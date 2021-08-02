Turkey Wildfires: Terrified Tourists Airlifted, Rescued Via Flotilla From Brit Resorts

Terrified tourists fleeing Turkey’s deadly wildfires were airlifted to security and rescued via flotillas and boats on Sunday. Wildfires engulfed holiday destinations in Antalya and Mugla, and popular Brit resorts close to Marmaris as firefighters fought the blazes for the fifth consecutive day. Tourists and residents were warned to evacuate to safety in Turunc, a town in the seaside resort of Marmaris, the Associated Press reported. Several Navy ships were stationed at the sea for mass emergency evacuations if the fire got deadlier. As of Sunday, the death toll from the Turkish wildfires reached eight.

The heatwave across Southern Europe started the wildfires across the Mediterranean that spread to the Marmaris shoreline into the hills, charring large scathes of forests. In the footage that emerged, helicopters were seen rescuing the tourists from the impacted areas and several tourists were evacuated out of the Brit resorts as the blazes erupted turning the sky crimson. Vacationers in Turkey’s Bodrum were seen fleeing loading their suitcases on the boats, several others evacuated on the yachts from a seaside as the entire coastline turned into an inferno. Chaos swept the hillside as tourists escaped the risky region that now has nearly 235,000 acres of forests burned.

There is a massive forest fire going on in Manavgat district which is located in Antalya, Turkey. Dozens of animals died and a lot of people were hospitalized due to wildfires and it's growing even more with the wind.



4,000 Turkish firefighters battling deadly blazes

Firefighters are reportedly battling more than 70 fires across 17 Turkish provinces since last week, of these, 14 large ones are still burning as flames were exacerbated by the strong winds. More than183 have been hospitalized with fire sustained injuries. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a presser that at least 1,080 firefighting vehicles, 5 military planes, 45 helicopters were deployed to bring the deadly wildfires under control. An estimated 4,000 Turkish firefighters are on the ground currently dousing the flames across the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.

As the winds are blowing at 50 kilometers per hour and the temperatures have soared above 40 degrees celsius, the task was more challenging than ever. The Turkish Forestry Minister, however, tweeted that 111 fires were “under control”. Wildfires have also spread to the Italian island of Sicily and in western Greece. Experts have blamed climate change.

