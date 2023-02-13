Turkish Envoy Says Ankara 'greatly Appreciates' India's Aid For Victims After Deadly Quake

Turkish Ambassador to India Fırat Sunel sang praises of India for its immense help to Turkey in dealing with the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck the country and neighbouring Syria last week. Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, Sunel said that Turkey is highly appreciative of the blankets, tents, and sleeping bags it has received from India as donations.

“We appreciate your in-kind donations like blankets, sleeping bags and winter tents,” he wrote, adding that because of the sufficient help, “there is no need for any kind of clothes and food any more.” “Each tent, each blanket or sleeping bag are of vital importance for the hundreds of thousands of earthquake survivors,” the envoy said in another tweet.

He also shared an image of a Turkish Airlines aircraft with essential supplies from India loaded on a trolley, revealing that the airline carrier regularly delivers aid from India for free. “Another batch of emergency in-kind donations from the people of India is on the way to Türkiye. @TurkishAirlines @TK_INDIA carries the aids on a daily basis to the earthquake hit region, free of charge,” he wrote. In yet another tweet, he wrote in Hindi that Turkey “greatly appreciates your help for the earthquake victims.”

India launches 'Operation Dost' to help quake-stricken Turkey and Syria

After a 7.8 magnitude quake tore through Turkey and claimed thousands of lives last week, India quickly rushed to the middle eastern nation’s rescue with trained personnel, supplies, and a field hospital under ‘Operation Dost’, an initiative that highlights the close ties between India and the quake-torn nations.

The latest accomplishment of the operation is an external fixator, which was created by Indian Army doctor Colonel Vijay Pandey. The lightweight and feasible fixator helps heal hand fractures and has been sent to both Turkey and Syria. "The new fixator is lighter&cheaper than the solutions available earlier&can heal patients faster,” Col Vijay Pandey told ANI.