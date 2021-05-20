Turkey's Erdogan Sues Rival Minister For Calling Netanyahu 'his Israel Version'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 20 sued his nationalist rival minister for comparing him to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as per an official media report. Iyi Party (Good Party) leader Meral Aksener who has been called the ‘Iron Lady’ on May 18 had said that Netanyahu is Erdogan’s “Israel version” as both leaders used similar tactics to maintain the stronghold on power. She was making the remarks while referring to Israeli PM’s recent campaign against the Palestinian militants in Gaza that Erdogan has categorically opposed.

Aksener claimed that Netanyahu’s actions amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict was politically motivated and it is because of his desire to gain public support after four failed elections in Israel in just two years. Most recently, Netanyahu had even failed to form a mandate. She reportedly said, “Erdogan's Israel version, Benjamin Netanyahu, did not hesitate to target the lives of civilians and children to scupper his political rivals and protect his seat.”

Erdogan calls Arsener’s remarks ‘immoral’

In a televised chat with young people late Wednesday, the Turkish President had called the Iyi Party leader’s remarks “immoral.” Erdogan also said, “I have not met Netanyahu” and declared that “Netanyahu has never been and will never be our friend." Through the lawsuit, Erdogan is seeking 250,000 liras ($30,000) in damages, the Anadolu news agency reported on May 20.

Meanwhile, Erdogan has angrily denounced the Israeli strikes even though it prompted criticism from Israel’s strong ally, United States. America accused the Turkish leader of making “anti-Semitic" remarks. While criticising Netanyahu, Erdogan last week had also said, “They are murderers, to the point that they kill children who are five or six years old.” Erdogan has gained backing in the Middle East with his support campaign for Palestinians.

"If a price is to be paid to... speak up for the innocent, we will never hesitate to pay it," he said in a televised speech. Meanwhile, United States President Joe Biden on May 17 in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported Israel’s “right to defend itself” against the offensive first launched by the Palestinian militants in Gaza. Biden also encouraged Netanyahu to not leave any stone unturned for the protection of its innocent civilians, as per the readout of the telephonic conversation released by the White House on Monday.

IMAGE: AP