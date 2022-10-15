A Turkish MP has smashed his mobile phone with a hammer during a speech at the National Assembly on Thursday, October 13. Burak Erbay, a member of the opposition Republican People's Party, destroyed his phone to oppose the government-proposed bill which claims to counter online "disinformation." Critics have claimed that the bill will further tighten the rights of the press and social media in Turkey.

A video of Burak Erbay was shared on Twitter which shows him aggressively breaking his phone with a hammer. While addressing the parliament, Burak Erbay said, "There goes unionism only have one freedom left. The smartphone in your pocket, which has Instagram, Facebook and YouTube that you can communicate with," Mirror reported. He underscored that if the parliament approves the bill, they can break their mobile phone. He further said, “My young brothers and sisters. You needn’t use them anymore." Watch the video here:

Gençlerimiz, tek özgürlüğünüz var cebinizdeki telefonlar; Instagram var, Facebook var, YouTube var, orada haberleşiyorsunuz. Eğer bu yasa Meclisten geçerse, telefonlarınızı artık kırıp atabilirsiniz. #SansüreHayır #TelefonaGerekKalmayacak #YasakçılarDeğilGençlerKazanacak pic.twitter.com/DeHhGRLBtO — Av. Burak Erbay (@burakerbaychp) October 12, 2022

Legislation gets approved in parliament

Despite opposition, the legislation was approved with the votes of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's governing party and its allies. The voting in the parliament was held after opposition lawmakers clapped and shouted to stop the proceedings of the parliament, according to AP. Some of the legislators even carried signs as they opposed the passing of the bill in the parliament. According to the legislation, social media networks and internet sites need to give details of users suspected of "propagating misleading information."

Turkish government defends legislation

Furthermore, the people accused of spreading information that is "contrary to the truth" about Turkey's domestic and international security, health and public order can be sentenced to up to three years in prison. Erhan Usta, a legislator from the opposition Good Party, said that the decision will further “push Turkey down the democracy league." Defending the legislation, Erdogan stressed that the law will combat disinformation and fake news and called "false news and rising digital fascism" national and global threats, as per the AP report. Echoing similar remarks, Mahir Unal, a senior governing party lawmaker, dismissed the claims made by the opposition leaders. Unal stressed that the legislation will not target criticism and opinions or information "that does not exceed the limits."

(With inputs from AP)