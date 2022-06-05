Turkey To Launch Cross-border Military Op To Address 'security Shortcomings' In Syria

Turkey will address its security concerns in northern Syria with a new cross-border operation, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated days after announcing military operations in the war-torn country to neutralise Kurdish rebels. Addressing lawmakers in the country's capital Ankara, he said the latest operation will make up for the “shortcomings” of the security line on its southern borders.

Erdogan emphasised that the Turkish military “destroyed the terror corridor” that Syria’s Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) has aimed to build referring to Turkey’s four previous operations in northern Syria along the Turkish border.

Earlier on Wednesday, the leader had said that his troops were poised to launch military attacks on northern Syria to wipe off rebels from Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliate People’s Protection Units (YPG). “We are taking another step in establishing a 30-kilometre security zone along our southern border. We will clean up Tal Rifaat and Manbij", he said adding that they would then do it, "step by step, in other regions".

The announcement raised concerns across the world with India's representative to the UNSC warning that “military operations” by external forces would only intensify bloodshed in Syria.

Notably, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have been funding the rebel forces that emerged during the war. The United States, which has so far been apprehensive of supplying ammunition to the Free Syrian Army, started that a small-scale training program for a few vetted rebels, a report by Britannica said.

Hezbollah, Kurds and Russians

Meanwhile, the Syrian troops have been supported by Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. By 2012, Hezbollah fighters had become active participants in the war. As Islamic militants started to take centre stage, Al-Qaeda leader of Iraq Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, 2013, announced that he would combine his forces in Syria and Iraq, forming the infamous terror group Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). It is worth noting that Russia entered the war in 2015 after al-Assad, a long-term ally of President Vladimir Putin, formally asked him for support.

(Image: AP)