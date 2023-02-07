Turkish & Syrian Ambassadors To India Express Gratitude For New Delhi's Aid After Quake

Firat Sunel, the Turkish Ambassador to India, lauded New Delhi's rapid response in providing aid to Turkey after devastating earthquake and big aftershocks wreaked havoc in Turkey and Syria. On Tuesday, Sunel said during a press conference that India was among the countries that immediately dispatched search and rescue crews to help with relief efforts.

"India is among the countries that send teams for search and rescue operations. And as you all know very well, India is among these foreign search and rescue teams. Early yesterday, just a few later than the first earthquake, Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) held a coordination meeting upon the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said, according to ANI.

Shedding light on the first Indian aircraft sent to Turkey, the diplomat said: "Later, I also participated in the meeting with the Minister of External Affairs with NDRF members. And yesterday India sent a plane, a C-17 carrier to Turkey, carrying more than 50 search and rescue members, and experts, including research and rescue dogs and some equipment. This plane arrived early in the morning. And the rescue team in Turkey has already started the operation. Also early, this morning back in Turkey it is still in the air but we are also expecting to land before evening.”

MoS @MoS_MEA visited Embassy of Türkiye to express condolences on the devastation caused by today's earthquakes.Conveyed PM @narendramodi’s message of sympathy & humanitarian support. Underscored readiness to send relief material,as well as NDRF & medical teams to assist Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/dFDkpqZtlh — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 6, 2023

Minister of State for External Affairs visits Turkish and Syrian embassies

Previously, the Turkish ambassador called India a “friend” in Hindi and shared a proverb on friendship. "Dost" is a common word in Turkish and Hindi... We have a Turkish proverb: "Dost kara günde belli olur" (a friend in need is a friend indeed). Thank you very much India,” he tweeted in response to a post by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi displaying Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan at the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi.

Muraleedharan also paid a visit to the Syrian Embassy, where he met Ambassador Bassam Al-Khatib to offer condolences for the loss of lives in Monday’s earthquake. Following the meeting, Syria’s Envoy to India praised India for its benevolence. “MoS MEA visited to convey condolences on behalf of brotherly people & Government of India. This is how India acts & this is how India is going to build a new future. India will be the voice of the south and the voice of the people looking for a better future,” the envoy said.