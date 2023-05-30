Turkey's Currency Plunges To Record Low As Erdogan Retains Power For Another 5 Years

The Turkish Lira hit a record low as the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan retained his presidency after an intense election. On May 28, Erdogan entered his third decade of reign after he won the run-off election with 52% votes. The decline of the country’s national currency indicates that the Turkish leader’s next five years will not be a smooth ride. After the market opened on Monday morning, Turkish Lira fell against the dollar. On the same morning, Morgan Stanley predicted that the currency would drop further this year.

The currency is expected to reach 26 or even 28 to the dollar and the decline is estimated to be quicker than previously anticipated, The Guardian reported. The dip can be due to the fact that Erdogan’s next year of reign is filled with challenges due to his controversial stance on wide-ranging issues. While the country is already recovering from a catastrophic earthquake that has taken the lives of over 50,000 people, the cost of living crisis is more prevalent than ever before. In the Sunday run-off Erdogan managed to defeat his biggest rival this year, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Kılıçdaroğlu gained prominence this year after he pledged to bring democratic reforms if he wins. However, Erdogan’s win this year left Kılıçdaroğlu with a close 47.84% of the vote share.

The challenges Erdogan is yet to face

While it is hard to predict what Erdongan’s tenure will look like, he is not free from challenges that are waiting for him at the doorstep. One of the major challenges the Turkish president has to deal with as he retains power is the smooth recovery from the destruction caused by the catastrophic earthquake. In the Sunday run-off, Erdogan managed to win even in the provinces that were hit hardest by the devastating February 6 earthquake. Voters in all 11 provinces hit by the calamity backed Erdogan, indicating that they are ready to give him another chance. However, the colossal damage caused by the earthquake cannot be ignored.

Rubbles from destroyed buildings are scattered following the earthquake in Samandag, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, Image: AP

The World Bank estimated the February 6 earthquake cost the country a whopping $34.2 billion in just “direct damages”. Hence, the recovery and reconstruction costs can be twice that much. The cost can be a major burden to the country’s economy since inflation in Turkey hit 85% in October. However, things eased up in the month of April when the inflation was reduced to 44%, Associated Press reported. Many experts claim that the Turkish economy has been “partying well beyond its mean”.

Future of Freedom of Expression in the Country

Meanwhile, Erdogan’s erstwhile presidency also involved a crackdown on freedom of expression and increasing hostilities towards minority groups. The Turkish President’s anti-LGBTQ stance has also become a matter of concern for many gay-rights activists. Following Erdogan’s win Turkey’s oldest LGBTQ association, Kaos GL said that his win could silence many voices in the country. “Even though they promise to shut us down, we came out once and we are not going back in,” the organisation and others said in a statement.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a speech at the presidential palace in Ankara on Sunday after his victory, Image: AP

During his Sunday speech from the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Erdogan talked about the challenges that his administration has to face. He pledged to resolve all these problems and stated that addressing inflation is on his priority list. “Resolving the problems caused by the increases in prices due to inflation and compensating for the welfare losses will be the most urgent items on the agenda of the upcoming days,” he said. “It is not difficult for us to resolve these problems,” he added. Hence, it will be interesting to see what Erdogan’s next five years as the Turkish president will look like.