Turkish Parliament Extend Motion To Launch Cross-border Operation In Iraq, Syria Till 2023

On Tuesday, October 26, The Turkish parliament passed a motion extending the government's authorisation to conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq and Syria for another two years. The motion will permit cross-border operations in Iraq and Syria from October 30, 2021 to October 30, 2023, reported Xinhua news agency. It added that the previous cross-border motions were only for a year's worth of service. The motion also authorised the deployment of foreign armed forces in Turkey, subject to the President's approval.

Operation Euphrates Shield was launched by the Turkish army in northern Syria in 2016, followed by Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019, and Operation Spring Shield in 2020. These operations were launched in an attempt to create a zone free of Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) along with its border with the neighbouring country, reported the news agency. It added that the YPG is seen by Turkey as a Syrian affiliate of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Turkey forces often launch operations against PKK locations in northern Iraq

It should be mentioned here that ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments are often carried out by Turkish forces against PKK locations in northern Iraq. They especially target the Qandil Mountains, the group's main base, and have been stationing forces in the area. Turkey, the United States, and the European Union have all designated the PKK as a terrorist organisation. Notably, the PKK has been fighting the Turkish government for almost 30 years, reported Xinhua.

'Turkey's military presence in Syria will not be reduced'

Meanwhile, on October 20, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that he will not think twice about deploying heavy equipment and additional Turkish forces in northern Syria against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), citing increasing anti-Syrian Kurdish sentiment in the war-torn country. "At the moment, our operations are continuing in the critically key places of the region and there will be absolutely no compromises," he told while speaking to Turkish reporters. He also stated that Turkey's military presence in Syria will not be reduced, and that he has no idea of what decision the regime of internationally recognised Syrian President Bashar al- Assad will make, reported news agency Sputnik.

