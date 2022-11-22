Turkey's Erdogan Mulling All-out Incursion In Syria Like 2018 Operation Olive Branch

After rockets fired from northern Syria hit the Turkish border town of Karkamis and killed three in a suspected Kurdish attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday warned of retaliation in a major cross-border military escalation in the region a hotbed of conflict where American and Russian soldiers are also stationed. Turkey's Erdogan is considering launching an all-out incursion of northern Syria similar to Turkey's Afrin Operation that was conducted in the northwest canton of Afrin in 2018. “This is not limited to just an air campaign,” Erdogan warned, according to a readout from his office.

“We will consult with our defense ministry and general staff and decide together the extent to which our land forces need to contribute, then take our steps accordingly," said the Turkish president. "We have already warned that we will make those who violate our territory pay."

Millî Savunma Bakanı Hulusi Akar, Kara Kuvvetleri Komutanlığı Harekât Merkezinde konuştu: “Pençe-Kılıç Harekâtı’nın başlangıcından bugüne kadar kara ateş destek vasıtaları ve uçaklar tarafından 184 terörist etkisiz hâle getirildi.”https://t.co/4jAW1kDrVT#MSB #HulusiAkar pic.twitter.com/DIlMSgTj1g — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 21, 2022

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger expressed concern, saying: “We call on Turkey and all other participants not to do anything that would further exacerbate the already tense situation in northern Syria and Iraq."

Local governor Davut Gul said on Monday at least five rockets were launched from the territory of conflict-ridden Syria that hit the infrastructure and resulted in civilian casualties in Turkey. “Five mortars/rockets were fired... towards Karkamis centre. Two of our compatriots died. Six of our citizens were wounded, two of them seriously,” Davut Gul, the governor of the southeastern Gaziantep province, said on Twitter. The toll later mounted and included six injured policemen and two soldiers.

"Three of our citizens lost their lives. One of them is a child, another a teacher," meanwhile Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said during a live TV broadcast as he vowed a "strong response" against those behind the assault.

Turkey mulling land incursion in Syria like Operation Olive Branch

Turkey launched a major military operation beyond the Turkish-Syrian border in 2018 that was code-named “Operation Olive Branch” to eliminate the Syrian Kurdish canton of Afrin. The area, a flashpoint between the Kurds and the Turkish army, is separated from Kurdish-controlled cantons—Kobanî and Jazira—in northeast Syria by a narrow land strip west of the Euphrates. Turkish army backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), and Turkish special forces launched a brutal attack on the strongholds of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), and its armed wing the People’s Protection Units (YPG) which Ankara views as the Syrian Kurdish affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Union of Communities in Kurdistan (KCK).

Turkey presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin justified the operation on the US-backed Kurdish groups back then referring to Article 51 of the UN Charter and “Turkey’s right to self-defence." Ankara's military sought to establish “a 30-kilometre deep security belt" to eradicate and deter the Kurdish terror corridor and terrorist army from spilling beyond [Turkey’s] borders. Ankara now plans to launch a similar land incursion that would include ground troops alongside the aerial operation, Erdogan indicated.

Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) is a designated terrorist group in Turkey, the EU, the US, and the UK but the American troops in Syria have formed alliances and fought alongside the Kurdish-led forces to defeat the Islamic State (IS). YPG has been allied with the US -- under the banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

While the Kurds comprise about 10 per cent of Syria’s total population, they are majorly concentrated in the northeast. PKK and organizations such as FETO have been designated as terror groups for their links with US-based Turkish cleric in exile Fethullah Gulen whom Ankara blames for a failed coup attempt to topple President Erdogan's regime in 2016.

On Nov 12, the Turkish government nabbed a Syrian woman for planting a bomb in Istiklal Avenue, Istanbul that killed six people. The NATO member blamed the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for what Erdogan described as a terrorist attack. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a statement that the woman was apprehended, and according to "our findings, the PKK terrorist organization is responsible." Bulgarian prosecutors also brought charges against five people in connection with the terrorist act.

Erdogan has been warning to “come suddenly in the night” for Kurdish militants as F-16 fighter jets and drones bombed Kurdish holdouts in the Syrian Arab Republic. Turkish fighter jets started a deadly air campaign dubbed Operation Claw-Sword on Nov 20 targetting Kurdish areas in Iraq and Syria in response to the Istanbul bombing.

Site damaged by Turkish airstrikes in the Syrian village of Taql Baql, Hasakeh province. AP

Turkish defense ministry tweeted that the "hour of reckoning" had arrived. "Terrorists' shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, and warehouses were successfully destroyed," said Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

Ülkemizi, milletimizi ve hudut güvenliğimizi tehdit eden teröristlere ait barınak, sığınak, mağara, tünel, mühimmat depoları, sözde karargâh ve eğitim kampları böyle yerle bir edildi! #PençeKılıç 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/qHhYNrNIXb — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 20, 2022

Retaliatory Syrian mortar firing into Turkiye on Nov 21 wounded more than 10 people, including a teacher and a child in the border district of Turkey's Gaziantep province, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a statement. Turkiye armed forces' fighter jets, in an eye-for-an-eye response to the Syrian rocket launches, have already started bombing the targets in northern Syria, a senior security official told the agencies on Monday. There were five rockets that were targetted at Turkiye that hit a school, two houses, and a truck near the Karkamis border area, also critically injuring a pregnant woman who was earlier wrongly suspected to be among the death toll. CNN Turk identified the location of the rocket launches as the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia dominated—the Kobani area that Turkish jets had bombed in an air raid.