Turkey's Prosecution Demand 11 Years In Jail For TV Journalist Who 'insulted' Erdogan

In another demonstration of curtailing the press freedom, and stifling the dissent voices against the government, Turkey's prosecutors on Saturday, February 12 demanded that the renowned journalist Sedef Kabas must be sentenced to 11 years in jail on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and at least two ministers in his cabinet, Turkish news agencies reported citing prosecutor's office release. Erdogan had filed a civil lawsuit for defamation against journalist Kabas and her channel TELE1 television’s board chair Fırat Sakar for allegedly insulting him, his Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, and Transportation Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.

Kabas had launched a scathing verbal attack on Erdogan through her television channel and her Twitter account, causing rage among members of the government in Ankara, and prompting the country’s president to sue her in a court of law. The high profile case, one among thousands of such cases in Turkey where defendants, some not yet 18 were sentenced for derogating the Turkish leader.

More than 31,000 investigations into alleged insults were opened in a single year and of those, an estimated 13,000 cases ended in prison sentence for the convicted citizens for criticizing the ruling Turkish government. The crime carried a penalty of one and four years in jail.

Insults against Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan 'a criminal offence'

Insult and contradictory voices against Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a criminal offence under the country’s penal code. Any citizen—be it teachers, journalists, street vendors, artists, writers, scientists can be detained for defaming the Turkish president despite that the crime may be subjective and vague. A rights group for press freedom, Coalition For Women In Journalism (CFWIJ), and 37 other such groups on Saturday demanded immediate release of journalist Sedef Kabas, labelling the detention as “unfounded”.

"The unfounded imprisonment of the noted journalist was met with widespread condemnation from local and international press freedom organizations as well as rights organizations and press freedom defenders," a joint statement from them read. "Yet, the Turkish government and judiciary appear relentless and Sedef remains behind bars," it added.

[Credit: Facebook/Aylin Nazliaka]

Erdogan has been widely denounced for curbing the freedom of speech as he became the President of Turkey in 2014. Earlier in a similar case, a former Olympic swimmer was convicted after he posted a comment on social media that slammed Erdogan. "He has COVID-19 and wants prayers. We're praying, don't worry. I've started making 20 pots of halva. I'll give some to the entire neighbourhood when the time comes,” his post on the social media read, which caused anger among the ruling Turkish party. Turkish Olympic swimmer Derya Büyükuncu’s tweet had come just days after Erdogan had tested positive for COVID-19, but days later a warrant was issued for his arrest for insulting the President.

Image: AP/Facebook/Aylin Nazliaka