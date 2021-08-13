Turkey's Central Bank Keeps Interest Rates Steady At 19% For 5th Straight Month

Turkey's Central Bank kept its one-week repo rate steady at 19% for the fifth month in a row. Also known as the policy rate, the steady rate was in line with the market expectations. During the committee of central bank’s eighth Monetary Policy Committee meeting earlier this year, the bank issued a statement saying that strong recovery in global demand and a host of supply problems are keeping up the producer and consumer prices alike on a global scale. The bank further said that there have been unfavourable effects of weather conditions in major agricultural commodity-exporting countries and the result of those are seen in global food prices. The bank further concluded that monetary tightening will have a decelerating impact on credit and domestic demand and said, "Taking into account the high levels of inflation and inflation expectations, the current tight monetary policy stance will be maintained decisively until a significant fall in the Inflation Report’s forecast path is achieved."

What do economic experts have to say about the situation?

According to a survey conducted by the Turkish state-run news organisation, Anadolu Agency, 16 economic experts were not expecting any change in the one-week repo rate. At the turn of the year, the policy rate was 17% in January and February, but in March, the bank increased the rate to 19%. According to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Turkey’s annual inflation rate was 18.95% in July. Several other experts have suggested that the coming few months are important as the country is likely to see further cuts being made to control the rate even more or the president might directly influence the situation by passing new laws and introducing new policies to attract foreign investors.

The central bank is adamant about keeping the interest rate above the rate of inflation. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heavily influenced the markets when he appointed Sahap Kavcioglu as the Governor of the Central Bank. He has always been an outspoken critic of Turkey’s strict monetary policies and this has led to foreign investors leaving the Turkish market. This increased the trading prices and as Turkey is heavily import-dependent, it affected their inflation even more.