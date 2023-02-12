As a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey and Syria last week, most citizens rushed to safety. However, those on the frontlines rushed to make sure the most vulnerable ones remain safe, and a video is proof of this. A clip shared by Turkish politician Fatma Şahin shows nurses at a hospital running into the neonatal intensive care room which was occupied by newborns when the earthquake hit.

Calling the paramedics “amazing people,” Şahin wrote: “Is there any word to describe the efforts made by Nurse State Nizam and Gazel Çalışkan to protect tiny babies at 7.7 #deprem in the neonatal intensive care unit of our hospital?” The 48-second-long clip was extracted from the CCTV placed in the care unit.

It shows a pair of nurses dressed in black scrubs rushing to hold the beds where the newborns were laying. Uploaded on Twitter on Sunday, the heartwarming video has amassed over 48,000 views and several comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote: “Kudus to the nurses in turkey. They saved the babies. Nurses life and calling.” Another user added, “May God bless these real angels.” A third user said, “They chose to save over 'getting saved.”

Sağlıkçılarımız şahane insanlar👏#GaziantepBüyükşehir İnayet Topçuoğlu Hastanemiz yenidoğan yoğun bakım ünitesinde, 7.7'lik #deprem esnasında minik bebekleri korumak için Hemşire Devlet Nizam ve Gazel Çalışkan tarafından gösterilen gayreti anlatacak kelime var mı?



Heartwarming videos emerge from quake-stricken Turkey and Syria

While the aftermath of the deadly quakes mostly shows a soaring death toll and tragedy all around, it also shines a bright light on how humanity and kindness continue to emerge from the piles of rubble. Another video that recently surfaced from Syria showed a man rescuing a newborn from debris and concrete of the buildings that collapsed when the calamity hit the embattled nation.

The infant’s mother went into labour during the earthquake. While her parents were unable to survive the disaster, the infant was rescued alive. She has now been named ‘Aya’, which means “a sign from God” in Arabic. The orphaned child will be raised by her great-uncle Salah al-Badran, whose home was also destroyed in the earthquake, according to The Guardian.