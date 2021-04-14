Turkey To Host International Afghan Peace Conference From April 24

Turkey on April 13 announced that an international conference on the Afghan peace process will be held in Istanbul. The international conference is scheduled to take place from April 24 to May 4. The conference between the Afghan government and the Taliban is co-convened by Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations.

The joint statement issued regarding the conference has been released on Twitter. The three co-conveners of the conference said that they are "committed to supporting a sovereign, independent and unified Afghanistan". The announcement comes a day after Taliban spokesman had announced that they would not attend a peace conference that had been was scheduled to take place in Turkey later this week.

The overriding objective of the Istanbul Conference on the Afghanistan Peace Process is to accelerate and complement the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha on the achievement of a just and durable political settlement.

The UN, Turkey and Qatar said that the objective of conducting the Istanbul conference was to take forward the ongoing "intra-Afghan" talks that have been taking place in Doha. The agenda and the participants of the conference has been finalized after extensive consultations with the Afghan parties. The statement further said that they expect that the conference would provide a roadmap for the parties to end the conflict in Afghanistan.

It is our expectation that the conference will provide an important opportunity for all partners to reiterate support for the people of Afghanistan on their path toward inclusive, peace, stablity and prosperity.

The United States and Taliban had signed an agreement to restore peace in Afghanistan in February The agreement led to talks between Taliban and the Afghani government. Under the agreement, Trump administration had agreed to withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan return of Taliban being committed to counterterror activities. The Taliban also had to stop giving safe heaven to Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

