, the PKK group has bases in northern Iraq, which it has exploited to launch strikes against Turkey.

Watch the video here

Irak’ın kuzeyinde başarıyla devam eden Pençe-Kilit Operasyonu kapsamında etkisiz hâle getirilen terörist sayısı 42’ye yükseldi. Teröristlerin inlerini yerle bir etmeye devam edeceğiz! pic.twitter.com/d9Bk9HW40d — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) April 22, 2022

Turkey has launched several operations against PKK

Over the years, Turkey has carried out several cross-border aerial and ground operations against the PKK. The recent offensive targeted the Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan districts of northern Iraq. “Our operation is continuing successfully, as planned. The targets that were set for the first phase have been achieved,” Akar said, as per The Associated Press (AP). The operation, dubbed "Operation Claw Lock," was launched after it was discovered that the militants were regrouping and planning a large-scale attack, according to the Defense Ministry.

About Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)

It is pertinent to mention here that tens of thousands of people have been killed since the PKK launched an insurgency in Turkey's predominantly Kurdish southeast region in 1984. The PKK has been designated as a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union. The PKK was formed in response to growing frustration with Turkey's Kurdish minority's persecution, with the goal of establishing linguistic, cultural, and political rights for the Kurdish minority. The PKK's fundamental ideology was a synthesis of revolutionary socialism and Marxism–Leninism with Kurdish nationalism, with the goal of establishing an autonomous Kurdistan.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP/Twitter/@tcsavunma