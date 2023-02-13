Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Total Death Toll Crosses 34,000; Relief Aid Sent By WHO

The current death toll across Turkey and Syria reached at least 34,179 on Sunday, as a week passes since the two nations were hit by a catastrophic earthquake, reported CNN.

According to the Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM, in Turkey, the death toll has been recorded as 29,605 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the confirmed death toll in Syria has reached 4,574 which includes more than 3,160 in opposition-held parts of northwestern Syria, stated the Health Ministry of the Salvation Government governance authority. The Syrian death toll also includes 1,414 deaths in government-controlled parts of Syria, reported CNN citing a local Syrian news agency.

Earthquake relief aid by WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that they have been waiting for final approval to send crossline deliveries into northwest Syria, where rebel groups in the country's long-running civil war control territory. Notably, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Syria on February 11.

Taking to social media, Ghebreyesus wrote, "Arrived in Aleppo, #Syria, with additional health supplies to help people across the country. I’m heartbroken to see the conditions survivors are facing - freezing weather and extremely limited access to shelter, food, water, heat, and medical care." In the photos attached to the tweet, one can see the damage and debris of buildings that have collapsed due to the powerful earthquake. Relief aid kits can also be seen in one of the photos that have been supplied.