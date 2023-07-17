Turkey’s Erdogan Starts Gulf Tour To Shore Up Central Bank’s Depleted Foreign Reserves

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 17 arrived in Saudi Arabia on his first regional tour to the Gulf since his reelection in May. Erdogan's trip comes as Ankara struggles with a foreign currency crisis. Turkey's banking sector is heavily reliant on external funding, but it has been facing critical storage of foreign funds. Erdogan's visit aims to raise the central bank’s depleted reserves as he scrambles to ease the looming economic turmoil.

Turkish President, on Monday, arrived in Jeddah where he is expected to meet with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Speaking before departing for the first leg of his tour, Erdogan said that the main agenda for his Gulf visit would be economic cooperation.

Suudi Arabistan, Katar, Birleşik Arap Emirlikleri ve Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk Cumhuriyeti ziyaretlerimizin ilk durağı Cidde’ye hareket ettik.



Kritik bir dönemde yaptığımız ziyaretlerimizin gerek ikili ilişkilerimiz gerek bölgesel istikrar bakımından hayırlara vesile olmasını diliyorum.… — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 17, 2023

Suudi Arabistan, Katar, Birleşik Arap Emirlikleri ve Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk Cumhuriyeti Ziyaretleri Öncesi Basın Toplantısı https://t.co/doZEWHeqag — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 17, 2023

"The primary agenda of our visits will be joint investment projects and commercial activities that we can carry out together with these countries,” the Turkish President Erdogan said.

On agenda: To control unruly inflation back home

Erdogan will travel to Qatar on Tuesday, where will meet with Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and then will head to United Arab Emirates [UAE] where he is scheduled to meet with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Erdogan is accompanied by nearly 200 Turkish businessmen delegation who will hold a dialogue in Arab countries to manage the unruly inflation back home, which stands at a whopping 38.2%. Erdogan's Gulf tour is mainly focused on boosting trade cooperation via the expansion of bilateral business forums during the visit.

“Our bilateral trade volume with Gulf countries has increased from $1.6 billion to approximately $22 billion over the last 20 years,” Erdogan said.

Turkey’s Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank Governor Gaye Erkan, who toured the three countries over the past week to lay the groundwork for Erdogan’s visit, travelled to Saudi Arabia. They held business meetings with Saudi investors last week. Erkan became Turkey's first female central bank governor after she was appointed last month as part of a major economic overhaul to ease inflation. Simsek stressed, last week, that his efforts to draw foreign funds to ease the dearth of foreign funding will continue. The central bank’s reserves have risen to $14.2 billion since the May elections after plunging to below zero, he stressed. “Our rational policies aiming to contribute to the rise of the Central Bank's reserves and our efforts to provide additional foreign funds continue unabated,” Turkey’s Finance Minister wrote on Twitter.