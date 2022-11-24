Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkish airstrikes on bases of Kurdish militias are "just the beginning", as per a report from Sputnik.The Turkish president said that after the planes that carried out the airstrikes, tanks will follow. In his earlier talks with the press, Erdogan had said that he had not informed either the US or Russia in advance about the strikes.

The Turkish airstrikes in Syria are a cause of concern for Russia as Syria's Assad is an ally of Moscow. Russia has urged Turkey for restraint but Erdogan has rejected calls for restraint, adding that Turkey has been forced to take action because Moscow failed to clear out Kurdish militants. “While we press ahead with air raids uninterrupted, we will crack down on terrorists also by land at the most convenient time for us," Erdogan said, in an address to the parliament on Wednesday.

US expresses deep concern

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder has expressed "deep concern" over Turkey's actions in Syria and Iraq, He, however, added that US recognises Turkey's "legitimate security interests". Erdogan has said that Turkey is determined to secure all of its southern border with a buffer zone. Ankara has so far neutralised 254 militants. Kurds have a long history of being persecuted by the Turks. After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, the treaty of Lausanne of 1923 gave birth to the modern states of Turkey, Iraq and Syria but the Kurds never got Kurdistan and as a result they became a stateless people, finding themselves in three different nations.

By 1930, Turkey turned into an aparatheid state where Kurds were treated as second class citizens. Association France-Kurdistan states that 1.5 million Kurds were deported and massacred between 1925 and 1939. Commander of Syrian Democratic Forces Gen. Mazloum Abdi said that US President Joe Biden has a responsibility to stop Turkey from invading. The Commander added that the US president has a "political and humanitarian" responsibility to protect the Kurds. “So far, statements that have been put out are not enough to stop the Turkish plans to launch new operations against us,” he said, as per a report from Sputnik.