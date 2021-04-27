Turkey's Erdogan Slams Biden’s Armenian ‘genocide’ Declaration; Says 'reverse Immediately'

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Monday condemned the US President’s recognition of the 1915 massacre of nearly 1.5 million Armenians in Ottoman Turkey as ‘genocide’. Asking America to ‘immediately reverse’ its declaration, Erdogan warned that the Biden administration’s “misstep” would thwart bilateral relations between Turkey and the US, as he insisted that Turkey has "good neighbourly ties" with Armenia. "I hope the US President will turn back from this wrong step as soon as possible,” Biden’s NATO ally said at a Turkish local news conference, calling the report “groundless”.

At a national ceremony commemorating the tragic 1915-17 event of the WWI, in presence of Turkish reporters, Erdogan berated US President’s remarks as ‘irresponsible,’ all the while rejecting the US’ genocide label on Turkey, and dismissing the 1915 ethnic cleansing of Armenian as ‘civil unrest’. US’ announcement has opened up “historic deep wounds,” the Turkish leader said, adding that the US needs to “look in the mirror," as the country has a long history of slavery and persecution of Native Americans.

Erdogan said that he believes the US made “baseless, unjust and untrue remarks about the sad events that took place in our geography over a century ago” due to pressure from radical Armenian groups and anti-Turkish factions.

Erdogan called on the Turkish and Armenian historical experts to investigate facts by establishing a joint commission. He warned Joe Biden, saying that the recent declaration would have repercussions on the already strained relations between the US and Turkey. He added, that Ankara accepts that the devastating event had both Armenians and Turk fatalities in large number as Ottoman forces mobilised against the Soviet Union. “We can also talk about what happened to Native Americans, Blacks, and in Vietnam,” Erdogan said.

[Then-US vice president Joe Biden, left, poses for photographers with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, prior to a meeting at Yildiz Mabeyn Palace in Istanbul. Credit: AP]

Turkey summons US ambassador

Turkey, additionally, on Monday summoned the US ambassador demanding an explanation for Joe Biden’s decision, as it stressed that the declaration had caused “a rift in relations between the two countries that is difficult to repair.” Meanwhile, in retaliation to Ankara’s aggressive response, the US shut the Ankara embassy and the consulate in Istanbul, as well as suspended visa services for some cities for the Turks to enter. Shortly afterward, the US embassy issued an advisory to its nationals in Turkey that asked them to avoid the areas around US government buildings, and exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather.” Angry citizens, according to Turkish media reports, carried out protests against the US asking Turkey nationals to stand up against US bullying and lies. They further made appeals to the Turkish leader to shut down the US’ Incirlik Air Base and Izmir Air Base close to the Aegean Sea, which gave US troops direct strategic access to the Middle East.

[Satellite view of US Incirlik Air Base in Turkey. Credit: Military bases site]