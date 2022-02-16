Turkish Man Establishes New COVID Record After Testing Positive For 14 Straight Months

A 56-year-old Turkish man has created a frustrating and equally upsetting new record after testing positive for the coronavirus disease for 14 months in a row. Muzaffer Kayasan got infected with the COVID disease over a year ago, when he was suffering from Leukemia, a broad term for cancers of the blood cells, as per Lad Bidle. Kayasan has also highlighted the fact that he has been tested positive for the virus '78 days' straight, New York Post reported.

In spite of suffering leukaemia, Muzaffer Kayasan stated that he did not have any serious symptoms from the coronavirus and was released from the hospital shortly after being infected. He has been in and out of hospitals since November 2020, however, he is still unqualified for the COVID-19 vaccine, Lad Bidle reported.

Doctors suspect Kayasan's condition is due to cancer-weakened immune system

Furthermore, the New York Post cited Kayasan saying that he has been more vulnerable to the disease and that "even a cat passing by the window” would infect him. Doctors suspect that the condition of the 56-year-old Turkish man is due to his cancer-weakened immune system. The doctors believe that he has Turkey's longest continuous COVID-19 infection.

According to New York Post, in Turkey, the guidelines on isolation indicate that the individuals must isolate themselves for at least seven days after contracting the infection. However, Kayasan spent five months at home in Istanbul, while another nine months in hospital after catching the infection. Throughout this period of time, Muzaffer could not have any physical contact with his wife and son, but they were allowed to visit him.

Despite having lived with the disease for 14 months, Kayasan is not only alive but also has unexpectedly good spirits, according to Lad Bible. He initially believed that he was only a carrier of the disease, but he has now realised that it is "not the case." “I was recovered, but I still have the remnants of COVID-19 in my body. This is the only explanation I was given for the positive tests,” citing him, New York Post reported.

Meanwhile, according to the experts of the Whitehead Institute Member's lab, genetic sequences from the COVID-19 may incorporate into the host cells (humans) in a method called reverse transcription. This indicates that there is still an infection left in the system that can be detected by testing which can show COVID positive, New York Post reported.

(Image: Pixabay/ Shutterstock/ representative image)