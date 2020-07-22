Turkish President Erdogan Vows To Maintain Troops In Syria Until Syrians Are 'free'

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, July 21 stated that Turkish troops, that have been responsible for carrying out several incursions into northern Syria since 2016, would remain in Syria until the day Syrians could live in freedom and safety.

According to reports, during a speech in Ankara, Erdogan stated that Syria was now conducting a ‘so-called election’ and that until the day the Syrian people are free, Turkey will maintain its presence in Syria. The on-going civil war has displaced millions of people and caused one of the world’s largest refugee migrations.

As per reports, the nearly decade long civil-war claimed the lives of nearly 400,000 people and displaced half the country’s population. The recent elections in Syria have over 1,500 government approve candidates running for the 250 seat People's Assembly.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Syrian authorities have tried to take every precaution they can: all workers and volunteers inside polling stations are wearing masks and gloves while voters had been asked to bring their own pens to cast their ballots that are regularly sanitized.

Voters were instructed to leave the voting area immediately as no gatherings are allowed and even in ques, people were made to observe social distancing. However, President Assad is not standing for the elections.

