Turkey-Syria Quakes: Erdogan Admits 'shortcomings' As Death Toll Crosses 15,000-mark

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted the “shortcomings” and some problems with the response on Thursday reported CNN.

“Of course there are shortcomings. The conditions are obvious. It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster. We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for,” said the Turkish president while speaking about the rescue operations after the multiple earthquakes.

After Turkey’s Gaziantep province near the Syrian border was hit by a powerful earthquake, two days later rescue teams were still struggling to pull survivors from the debris in freezing temperatures. Apart from the concerns over the country’s preparedness, the latest prediction by the World Health Organization said up to 23 million people could be affected by the disaster.

As per the latest update, the death toll from the earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria is now at least 15,383 people. More than 12,391 people have been killed and 62,914 others have been injured in Turkey after the earthquakes that rocked the country on Monday, reported Anadolu Agency citing Turkey's disaster management agency, AFAD.

Turkey quake show 'unpreparedness': Erdogan

While visiting the earthquake-stricken sites on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to take “every necessary step” and unite the state and nation so that “we will not leave any citizen unattended.” However, he also shared that the job was not easy, and extremely cold weather conditions made it worse. According to the Turkish President's statement, the damage by the earthquake has spread over an area of ​​500 kilometers in which approximately 13.5 million people live.

"Despite this, we mobilized all the resources of the state and the nation and directed them to the disaster area," said Erdogan.

Further, the president also acknowledged public concern over the government’s response and admitted that the state initially “had some problems” at airports and on roads, but insisted the situation was now “under control.” While talking on preparedness, he angrily pushed back against “some dishonest people” for “falsely slandering” his government’s quake response. Rather, he insisted everyone should be united in this tough moment and that “in such a period, I cannot tolerate the viciously negative campaigns for the sake of simple political interests.”