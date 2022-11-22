Turkey's Armed Forces Eliminate Over 180 Terrorists In Iraq & Syria Under Op 'Claw-Sword'

The Turkish Armed Forces launched an air operation called “Claw-Sword” on November 20 which has resulted in the neutralisation of 184 terrorists in Syria and Iraq, the National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar of Turkey announced on Monday.

"Since the beginning of Operation Claw-Sword, 184 terrorists have been killed by means of aircraft and fire support from the ground,” Turkish Defense Minister Akar said in a statement while mentioning, “this figure will grow.” The Defence Minister further added, “We will continue our struggle until the last terrorist is destroyed.”

Op Claw-Sword: A retaliation for the Istanbul Bombing

The operation was launched in retaliation to the November 13 bombing in Istanbul which killed six individuals and injured more than 60. The incident took place on İstiklal Avenue in the Beyoğlu district of Istanbul. The Turkish government has blamed Kurdish separatists for the attack. The Turkish Defense Ministry cited the nation’s right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter in launching the air operation.

Turkey’s response in the form of Operation Claw-Sword saw over 50 military aircraft and 20 drones undertaking airstrikes against enemy positions in Iraq and Syria, notably on deployment sites of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and the National Defense Forces, PKK’s Syrian offshoot. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party is outlawed in Turkey.

The Turkish Defense Ministry labelled the operation a success, noting that the Turkish Armed Forces achieved the neutralization of main bases and sites with dense concentrations of terrorists. Furthermore, F-16 fighter jets from Turkey resumed airstrikes on Syrian regions after towns on the Turkish borders came under fire from Syria, TASS reported.

Meanwhile, Syrian Kurdish officials have alleged civilian deaths from Turkey’s air attacks. Just a day before Turkey launched Operation Claw-Sword, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, a Kurdish-led authority in the region called on residents to unite against any possible attack by Ankara and warned that such an offensive would lead to a long war.

Brief on the Kurdish-Turkish conflict

The conflict between the Kurds and Turkey is decades long, with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leading an insurgency demanding Kurdish self-rule in Turkey’s southeastern region. The insurgency has seen more than 40,000 people killed. The PKK is regarded as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

However, Ankara and Washington disagree on the status of the Syrian Democratic Forces (YPG). This is notable because the YPG has been allied with the US military in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.