Turkey's Prez Meets Iranian Counterpart Raisi, Stresses On Need To Fight Against Terrorism

In a key development, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and stressed the need to continue their joint fight against terrorist organizations. During the meeting, the leaders of both countries also vowed to triple their bilateral trade to $30 billion and inked a number of preliminary agreements ranging from investment, diplomacy, media and bussiness among several other things. Addressing a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Turkey's President Erdogan urged unity in the fight against Kurdish militant organisations and a network run by a Muslim cleric with a base in the United States whom Ankara accuses of planning a failed coup attempt in 2016.

"They are nuisances that disrupt the calm of the countries where they are present. PJAK, PKK, PYD, YPG, FETO terrorist organizations are indeed serious trouble for Turkey and Iran. We must continue our fight against them in solidarity," Erdogan stated, as per the Directorate of communications of Turkey. In order to strengthen bilateral collaboration, the two leaders co-chaired the 7th meeting of the 'Turkey-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council' and signed a total of eight agreements in the fields of trade, social security, and sports.

President @RTErdogan spoke at a joint press conference with President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran.



"As of now, we have reached seven and a half billion dollars. I believe that with the determination of both countries, we will reach our target of 30 billion dollars trade volume." — Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) July 19, 2022

Iranian President Raisi hailed Erdogan's visit to Tehran

"As of now, we have reached seven and a half billion dollars. I believe that with the determination of both countries, we will reach our target of 30 billion dollars trade volume," Erdogan remarked. Meanwhile, Iranian President Raisi hailed Erdogan's visit and termed it as a "turning point in their relations. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also met Turkey's President and sent a strong warning against the planned Turkish incursion. "Any sort of military attack in northern Syria will definitely harm Turkey, Syria and the entire region, and will benefit terrorists," Khamenei stated, as per the Associated Press (AP). Further, the Iranian top leader also advocated for dialogue to end the issue.

Erdogan, Raisi, and Putin to hold trilateral meeting in Tehran

It is to be noted that Erdogan, Raisi, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will also convene for the 7th Trilateral Summit Meeting in Astana format later on Tuesday. According to reports, they are expected to hold talks about the recent developments in Syria and the war against terrorist organisations, especially the YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS. Meanwhile, Turkey's President Erdogan stated that Tehran trilateral meeting would be a review of the 2017 Astana process.

Image: AP