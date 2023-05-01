Turkey Should Leave NATO, Says Retired Turkish Admiral Gurdeniz

Retired Turkish admiral Cem Gurdeniz urged Ankara to immediately leave the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation as he claimed that the West poses a greater threat to Turkey. The country became a member of the International Alliance in 1952 amid the Cold War. However, the dynamics within the organisation have changed since the commencement of the Russia-Ukriane war. While the Western nations within the organisation have vehemently criticised Moscow’s military operation in the country, Turkey has tried to distance itself from the war. Things between the alliance and Ankara became complicated when Nordic nations like Finland and Sweden applied to become members of the alliance. While most of the member nations ratified their application, Turkey and Hungary struggled to get on board. However, in the midst of all the chaos, the retired Admiral suggested that it was the internal issues that should be the reason behind the move.

"The West poses a greater threat to Turkiye, taking into account its support for attempts to create a separatist Kurdish state," Admiral Cem Gurdeniz said in an interview as per the report by Sputnik. Gurdeniz then went on to refer to the beginning of the clandestine war and stated that throughout the conflict and even in recent times, the West do not support the Turkye in the matter. The ongoing conflict is between the Turkish administration and the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK) which was coined as a terrorist organisation by Ankara in 1984.

The lack of support

The retired admiral made it clear that neither NATO nor EU supported Turkey during the conflict. "How many thousands of people have died in the south-east of Turkiye since 1984, how many problems Turkiye has in other areas, but we do not receive any support from NATO or the EU," he asserted. Gurdeniz also claimed that NATO might drag Ankara into the conflict via the Ukrainian crisis. He also called NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg an “American puppet” and that’s why he rushes to admit Ukraine to NATO.

Gurdeniz also accused the United States and the United Kingdom of “using” Ankara since 1945. The retired admiral insisted that the country must get rid of the “Anglo-Saxon dependence" at any reasonable cost. The admiral initiated that Turkey should forge a geopolitical alliance with Russia, China, and India and focus on developing closer contact with other BRICS countries.