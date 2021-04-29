Turkey Signs Deal To Procure 50 Million Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Turkey on Wednesday signed a deal to procure nearly 50 million doses of Russian manufactured Sputnik V in order to inoculate its population, Turkish health minister Fahrettin Koca said, as he held a Coronavirus Scientific Committee meeting via video link. Turkey, which has been administering China’s SinoVac and BioNTech AstraZeneca vaccine will also start the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey in the coming weeks, the minister said. He also asked the citizens to delay the vaccination due to the fasting in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, to get inoculated post-iftar, when the meal was taken, and not flout the vaccination appointments that were ensured as it led to wastage of the vials.

Koca spoke about the more transmissible Indian variant that has stretched the healthcare in India, saying “In this context, people who want to enter our country from India or have travelled via India will have to spend mandatory 14-day quarantine in designated [student] dormitories.”

To start production of Sputnik V

Having administered over 20.78 million coronavirus vaccines, Turkey is due to begin the Phase 1 trials for its locally manufactured jab, Turkey’s health minister said, adding that the vaccine’s final trial is expected to begin in May. As the country recorded over 61,900 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that it is ready to help Turkey start production of Sputnik V in plants of the Turkish pharmaceutical company Viscoran Ilac.

"RDIF and the Turkish pharmaceutical company Viscoran Ilac announced cooperation for the production of the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V in the country,” the statement from the agency read. It continued, ”Viscoran Ilac has made preparations for the localization of production and plans to start production of Sputnik V in the coming months at several enterprises.” The RDIF is in the process of negotiating more "production platforms” via Turkish firm CinnaGen Ilac to begin vaccine production of Sputnik V in Turkey.

Turkey this month entered the new phase in its vaccination drive as it started inoculation the 55 years of age and older that fell under the high-risk category. We will press ahead with our vaccination campaign depending on supply conditions," Health Minister Koca said. The country started the mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, and has administered more than 12.2 million people with the first dose, while 20 million were fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease.