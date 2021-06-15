Last Updated:

Turkey's Erdogan Says He Held 'fruitful And Sincere' Talks With Joe Biden

On the sidelines of NATO summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he held a “fruitful and sincere” meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 14 said that he held a “fruitful and sincere” meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden. While speaking at a press conference, Erdogan said that the “extensive talks” with Biden covered cooperation on regional issues. He met with the US President privately before being joined by other officials and emphasized his long years of friendship with the US leaders. 

Erdogan said, “We believe there is no problem that cannot be resolved in Turkey-US relations”. 

Relations between Washington and Ankara nosedived after Turkey’s purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defence system that the US believes can be used to spy on Western defences. It is worth mentioning that the US has imposed sanctions on Turkey’s military procurement agency for the purchase last year. It also expelled Turkey from the F-35 program under which Western allies produce the next-generation fighter jet's parts and secure its early purchasing rights.

On Monday, Erdogan signalled that the two leaders failed to find a way to overcome differences over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 advanced Russian missile defence systems. He said that he even raised the issue of F-35s with Biden. Further, Erdogan also called for an end to US support to Syrian Kurdish armed groups, which Turkey considers to be “terrorists”. 

“Our thoughts on the S-400 are the same as before, I relayed our same thoughts to Mr. Biden,” the Turkish president said. He added, “I raised the issue of F-35s. I told him what joint steps we can take on the defence industry”. 

Biden, on the other hand, described his meeting with Erdogan as “very good”. He told reporters that the discussion was “positive and productive”. He added that he had “detailed discussions” with his Turkish counterpart about how to proceed on a number of issues. 

Erdogan’s meeting with Macron 

Meanwhile, before meeting with Biden, Erdogan met other world leaders during the summit as well. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that he wants to “move forward” with Turkey towards a demanding and respectful relationship, after the meeting. Macron said he wants all NATO allies to make a clear commitment to the military organisation’s values, principles and rules. 

